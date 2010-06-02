Source: Getty
Is Nuclear Non-proliferation Utopian?

Nuclear nonproliferation cannot be considered utopian since we know what can and should be done to achieve it. The harder question, however, is whether we can muster the political will to create the necessary geo-political and security conditions to achieve common nonproliferation goals.

by Pierre Goldschmidt
Paper prepared for the European Nuclear Conference
 on June 2, 2010

"Utopian" refers to a concept or an endeavour that seems ideal, but is unattainable in the real world. Nuclear nonproliferation cannot be considered utopian since we know what can and should be done to achieve it. The harder question, however, is whether we can muster the political will to create the necessary geo-political and security conditions to achieve common nonproliferation goals. The vision and new impetus brought by President Barack Obama is a formidable opportunity to make real and immediate progress in preventing vertical and horizontal proliferation, which are interlinked and must be tackled simultaneously.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

