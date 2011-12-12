The Global Slowdown and Egypt's Economy

What effect has the global slowdown had on Egypt's economy during its political transition?

Moreover, tourism—a significant sector in Egypt employing almost one-quarter of the labor force—has been crippled by a combination of the global slowdown and security concerns.



Exports of goods have declined as a result of a declining global demand and a decline of government support for exporters, including low tax rate and credit lending. The cost of lending, in terms of the borrowing interest rate, has reached nearly 11 percent, which is extremely high especially with the high degree of instability.



All of this has resulted in a tight lending policy at a time when liquidity is most needed, hence complicating the transitional period.

The overall impact of the global downturn is that it creates deflationary expectations. As a result, domestic and foreign investors prefer to wait until the dust settles before they make their investment decisions.The global slowdown has had a negative impact on the inflow of foreign investment, from both the Gulf countries and the broader international market. This has been associated with a decline in worker remittances, which constitutes nearly 10 percent of Egypt’s national economy.