Dynamic Security Risks in Asia

Mitigating disruptive security risks from competition among the big powers.

Chinese Whispers: Xi Jinping's PLA purges

Reorganization in the ranks of the PLA warrants questions about Xi's intentions.

· December 9, 2024
Best of the Spectator Podcast
An American Apache helicopter is seen from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) at the Townsville airport as part of exercise 'Talisman Sabre 23' on July 27, 2023 in Townsville, Australia.
research
Alliance Future: Rewiring Australia and the United States

Too many people in Washington and Canberra presume that the strategic challenge from China alone will make defense coordination within the alliance easy. The reality is that it could sharpen contradictions around the kind of operational planning that will be needed to enhance deterrence. Australian and American defense strategies, while closely aligned, are not identical. To build the alliance will require aligning resources, building complementary regional relationships, and investing in resilience.

· November 14, 2024
U.S.-China Relations Will Depend on Which Trump Shows Up

No one knows what the future holds for U.S.-China ties, maybe not even Donald Trump himself. The president-elect’s views on China are myriad and contradictory.

  • Evan Medeiros
· November 13, 2024
Financial Times
U.S.-South Korea technology alliance
paper
Building a New U.S.-Korea Technology Alliance: Strategies and Policies in an Entangled World

As the United States and the ROK prepare to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of their security and defense alliance in 2025, forging a durable technology alliance is going to become an increasingly critical element of their cooperation.

· November 13, 2024
Seen is the sleeve and badges worn by an Australian RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) JTAC (Joint Terminal Attack Controller) member during air operations on April 6, 2016 in Townsville, Australia
paper
More than the Sum of its Parts: Developing a Coordinated U.S.-Australian Response to Potential Chinese Aggression

China’s expanding military strength poses serious questions for the United States, Australia, and their allies. The increasing assertiveness in the region by China necessitates serious preparation on the part of Washington and Canberra in the advent of Chinese coercive action. This paper lays out three hypothetical scenarios of Chinese aggression and proposes ways the U.S. and Australia can strengthen their collective response.

  • Stacie Pettyjohn
· November 6, 2024
event
The Future of Korean Power: Is More With Less Possible?
October 30, 2024

Korean Power (K-Power)—a new comprehensive approach to tackling South Korea’s challenges through economic, technological, military, and cultural power—has been on the rise over the past 20 years, dominated by advanced manufacturing, high-tech exports, and increasingly sophisticated military power.

Rows of North Korean soldiers
commentary
Emissary
Ukraine Is Evolving Into a Proxy Battlefield for Korean Peninsula Tensions

Officials are right to be alarmed.

· October 24, 2024
event
Understanding China’s Strategic Path to Great Power Status
October 23, 2024

Thirty years ago, the idea that China could challenge the United States economically, globally, and militarily seemed unfathomable. Yet today, China is considered a great power. How did China manage to build power in an international system that was largely dominated by the United States? What factors determined the strategies Beijing pursued to achieve this feat?

  • Oriana Skylar Mastro's headshot
China’s Agents of Chaos

China wants to supplant the United States as the world’s dominant power, and although partnering with Iran, North Korea, and Russia helps Beijing in that effort, the trio can also undermine its aims.

  • Oriana Skylar Mastro's headshot
· October 22, 2024
Foreign Affairs
The Taiwan Challenge, With Oriana Mastro and David Sacks

A discussion about U.S. policy toward Taiwan in light of talk that China might seek to compel the island’s reunification with the mainland.

  • Oriana Skylar Mastro's headshot
· October 15, 2024
The President's Inbox (CFR)
China’s Military Drills Around Taiwan a ‘New Level of Aggression’, Says Analyst

A conversation about the October 14 Chinese military drill that deployed fighter jets and warships to encircle Taiwan, further agitating cross-strait tensions.

  • Oriana Skylar Mastro's headshot
· October 15, 2024
CNA
North Korea: The Overlooked Challenge for the Next US. President

The North Korea challenge represents some of the world’s biggest military, technological, and economic struggles today. Yet it receives very little attention from the candidates.

· October 10, 2024
The Diplomat