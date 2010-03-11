Bad Company—Lashkar e-Tayyiba and the Growing Ambition of Islamist Militancy in Pakistan

Source: House Committee on Foreign Affairs

Despite recently resumed talks, tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan remain high. In testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Ashley Tellis warned that continued Pakistani support for the terrorist group Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT) threatens to undermine the delicate peace between the two countries and plunge the region into conflict, with significant consequences for American interests abroad.

The Situation on the Ground in Pakistan:

LeT is—with the exception of al-Qaeda—arguably the most important terrorist group operating from South Asia and was the mastermind of the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. It remains the spearhead of the Pakistani military’s campaign against India.



LeT remains primarily Pakistani in its composition, uses Pakistani territory as its main base of operation, and continues to be supported extensively by the Pakistani state, especially the Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).



LeT’s capability to conduct terrorism multinationally has increased: it does not need constant operational support from the ISI to be effective.



LeT’s ambitions extend beyond India. The organization’s close ties with al-Qaeda in Pakistan and its support for the Afghan Taliban’s military operations pose a direct threat to U.S. citizens, soldiers, and interests.

U.S. Policy Recommendations: