Korea: Emerging Player

South Korea is facing crisis after President Yoon's failed martial law declaration.
The rapid response to Yoon’s martial law decree emerged from democratic practices embedded in society. Whether they can hold firm against rising polarization is another question.
Yoon’s martial law decree lasted only three hours, but the ramifications for his political future and the country’s political divide will go on much longer.
While the focus has been on Seoul’s domestic crisis, Yoon may also have done serious damage to his country’s alliance with the United States, as well as his emphasis on democratic defense of shared values.
President Yoon's declaration of martial law shocked the country's solid democratic legacy.
The president’s martial law declaration was swiftly denounced, but the constitutional crisis isn’t over yet.
South Korea’s President Yoon is likely to face an impending impeachment for declaring martial law.
As the United States and the ROK prepare to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of their security and defense alliance in 2025, forging a durable technology alliance is going to become an increasingly critical element of their cooperation.
Korean Power (K-Power)—a new comprehensive approach to tackling South Korea’s challenges through economic, technological, military, and cultural power—has been on the rise over the past 20 years, dominated by advanced manufacturing, high-tech exports, and increasingly sophisticated military power.
Officials are right to be alarmed.
The North Korea challenge represents some of the world’s biggest military, technological, and economic struggles today. Yet it receives very little attention from the candidates.
In this period of geopolitical and technological flux, one thing remains clear: the strength of America’s alliances and how it handles undemocratic strongmen will be a critical factor in shaping the international order of the coming decades.