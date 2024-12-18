Program
Dynamic Technology Risks in Asia

Controlling disruptive technological risks arising from new innovations, regulatory diversity, or competing standards.

Subsea Communication Cables in Southeast Asia: A Comprehensive Approach Is Needed

By treating undersea cables as critical infrastructure, Southeast Asian stakeholders can better manage geopolitical, environmental, and more conventional risks threatening cable resilience.

· December 18, 2024
U.S.-South Korea technology alliance
Building a New U.S.-Korea Technology Alliance: Strategies and Policies in an Entangled World

As the United States and the ROK prepare to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of their security and defense alliance in 2025, forging a durable technology alliance is going to become an increasingly critical element of their cooperation.

· November 13, 2024
Device Hijackings an Explosion of Risk for Asia’s Electronics Industry

For the complex network of unwitting suppliers, assemblers and distributors of these otherwise everyday devices, there are serious reputational, even legal, penalties of a different nature to now factor into their business risk management plans.

· October 9, 2024
South China Morning Post
Chinese Whispers: Will AI Be the Next Arms Race?

China has a rich landscape of homegrown AI products, where progress is being led by tech giants like search engine Baidu and TikTok’s owner, ByteDance. So already there is a bifurcation in the AI worlds of China and the West.

· September 30, 2024
Best of the Spectator
New Dimension Of Cyber Warfare

The coordinated attack on communication devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon has drawn attention to the convergence of the digital and physical cybersecurity conflict. How prepared are countries and organisations to respond to rising cybersecurity risks?

· September 24, 2024
BFM Morning Run
U.S. Maritime Trade and Port Cybersecurity: Shoring Up Maritime Cybersecurity - Enhancing Cybersecurity and Resilience

Ports are critical infrastructure, and are crucial to a functioning U.S. economy. Their digital dependence introduces vulnerabilities that, in the event of a cyberattack or an accident, could cripple U.S. economic activity

  • +9
  • Isaac Kardon
  • Timothy Varley
  • Tom Ewing
  • Daniel B
  • Marisa B
  • Lee Kim
  • Nicholas K
  • Katie L
  • Sara Traylor
  • Samuel Greene
  • Nick Reese
  • Emma Ashooh
· September 18, 2024
Department of Homeland Security
China’s Views on AI Safety Are Changing—Quickly

Beijing’s AI safety concerns are higher on the priority list, but they remain tied up in geopolitical competition and technological advancement.

· August 27, 2024
Taiwan-India Chips Cooperation and the Logic of Choosing India

The Indian government looks set to continue building up the country’s semiconductor ecosystem. Taiwan’s considerable expertise is especially valuable and ought to be utilized.

· August 8, 2024
Southeast Asia Must Factor Big Tech Firms Into Its US-China Calculus

Southeast Asian states must recognise that it is not only countries but also large companies which shift the power balance on the global stage


· August 4, 2024
South China Morning Post
How China Wants High-Tech To Power Its Economy To The Top

China has a four-pronged tech strategy to challenge multinationals, bolster Chinese competitiveness, and better position Chinese firms to set engineering standards across a wide swath of emerging and frontier economies.

· August 2, 2024
Forbes
How DiDi Chuxing Adapts to Latin America’s Era of Digital Platforms

The Chinese ride-hailing app has acclimated remarkably well to local conditions, challenging simplistic narratives about the entry of Chinese companies into the region.

  • Omar Manky
  • Natalia Mogollón
· July 1, 2024
The Geopolitics of Undersea Cables in the Indo-Pacific

Undersea cables underpin global communication and the digital economy, with between 95-99% of data for international banking, e-commerce, video calls, and intelligence sharing travelling via these largely hidden transoceanic routes.

· June 21, 2024
Melbourne Asia Review