Program
Asia
Home
Visit the Carnegie China Center
Taiwan and the Future of the Strait

Our work explores issues and challenges facing one of Asia's largest economies, as well as critical issues in cross-Strait relations.

In The Media
in the media
China’s Military Drills Around Taiwan a ‘New Level of Aggression’, Says Analyst

A conversation about the October 14 Chinese military drill that deployed fighter jets and warships to encircle Taiwan, further agitating cross-strait tensions.

  • Oriana Skylar Mastro's headshot
· October 15, 2024
CNA
In The Media
in the media
The Taiwan Challenge, With Oriana Mastro and David Sacks

A discussion about U.S. policy toward Taiwan in light of talk that China might seek to compel the island’s reunification with the mainland.

  • Oriana Skylar Mastro's headshot
· October 15, 2024
The President's Inbox (CFR)
event
Forecasting the Future for U.S.-Taiwan Economic Cooperation
September 4, 2024

New administrations in Taiwan and the United States offer an opportunity to broaden economic and technological cooperation.

  • +1
In The Media
in the media
Risks to Taiwan Strait stability on the rise from Beijing, Taipei and Washington: Evan Feigenbaum

A discussion on the rising risks around the Taiwan Strait.

· August 11, 2024
CNBC
Researchers wearing bunny suits work inside the semiconductor fabrication lab at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CENSe) in India
article
Taiwan-India Chips Cooperation and the Logic of Choosing India

The Indian government looks set to continue building up the country’s semiconductor ecosystem. Taiwan’s considerable expertise is especially valuable and ought to be utilized.

· August 8, 2024
In The Media
in the media
How China Will Squeeze, Not Seize, Taiwan

China’s patient, long-term Taiwan policy, together with its modest record of military action abroad, suggests that Beijing’s more probable plan is to gradually intensify the policy it is already pursuing: a creeping encroachment into Taiwan’s airspace, maritime space, and information space. 

· May 22, 2024
Foreign Affairs
commentary
Malaysia-Taiwan Economic Relations: Continued Convergence

Malaysia’s and Taiwan’s long-standing cooperation demonstrates a friendship that seems likely to endure, quite apart from political or even geopolitical constraints. 

· May 15, 2024
Global Taiwan Brief
event
Can the United States and Europe Coordinate Counter-Coercion With Taiwan?
March 13, 2024

Most debates about Chinese coercion of Taiwan focus on invasion, and how an international coalition including the United States and Europe might respond. But China’s coercive toolkit is vast and includes both kinetic and non-kinetic measures that fall well short of these dire scenarios.

  • +1
commentary
How We Would Know When China Is Preparing to Invade Taiwan

If war is Beijing’s plan, there would be reliable indications that it is coming.

  • John Culver
· October 3, 2022
In The Media
in the media
The U.S. And China Need to Avoid a Public Negotiation Over the Taiwan Issue, Says Think Tank

The problem is that the viewpoints of the three parties are that they're diverging not converging.

· September 29, 2022
In The Media
in the media
Breaking the Us-China Cycle of Escalation Over Taiwan, September, 6, 2022

Despite the trilateral hardening of positions, the Taiwan issue is too important to let slip out of control.

· September 6, 2022
event
Greening the Global Economy: Opportunities for the U.S. and Taiwan
April 22, 2022

The Biden administration has identified climate and the environment as top strategic, diplomatic, and economic priorities for the United States. This should mean new opportunities for U.S.-Taiwan collaboration, as well as broader international coordination, but what will it look like in action?

  • +2
  • Evan A. Feigenbaum
  • Henning Gloystein
  • Chien-shih Huang
  • John Chung-En Liu
  • Jane Nakano