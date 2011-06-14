Source: Getty
Prospects for Unfreezing Moldova's Frozen Conflict in Transnistria

Vice President Biden's March visit to Moldova, coupled with renewed interest within Congress and the European Union, has raised the prospect of a breakthrough in Moldova's secessionist region, Transnistria.

Vice President Biden’s March visit to Moldova, coupled with renewed interest within Congress and the European Union over the past year, has raised the prospect of a breakthrough in resolving the conflict in Moldova’s secessionist region, Transnistria.

Hosted by the Helsinki Commission, this briefing examined how the existing security and governance conditions in the region affect the human rights and humanitarian situations on the ground. The briefing also explored prospects for a breakthrough in the near-term.

In a briefing paper prepared for the Commission, Matthew Rojansky explains the origins of the conflict and the options available to the international community.

