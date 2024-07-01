Program
American Statecraft
A More Disciplined American Global Leadership

Challenging assumptions about America’s global priorities to serve the needs of the future.

NATO Is Turning 75, but How Much Is There to Celebrate?

It is important that NATO has survived for so many decades, but staying alive can’t be the standard for judging success. Real success comes from serving the concrete interests of the members of the alliance.

· July 1, 2024
Foreign Policy
America Isn't Leading the World

Never in the years since the Cold War has the United States looked less like a leader of the world and more like the head of a faction — reduced to defending its preferred side against increasingly aligned adversaries

· June 11, 2024
The New York Times
Why America Can’t Have It All

Washington Must Choose Between Primacy and Prioritizing.

· February 15, 2024
Foreign Affairs
commentary
America Needs a Realistic Ukraine Debate

A healthy democracy ought to be able to develop and debate its national-security options honestly, openly and vigorously.

· February 6, 2024
Survival
Biden’s Democracy-Defense Credo Does Not Serve U.S. Interests

Centering U.S. foreign policy on this principle is destabilizing abroad and divisive at home.

· January 23, 2024
The Atlantic
America is Losing Control

Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, President Biden has presented himself as a statesman humbled and enlightened by his own country’s missteps after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

· November 23, 2023
The New York Times
Some Politicians Seem Comfortable With the Idea of a New Cold War. They Shouldn’t

Republican leaders draw on Reagan-era nostalgia to unite their party, but a 21st-century cold war would not end well for anyone.

· February 27, 2023
The Guardian