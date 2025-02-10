Program
Middle East
HomeClimate ChangeGreat Power CompetitionGovernance
Visit the Carnegie Middle East Center
Rebuilding Gaza: The Human Dimension

As the devastating Gaza war moves cautiously toward a permanent ceasefire, this collection of short essays examine what steps must be taken to address the humanitarian catastrophe and begin to meet the urgent needs of the enclave’s nearly 2 million survivors.  The authors detail how access to basic goods, medical care, support for children, and exit permits for health and educational needs can begin to lay the groundwork for longer-term recovery and rebuilding.  

Featured Content

Featured Content

A teenage boy walks in the rain amid the remains of destroyed buildings
commentary
What the Gaza Ceasefire Means

The deal is extremely fragile, but there’s some reason for hope.

A teenage boy walks in the rain amid the remains of destroyed buildings
commentary
What the Gaza Ceasefire Means

The deal is extremely fragile, but there’s some reason for hope.

Boy hauling boxes of food on a dolly amid destroyed buildings
commentary
To Look Toward Recovery, Gaza First Needs a Surge in Humanitarian Aid

The strain on Gaza’s food systems, healthcare, and housing underscores the importance of unimpeded aid delivery and the lifting of unduly restrictive measures.

  • Sean Carroll
Boy hauling boxes of food on a dolly amid destroyed buildings
commentary
To Look Toward Recovery, Gaza First Needs a Surge in Humanitarian Aid

The strain on Gaza’s food systems, healthcare, and housing underscores the importance of unimpeded aid delivery and the lifting of unduly restrictive measures.

  • Sean Carroll
Ambulances lined up outside a gate
commentary
Restoring Palestinians’ Access to and From Gaza Should Be a Ceasefire Priority

Reopening the Rafah crossing is only one of the critical logistics elements tied to the pause in hostilities.

  • Tania Hary
Ambulances lined up outside a gate
commentary
Restoring Palestinians’ Access to and From Gaza Should Be a Ceasefire Priority

Reopening the Rafah crossing is only one of the critical logistics elements tied to the pause in hostilities.

  • Tania Hary
destroyed hospital room, with debris everywhere
commentary
Emissary
The Immediate Priorities for Rebuilding Gaza’s Health System

Healthcare delivery must be scaled up to meet demand, both inside Gaza and by transporting some patients elsewhere.

  • Sara Halimah
  • Salmaan Keshavjee
destroyed hospital room, with debris everywhere
commentary
Emissary
The Immediate Priorities for Rebuilding Gaza’s Health System

Healthcare delivery must be scaled up to meet demand, both inside Gaza and by transporting some patients elsewhere.

  • Sara Halimah
  • Salmaan Keshavjee
One kid sitting next to a small fire in a damaged building, with another kid walking nearby amid rubble
commentary
What Gaza’s Children Need During the Ceasefire

It’s a moment of hope and peril.

  • Janti Soeripto
One kid sitting next to a small fire in a damaged building, with another kid walking nearby amid rubble
commentary
What Gaza’s Children Need During the Ceasefire

It’s a moment of hope and peril.

  • Janti Soeripto
People walking amid destroyed buildings
commentary
What’s Next for Gaza?

Whether Trump will be able to keep his campaign trail promises to end the Israel-Hamas war is an open question.

People walking amid destroyed buildings
commentary
What’s Next for Gaza?

Whether Trump will be able to keep his campaign trail promises to end the Israel-Hamas war is an open question.

Data Visualizations

Data Visualizations

Gaza's Hospital System
Gaza's Hospital System