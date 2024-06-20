Climate Change, Vulnerability, and Governance in the Middle East and North Africa

Conclusions from a Carnegie series on climate-related vulnerability, socioeconomic impacts, and governance challenges.
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is slated to be disproportionately affected by climate change. Climate change poses multi-faceted levels of risk for MENA governments, including environmental and biological, socioeconomic, and political risks. This project will provide a regional lens to examine the programs and approaches that several MENA governments are undertaking to address climate change and examine civil society activism and the role nongovernmental organizations play in engaging governments on climate change related issues. This work is primarily funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency. For inquiries about this project, contact middleeast@ceip.org.
Listen to experts discuss climate risks in the MENA region and how governments and stakeholders are responding to policy challenges. (in English and Arabic)
Welcome to Daragten We Bas / Two Degrees Are Enough, a podcast produced by the Middle East Program of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In this Arabic language podcast, host Amr Hamzawy joins scholars and researchers in examining the impacts of climate change on societies and governments in the Middle East and North Africa and in navigating risk reduction paths.
Because Tunisia’s regions face different climate threats and socioeconomic needs, municipalities should be more empowered to implement climate mitigation measures and protect vulnerable communities.
Libya’s climate-vulnerable regions of Jabal Nafusa, Fezzan, and Jabal Akhdar underscore the important role played by civil society and municipalities in protecting marginalized communities.
The Middle East and North Africa, the most water scarce region in the world, is facing simultaneous climate, governance, and social challenges that the region's leaders and citizens can no longer ignore.
How Jordan’s capital city articulates its policies responding and adapting to the climate crisis.
Through concerted efforts to strengthen adaptive capacity in the socioeconomic and urban sectors, Jordan can improve its prospects for resilience and prosperity in the face of climate change.
Egypt’s official climate resilience plans highlight a key role for civil society. But empowered, networked, and resourced nonstate advocates face tangible obstacles.
Addressing water scarcity and improving water management will be immensely important for ensuring the region’s stability, sustainability, and well-being in the face of a changing climate.
The challenges, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities MENA countries face in achieving climate resilience and sustainable development goals.
Much of Egypt’s population is already suffering from the effects of climate change, and many more are at risk. If the country continues the mitigations it has started, it can still help to protect them.
Climate change in the Middle East will amplify preexisting vulnerabilities stemming from conflict, displacement, marginalization, and corruption, while also creating new risks. Governments in the region will need to adopt more inclusive reforms as part of their climate adaptation strategies.
Libya’s acute vulnerabilities to climate change have been exacerbated by years of conflict, corruption, infrastructural decay, and environmental deterioration.