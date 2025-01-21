Biden’s Foreign Policy Legacy and What’s in Store Under Trump

President Trump’s various foreign-policy “personas” vacillate between a desire for domination and withdrawal.
President Biden faced conflict across the Middle East, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and sharp competition from China. How well did he do with these problems? Will the Trump administration be able to handle them any better? What are the lessons for the future of American foreign policy?
In this special edition episode, Christopher Chivvis and Stephen Wertheim explore Biden's foreign policy legacy, challenges in restraining Israel and Ukraine, prospects for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, and paths to stabilizing U.S.-China relations amidst Cold War tensions.
His instincts often worked against his achievements, particularly regarding China and Russia.
After months of frustrating the Biden Administration, Benjamin Netanyahu seems poised to accept a deal on the eve of Trump’s return to the White House.
In his final foreign policy address at the State Department in Washington, U.S. President Biden listed what he considered to be his achievements on the world stage, including standing up to China and rallying 50 nations to stand with Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Trump’s willingness to be a disrupter gives him the potential to bring about the most significant changes to the international trading order since the current liberal global system arose in the early 1990s.