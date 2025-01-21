Program
American Statecraft
Biden’s Foreign Policy Legacy and What’s in Store Under Trump

President Biden faced conflict across the Middle East, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and sharp competition from China. How well did he do with these problems? Will the Trump administration be able to handle them any better? What are the lessons for the future of American foreign policy?

In The Media
What Trump 2.0 Means for Ukraine and the World

President Trump’s various foreign-policy “personas” vacillate between a desire for domination and withdrawal.

· January 21, 2025
New Yorker
podcast
Biden, Trump, and a Foreign Policy That’s Gone Off Course

In this special edition episode, Christopher Chivvis and Stephen Wertheim explore Biden's foreign policy legacy, challenges in restraining Israel and Ukraine, prospects for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, and paths to stabilizing U.S.-China relations amidst Cold War tensions.

· January 17, 2025
Biden on stage smiling
commentary
Emissary
Biden’s Foreign Policy Traditionalism Held Him Back

His instincts often worked against his achievements, particularly regarding China and Russia.

· January 16, 2025
In The Media
Why the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Is Happening Now

After months of frustrating the Biden Administration, Benjamin Netanyahu seems poised to accept a deal on the eve of Trump’s return to the White House.

· January 16, 2025
The New Yorker
In The Media
Biden Delivers Final Speech on US Foreign Policy

In his final foreign policy address at the State Department in Washington, U.S. President Biden listed what he considered to be his achievements on the world stage, including standing up to China and rallying 50 nations to stand with Ukraine in its war against Russia.

· January 13, 2025
DW News
In The Media
How to Stop a Trade War

Trump’s willingness to be a disrupter gives him the potential to bring about the most significant changes to the international trading order since the current liberal global system arose in the early 1990s. 

· December 19, 2024
Foreign Affairs