A More Disciplined American Global Leadership

It is important that NATO has survived for so many decades, but staying alive can’t be the standard for judging success. Real success comes from serving the concrete interests of the members of the alliance.
Challenging assumptions about America’s global priorities to serve the needs of the future.
Never in the years since the Cold War has the United States looked less like a leader of the world and more like the head of a faction — reduced to defending its preferred side against increasingly aligned adversaries
Washington Must Choose Between Primacy and Prioritizing.
A healthy democracy ought to be able to develop and debate its national-security options honestly, openly and vigorously.
Centering U.S. foreign policy on this principle is destabilizing abroad and divisive at home.
Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, President Biden has presented himself as a statesman humbled and enlightened by his own country’s missteps after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Republican leaders draw on Reagan-era nostalgia to unite their party, but a 21st-century cold war would not end well for anyone.