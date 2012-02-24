REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

commentary

How to Salvage the U.S.-Egypt Relationship

Tensions between the United States and Egypt are at their highest point in decades following the arrest of nineteen American NGO workers.

by Marina Ottaway and Graeme Bannerman
Published on February 24, 2012

Tensions between the United States and Egypt are at their highest point in decades following the arrest of nineteen American NGO workers. Noted Middle East experts Marina Ottaway and Graeme Bannerman discussed the options available to Congress to help de-escalate the crisis and salvage the bilateral relationship between Washington and Cairo.

Foreign PolicyNorth AfricaEgypt
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie