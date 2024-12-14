Dynamic Governance Risks in Asia

South Korea is facing crisis after President Yoon's failed martial law declaration.
Overcoming disruptive governance risks from weak institutions, uneven state capacity, or insufficiently inclusive growth.
The rapid response to Yoon’s martial law decree emerged from democratic practices embedded in society. Whether they can hold firm against rising polarization is another question.
Rather than treat tariffs as a species of evil that must always be resisted, economists should instead debate the conditions under which they are likely to be harmful versus those under which they are likely to be beneficial.
Yoon’s martial law decree lasted only three hours, but the ramifications for his political future and the country’s political divide will go on much longer.
While the focus has been on Seoul’s domestic crisis, Yoon may also have done serious damage to his country’s alliance with the United States, as well as his emphasis on democratic defense of shared values.
President Yoon's declaration of martial law shocked the country's solid democratic legacy.
How recent tumult in South Korea shocked the Korean community in Texas.
Discussing India’s market growth potential and the key policy reforms needed to boost manufacturing and capitalize on the global China decoupling trend.
The president’s martial law declaration was swiftly denounced, but the constitutional crisis isn’t over yet.
South Korea’s President Yoon is likely to face an impending impeachment for declaring martial law.
Beyond economic integration, which ASEAN already excels at relative to political-security and socio-cultural matters, Malaysia could build on ASEAN centrality and agency in the following mix of incremental and bold ways beginning next year.
Korean Power (K-Power)—a new comprehensive approach to tackling South Korea’s challenges through economic, technological, military, and cultural power—has been on the rise over the past 20 years, dominated by advanced manufacturing, high-tech exports, and increasingly sophisticated military power.