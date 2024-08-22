Program
Asia
HomeChina Local/GlobalIndian Ocean InitiativeStartup Japan
Visit the Carnegie China Center
Inside Korea

Inside Korea features critical analysis on domestic, security, foreign policy, and economic issues and developments in and around the Korean Peninsula.

paper
The Future of K-Power: What South Korea Must Do After Peaking

South Korea’s economic growth will almost certainly slow over the coming decades—but writing off the country’s potential would be a mistake.

· August 22, 2024
article
Yoon’s Next Three Long Years

In South Korea’s recent assembly election, the opposition won hands down—but President Yoon Suk-yeol’s battle is just beginning.

· April 15, 2024
event
The Future of Korean Competitiveness
December 9, 2022

Carnegie’s Chung Min Lee will be joined by Lee Jeung-un, Hana Anderson, Jacob Feldgoise, and Juhern Kim to discuss their new compendium, How South Korea Is Honing a Competitive Edge.

  • +2
research
How South Korea Is Honing a Competitive Edge

South Korea must capitalize on its opportunity to propel its competitiveness in Asia and across the world.

· November 22, 2022
Q&A
Why Is South Korea Strengthening Ties with India and Southeast Asia?

Under President Moon Jae-in, South Korea has pursued closer ties with Southeast Asia and India through the New Southern Policy. How do Seoul’s priorities in the region converge with those of other actors?

· September 30, 2021
event
Can South Korea Sustain a Globalized Foreign Policy?
July 20, 2021

A discussion of South Korea's aspirations for a globalized foreign policy and prioritization of cooperation on transnational and nontraditional security issues in the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

  • +2
  • Chung Min Lee
  • Brad Glosserman
  • J. James Kim
  • Jean H. Lee
  • Jina Kim
commentary
Demographics and the Future of South Korea

South Korea is bracing for a momentous demographic shift that could be a bellwether of how other countries around the world will deal with aging populations in the decades to come.

· June 29, 2021
commentary
Moon and Biden Must Revamp the U.S.-South Korea Alliance

When South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets U.S. President Joe Biden, North Korea will be on the agenda. But the two leaders should prioritize a broader range of issues.

· May 21, 2021
commentary
After an Electoral Loss, Will South Korea’s President Change His Policies?

South Korea’s ruling party suffered a crushing defeat in the Seoul and Busan by-elections. Will this rebuke by voters change the political calculus for President Moon Jae-in ahead of the 2022 presidential contest?

· April 14, 2021
research
The Case for South Korean Soft Power

South Korea’s soft power reached new heights in 2020, driven by everything from its model pandemic response to cultural staples like chart-topping BTS albums. But Seoul must use this rising political capital wisely to build lasting influence beyond its borders.

· December 15, 2020
Q&A
South Korea Is Caught Between China and the United States

But Seoul’s positioning is not all bad. As South Korea and other Asian countries step gingerly with one eye on the superpowers’ rivalry, there are also opportunities to be found.

· October 21, 2020
event
Politicized Security on the Korean Peninsula
June 1, 2020

The recently released Korea Net Assessment addresses the gap between strategic realities and political assessments on the issues most important to Korean security: North Korea’s military threat, the health of the alliance, and South Korean relations with China and Japan.

  • +1