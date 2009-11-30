in the media

Iran the Next Shoe to Drop?

Given the deep economic and cultural ties between Iran and Dubai, the recent economic troubles in the Emirate will certainly have an impact on Iran and may even play a role in the international negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

by Karim Sadjadpour
published by
CNBC's Street Signs
 on November 30, 2009

Despite the recent tumult in Dubai’s financial markets, the economic and cultural linkages between the wealthy Emirate and Iran remain strong. Abu Dhabi, a neighboring Emirate of equal economic clout, has always been more hawkish on Iran and is generally expected to assist Dubai in paying its debts. Nonetheless, it is doubtful that Abu Dhabi or other members of the international community will be able to weaken the ties between Iran and Dubai. “Ties between Iran and Dubai will never be severed. The relationship is incredibly important for both sides,” notes Karim Sadjadpour.

