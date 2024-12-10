Economic Risk in Asia

Rather than treat tariffs as a species of evil that must always be resisted, economists should instead debate the conditions under which they are likely to be harmful versus those under which they are likely to be beneficial.
We study disruptive risks: weak institutions, uneven state capacity, challenges to growth, regulatory diversity, and trade conflict.
Discussing India’s market growth potential and the key policy reforms needed to boost manufacturing and capitalize on the global China decoupling trend.
A conversation on how Asia-Pacific countries are navigating U.S.-China trade tensions.
An interview with Michael Pettis, a former investment banker turned music impresario who is quietly reshaping how Washington thinks about international trade.
Increasingly intensifying U.S. economic sanctions targeting Russia’s financial system have deepened concerns in China over its extensive dollar asset holdings and the Chinese financial system’s reliance on dollars.
Chinese imports were driven by investments, not consumption.
Given China’s weakened financial position, it must embrace low-cost reforms that drive growth without adding to budget pressures
Policymakers on either side of bitter trade dispute seem to confuse two issues.
A conversation on what is driving geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea, the possibility of another cyber-attack of NotPetya proportions, and more.
Many more years of high economic expansion are only possible if the country restructures to boost domestic consumption.
The beginning of the impact of China’s high debt-to-GDP levels is becoming more visible, and the country will need another source of real growth if the “rapid expansion” of infrastructure comes to an end.
As the BRICS bloc grows to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, this year could bring about greater renminbi use across emerging markets—thanks in part to the growth of renminbi financial channels across BRICS countries.