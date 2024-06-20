Program
Middle East
Climate Change, Vulnerability, and Governance in the Middle East and North Africa

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is slated to be disproportionately affected by climate change. Climate change poses multi-faceted levels of risk for MENA governments, including environmental and biological, socioeconomic, and political risks. This project will provide a regional lens to examine the programs and approaches that several MENA governments are undertaking to address climate change and examine civil society activism and the role nongovernmental organizations play in engaging governments on climate change related issues. This work is primarily funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency. For inquiries about this project, contact middleeast@ceip.org.

Multimedia

Climate Issues in the Middle East and North Africa: A Discussion with Carnegie

Listen to experts discuss climate risks in the MENA region and how governments and stakeholders are responding to policy challenges. (in English and Arabic)

Multimedia

Arabic Podcast

Welcome to Daragten We Bas / Two Degrees Are Enough, a podcast produced by the Middle East Program of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In this Arabic language podcast, host Amr Hamzawy joins scholars and researchers in examining the impacts of climate change on societies and governments in the Middle East and North Africa and in navigating risk reduction paths.

A man rides a bicycle through a desert oasis surrounded by dried up palm trees
article
Climate Change in the Middle East and North Africa: Mitigating Vulnerabilities and Designing Effective Policies

Conclusions from a Carnegie series on climate-related vulnerability, socioeconomic impacts, and governance challenges.

· June 20, 2024
Woman in gray hijab loads a large plastic water container onto a small donkey
article
What Tunisia’s Municipalities Can Contribute to Climate Adaptation

Because Tunisia’s regions face different climate threats and socioeconomic needs, municipalities should be more empowered to implement climate mitigation measures and protect vulnerable communities.

· June 13, 2024
article
Climate Vulnerability in Libya: Building Resilience Through Local Empowerment

Libya’s climate-vulnerable regions of Jabal Nafusa, Fezzan, and Jabal Akhdar underscore the important role played by civil society and municipalities in protecting marginalized communities.

· June 6, 2024
event
How Can Policy Mitigate Climate Vulnerability in the Middle East?
June 11, 2024

The Middle East and North Africa, the most water scarce region in the world, is facing simultaneous climate, governance, and social challenges that the region's leaders and citizens can no longer ignore.

Line of cars drive through Amman surrounded by fog/smog
article
Assessing Climate Vulnerabilities in Amman City

How Jordan’s capital city articulates its policies responding and adapting to the climate crisis.

  • Reem Halaseh
· May 23, 2024
Ali Salih Atta, 84, who owns a farm in the Ajlun Governorate that includes the oldest olive trees in Jordan, close to the Jordan River, walks in his grove on September 25, 2023. (Photo by KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images)
article
Vulnerability and Governance in the Context of Climate Change in Jordan

Through concerted efforts to strengthen adaptive capacity in the socioeconomic and urban sectors, Jordan can improve its prospects for resilience and prosperity in the face of climate change.

· May 16, 2024
article
On the Margins: Civil Society Activism and Climate Change in Egypt

Egypt’s official climate resilience plans highlight a key role for civil society. But empowered, networked, and resourced nonstate advocates face tangible obstacles.

  • Dina Zayed
· May 2, 2024
article
The Looming Climate and Water Crisis in the Middle East and North Africa

Addressing water scarcity and improving water management will be immensely important for ensuring the region’s stability, sustainability, and well-being in the face of a changing climate.

  • Mohammed Mahmoud
· April 19, 2024
article
Assessing Climate Adaptation Plans in the Middle East and North Africa

The challenges, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities MENA countries face in achieving climate resilience and sustainable development goals.

  • Saber Osman
· April 15, 2024
paper
Climate Change in Egypt: Opportunities and Obstacles

Much of Egypt’s population is already suffering from the effects of climate change, and many more are at risk. If the country continues the mitigations it has started, it can still help to protect them.

· October 26, 2023
commentary
Climate Change and Vulnerability in the Middle East

Climate change in the Middle East will amplify preexisting vulnerabilities stemming from conflict, displacement, marginalization, and corruption, while also creating new risks. Governments in the region will need to adopt more inclusive reforms as part of their climate adaptation strategies.

· July 6, 2023
In The Media
in the media
Libya’s Perfect Storm

Libya’s acute vulnerabilities to climate change have been exacerbated by years of conflict, corruption, infrastructural decay, and environmental deterioration.

· December 3, 2022