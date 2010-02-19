Iran's Nuclear Secrecy

in the media

After a year of stalled negotiations which have demonstrated the intransigence of the Iranian regime, the Obama administration is now attempting to unite the international community behind sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

by Karim Sadjadpour
published by
CBS' Washington Unplugged
 on February 19, 2010

As more information surfaces about the development of Iran’s nuclear program, the Obama administration is continuing its attempts to unite the international community behind sanctioning the Islamic Republic. China and Russia both continue to oppose sanctions, but Karim Sadjadpour believes that “China and Russia will come on board to sanctions.” The Obama administration’s efforts at engagement over the last year have demonstrated to the international community that Tehran is the intransigent actor in the negotiations process. According to Sadjadpour, this process has “produced more cohesion in the international community and exploited internal fissures in Iran.” 

