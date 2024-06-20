Climate Change, Vulnerability, and Governance in the Middle East and North Africa

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is slated to be disproportionately affected by climate change. Climate change poses multi-faceted levels of risk for MENA governments, including environmental and biological, socioeconomic, and political risks. This project will provide a regional lens to examine the programs and approaches that several MENA governments are undertaking to address climate change and examine civil society activism and the role nongovernmental organizations play in engaging governments on climate change related issues. This work is primarily funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency. For inquiries about this project, contact middleeast@ceip.org.