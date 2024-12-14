Program
Korea: Emerging Player

CBC News Network Speaks to Darcie Draudt-Vejares on South Korean President's Impeachment Vote

South Korea is facing crisis after President Yoon's failed martial law declaration.

· December 14, 2024
CBC News Network
people protesting
How South Korea’s Democracy Saved Itself

The rapid response to Yoon’s martial law decree emerged from democratic practices embedded in society. Whether they can hold firm against rising polarization is another question.

· December 11, 2024
Protesters take part in a demonstration against the South Korean President on December 05, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea.
Yoon’s Failed Political Coup and South Korea’s Mounting Crisis

Yoon’s martial law decree lasted only three hours, but the ramifications for his political future and the country’s political divide will go on much longer.

· December 5, 2024
people holding signs and yelling
The Global Consequences of Yoon’s Martial Law Gambit

While the focus has been on Seoul’s domestic crisis, Yoon may also have done serious damage to his country’s alliance with the United States, as well as his emphasis on democratic defense of shared values.

· December 4, 2024
Will South Korea Survive the Biggest Challenge to its Democracy in Decades?

President Yoon's declaration of martial law shocked the country's solid democratic legacy.

· December 4, 2024
Inside Story (Al Jazeera)
crowd gathered around one man speaking into a mic
What Just Happened in South Korea?

The president’s martial law declaration was swiftly denounced, but the constitutional crisis isn’t over yet.  

· December 3, 2024
There Is a Legal Pathway for Korea’s National Assembly to Pursue President Yoon’s Impeachment: CEIP

South Korea’s President Yoon is likely to face an impending impeachment for declaring martial law.

· December 3, 2024
CNBC
U.S.-South Korea technology alliance
Building a New U.S.-Korea Technology Alliance: Strategies and Policies in an Entangled World

As the United States and the ROK prepare to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of their security and defense alliance in 2025, forging a durable technology alliance is going to become an increasingly critical element of their cooperation.

· November 13, 2024
The Future of Korean Power: Is More With Less Possible?
October 30, 2024

Korean Power (K-Power)—a new comprehensive approach to tackling South Korea’s challenges through economic, technological, military, and cultural power—has been on the rise over the past 20 years, dominated by advanced manufacturing, high-tech exports, and increasingly sophisticated military power.

  • +1
Rows of North Korean soldiers
Ukraine Is Evolving Into a Proxy Battlefield for Korean Peninsula Tensions

Officials are right to be alarmed.

· October 24, 2024
North Korea: The Overlooked Challenge for the Next US. President

The North Korea challenge represents some of the world’s biggest military, technological, and economic struggles today. Yet it receives very little attention from the candidates.

· October 10, 2024
The Diplomat
Renegotiate or Retrench? Trump and Harris Offer Stark Choices for U.S.-Korea Relations

In this period of geopolitical and technological flux, one thing remains clear: the strength of America’s alliances and how it handles undemocratic strongmen will be a critical factor in shaping the international order of the coming decades. 

· October 2, 2024
National Interest