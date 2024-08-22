Inside Korea

South Korea’s economic growth will almost certainly slow over the coming decades—but writing off the country’s potential would be a mistake.
In South Korea’s recent assembly election, the opposition won hands down—but President Yoon Suk-yeol’s battle is just beginning.
Carnegie’s Chung Min Lee will be joined by Lee Jeung-un, Hana Anderson, Jacob Feldgoise, and Juhern Kim to discuss their new compendium, How South Korea Is Honing a Competitive Edge.
South Korea must capitalize on its opportunity to propel its competitiveness in Asia and across the world.
Under President Moon Jae-in, South Korea has pursued closer ties with Southeast Asia and India through the New Southern Policy. How do Seoul’s priorities in the region converge with those of other actors?
A discussion of South Korea's aspirations for a globalized foreign policy and prioritization of cooperation on transnational and nontraditional security issues in the U.S.-South Korea alliance.
South Korea is bracing for a momentous demographic shift that could be a bellwether of how other countries around the world will deal with aging populations in the decades to come.
When South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets U.S. President Joe Biden, North Korea will be on the agenda. But the two leaders should prioritize a broader range of issues.
South Korea’s ruling party suffered a crushing defeat in the Seoul and Busan by-elections. Will this rebuke by voters change the political calculus for President Moon Jae-in ahead of the 2022 presidential contest?
South Korea’s soft power reached new heights in 2020, driven by everything from its model pandemic response to cultural staples like chart-topping BTS albums. But Seoul must use this rising political capital wisely to build lasting influence beyond its borders.
But Seoul’s positioning is not all bad. As South Korea and other Asian countries step gingerly with one eye on the superpowers’ rivalry, there are also opportunities to be found.
The recently released Korea Net Assessment addresses the gap between strategic realities and political assessments on the issues most important to Korean security: North Korea’s military threat, the health of the alliance, and South Korean relations with China and Japan.