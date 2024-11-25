Realistic Scenarios for Coexistence Between the U.S. and China

Tensions between the United States and China have made many strategists pessimistic about the future of their relationship. With the two powers competing in nearly every domain, there is a real risk of conflict over the next decade. If there is to be any possibility of stability in their relationship, we need a positive vision for how to get there. In the Carnegie Endowment’s new edited volume, ten experts present their ideas about positive and realistic scenarios for the U.S.-China relationship over the next decade.