Tensions between the United States and Egypt are at their highest point in decades following the arrest of nineteen American NGO workers. Noted Middle East experts Marina Ottaway and Graeme Bannerman discussed the options available to Congress to help de-escalate the crisis and salvage the bilateral relationship between Washington and Cairo.
How to Salvage the U.S.-Egypt Relationship
by Marina Ottaway and Graeme Bannerman
