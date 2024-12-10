Program
Economic Risk in Asia

We study disruptive risks: weak institutions, uneven state capacity, challenges to growth, regulatory diversity, and trade conflict.

Tariffs Are a Misunderstood Tool

Rather than treat tariffs as a species of evil that must always be resisted, economists should instead debate the conditions under which they are likely to be harmful versus those under which they are likely to be beneficial.

· December 10, 2024
Financial Times
Natixis: ‘Unshackling’ Labor Market Policies Should Be India’s Main Priority

Discussing India’s market growth potential and the key policy reforms needed to boost manufacturing and capitalize on the global China decoupling trend.

· December 4, 2024
CNBC
Analyst: U.S., China Are ‘Strategic Narcissists’ — Many in Asia-Pacific Don’t Want to Play that Game

A conversation on how Asia-Pacific countries are navigating U.S.-China trade tensions. 

· November 17, 2024
CNBC
The Economist Whose Contrarian Streak Has Gotten Attention in Biden and Trump Camps

An interview with Michael Pettis, a former investment banker turned music impresario who is quietly reshaping how Washington thinks about international trade.

· October 11, 2024
The Wall Street Journal
paper
China’s Dollar Dilemma

Increasingly intensifying U.S. economic sanctions targeting Russia’s financial system have deepened concerns in China over its extensive dollar asset holdings and the Chinese financial system’s reliance on dollars.

· October 3, 2024
China Will Continue to Struggle With Weak Demand for the Rest of the Year

Chinese imports were driven by investments, not consumption.

· August 8, 2024
CNBC
Here’s How China can Fund Its Third Plenum Goal of High-Quality Development

Given China’s weakened financial position, it must embrace low-cost reforms that drive growth without adding to budget pressures

· July 22, 2024
South China Morning Post
China’s Problem Is Excess Savings, Not Too Much Capacity

Policymakers on either side of bitter trade dispute seem to confuse two issues.

· April 29, 2024
Financial Times
Tensions in the South China Sea and Why the Private Sector Should Care

A conversation on what is driving geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea, the possibility of another cyber-attack of NotPetya proportions, and more.

· April 1, 2024
CSO
The Global Constraints to Chinese Growth

Many more years of high economic expansion are only possible if the country restructures to boost domestic consumption.

· February 26, 2024
Financial Times
Michael Pettis Explains Why Debt Is Not the Problem, but the Symptoms of China’s Economic Woes

The beginning of the impact of China’s high debt-to-GDP levels is becoming more visible, and the country will need another source of real growth if the “rapid expansion” of infrastructure comes to an end.

· February 8, 2024
Street Signs Asia (CNBC)
event
BRICS Dedollarization: Rhetoric Versus Reality
January 23, 2024

As the BRICS bloc grows to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, this year could bring about greater renminbi use across emerging markets—thanks in part to the growth of renminbi financial channels across BRICS countries.