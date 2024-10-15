Taiwan and the Future of the Strait

A conversation about the October 14 Chinese military drill that deployed fighter jets and warships to encircle Taiwan, further agitating cross-strait tensions.
A discussion about U.S. policy toward Taiwan in light of talk that China might seek to compel the island’s reunification with the mainland.
New administrations in Taiwan and the United States offer an opportunity to broaden economic and technological cooperation.
A discussion on the rising risks around the Taiwan Strait.
The Indian government looks set to continue building up the country’s semiconductor ecosystem. Taiwan’s considerable expertise is especially valuable and ought to be utilized.
China’s patient, long-term Taiwan policy, together with its modest record of military action abroad, suggests that Beijing’s more probable plan is to gradually intensify the policy it is already pursuing: a creeping encroachment into Taiwan’s airspace, maritime space, and information space.
Malaysia’s and Taiwan’s long-standing cooperation demonstrates a friendship that seems likely to endure, quite apart from political or even geopolitical constraints.
Most debates about Chinese coercion of Taiwan focus on invasion, and how an international coalition including the United States and Europe might respond. But China’s coercive toolkit is vast and includes both kinetic and non-kinetic measures that fall well short of these dire scenarios.
If war is Beijing’s plan, there would be reliable indications that it is coming.
The problem is that the viewpoints of the three parties are that they're diverging not converging.
Despite the trilateral hardening of positions, the Taiwan issue is too important to let slip out of control.
The Biden administration has identified climate and the environment as top strategic, diplomatic, and economic priorities for the United States. This should mean new opportunities for U.S.-Taiwan collaboration, as well as broader international coordination, but what will it look like in action?