The Global Slowdown and Egypt's Economy

The global slowdown has had a negative impact on the inflow of foreign investment, from both the Gulf countries and the broader international market. This has been associated with a decline in worker remittances, which constitutes nearly 10 percent of Egypt’s national economy.
Read more
Exports of goods have declined as a result of a declining global demand and a decline of government support for exporters, including low tax rate and credit lending. The cost of lending, in terms of the borrowing interest rate, has reached nearly 11 percent, which is extremely high especially with the high degree of instability.
All of this has resulted in a tight lending policy at a time when liquidity is most needed, hence complicating the transitional period.