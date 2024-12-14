Program
Dynamic Governance Risks in Asia

Overcoming disruptive governance risks from weak institutions, uneven state capacity, or insufficiently inclusive growth.

CBC News Network Speaks to Darcie Draudt-Vejares on South Korean President's Impeachment Vote

South Korea is facing crisis after President Yoon's failed martial law declaration.

· December 14, 2024
CBC News Network
How South Korea’s Democracy Saved Itself

The rapid response to Yoon’s martial law decree emerged from democratic practices embedded in society. Whether they can hold firm against rising polarization is another question.

· December 11, 2024
Tariffs Are a Misunderstood Tool

Rather than treat tariffs as a species of evil that must always be resisted, economists should instead debate the conditions under which they are likely to be harmful versus those under which they are likely to be beneficial.

· December 10, 2024
Financial Times
Yoon’s Failed Political Coup and South Korea’s Mounting Crisis

Yoon’s martial law decree lasted only three hours, but the ramifications for his political future and the country’s political divide will go on much longer.

· December 5, 2024
The Global Consequences of Yoon’s Martial Law Gambit

While the focus has been on Seoul’s domestic crisis, Yoon may also have done serious damage to his country’s alliance with the United States, as well as his emphasis on democratic defense of shared values.

· December 4, 2024
Will South Korea Survive the Biggest Challenge to its Democracy in Decades?

President Yoon's declaration of martial law shocked the country's solid democratic legacy.

· December 4, 2024
Inside Story (Al Jazeera)
Political Upheaval in South Korea Rattles Texas' Korean Community

How recent tumult in South Korea shocked the Korean community in Texas.

· December 4, 2024
Texas Standard
Natixis: ‘Unshackling’ Labor Market Policies Should Be India’s Main Priority

Discussing India’s market growth potential and the key policy reforms needed to boost manufacturing and capitalize on the global China decoupling trend.

· December 4, 2024
CNBC
What Just Happened in South Korea?

The president’s martial law declaration was swiftly denounced, but the constitutional crisis isn’t over yet.  

· December 3, 2024
There Is a Legal Pathway for Korea’s National Assembly to Pursue President Yoon’s Impeachment: CEIP

South Korea’s President Yoon is likely to face an impending impeachment for declaring martial law.

· December 3, 2024
CNBC
How Malaysia Can Boost ASEAN Agency and Centrality Amid Global Challenges

Beyond economic integration, which ASEAN already excels at relative to political-security and socio-cultural matters, Malaysia could build on ASEAN centrality and agency in the following mix of incremental and bold ways beginning next year.

· December 2, 2024
Asia Research Institute
The Future of Korean Power: Is More With Less Possible?
October 30, 2024

Korean Power (K-Power)—a new comprehensive approach to tackling South Korea’s challenges through economic, technological, military, and cultural power—has been on the rise over the past 20 years, dominated by advanced manufacturing, high-tech exports, and increasingly sophisticated military power.

  • +1