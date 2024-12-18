Dynamic Technology Risks in Asia

By treating undersea cables as critical infrastructure, Southeast Asian stakeholders can better manage geopolitical, environmental, and more conventional risks threatening cable resilience.
Controlling disruptive technological risks arising from new innovations, regulatory diversity, or competing standards.
As the United States and the ROK prepare to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of their security and defense alliance in 2025, forging a durable technology alliance is going to become an increasingly critical element of their cooperation.
For the complex network of unwitting suppliers, assemblers and distributors of these otherwise everyday devices, there are serious reputational, even legal, penalties of a different nature to now factor into their business risk management plans.
China has a rich landscape of homegrown AI products, where progress is being led by tech giants like search engine Baidu and TikTok’s owner, ByteDance. So already there is a bifurcation in the AI worlds of China and the West.
The coordinated attack on communication devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon has drawn attention to the convergence of the digital and physical cybersecurity conflict. How prepared are countries and organisations to respond to rising cybersecurity risks?
Ports are critical infrastructure, and are crucial to a functioning U.S. economy. Their digital dependence introduces vulnerabilities that, in the event of a cyberattack or an accident, could cripple U.S. economic activity
Beijing’s AI safety concerns are higher on the priority list, but they remain tied up in geopolitical competition and technological advancement.
The Indian government looks set to continue building up the country’s semiconductor ecosystem. Taiwan’s considerable expertise is especially valuable and ought to be utilized.
Southeast Asian states must recognise that it is not only countries but also large companies which shift the power balance on the global stage
China has a four-pronged tech strategy to challenge multinationals, bolster Chinese competitiveness, and better position Chinese firms to set engineering standards across a wide swath of emerging and frontier economies.
The Chinese ride-hailing app has acclimated remarkably well to local conditions, challenging simplistic narratives about the entry of Chinese companies into the region.
Undersea cables underpin global communication and the digital economy, with between 95-99% of data for international banking, e-commerce, video calls, and intelligence sharing travelling via these largely hidden transoceanic routes.