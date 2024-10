A number of emerging powers in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia are unwilling to get in lockstep with either China or the United States. Instead, they see deepening great power conflict as dangerous and believe they will have to pursue their interests shrewdly in order to meet the rising demands of their people. Below, we will be offering case studies on ten states that are a meaningful sample of these emerging powers, and collectively represent over half of the Global South’s GDP and nearly half of its population. These cases form the empirical basis for a forthcoming study on how America will need to update its foreign policy to an emerging world order that is fragmented, transactional, and competitive.