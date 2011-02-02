Three Decades With Egypt’s Military Keep U.S. in Loop

Source: Bloomberg

The unrest in Egypt is growing increasingly violent and the longer the protests continue, the more difficult it will be for the Mubarak regime and the protesters to reach an agreement, warned Michele Dunne, speaking on Bloomberg TV’s In The Loop. She explained that the regime has shown a propensity for using supporters to sow discord and turn peaceful protests into violent confrontations. Over the next several days, the situation could get worse if the Egyptian military does not step in.

While the military has hedged its bets since January 25, Dunne noted that “if the military is forced to choose between stability and Mubarak, they will choose the former.” Ultimately, Dunne said that the next several days will be decisive for the future of Egypt.

