Rebuilding Gaza: The Human Dimension

The deal is extremely fragile, but there’s some reason for hope.
As the devastating Gaza war moves cautiously toward a permanent ceasefire, this collection of short essays examine what steps must be taken to address the humanitarian catastrophe and begin to meet the urgent needs of the enclave’s nearly 2 million survivors. The authors detail how access to basic goods, medical care, support for children, and exit permits for health and educational needs can begin to lay the groundwork for longer-term recovery and rebuilding.
The strain on Gaza’s food systems, healthcare, and housing underscores the importance of unimpeded aid delivery and the lifting of unduly restrictive measures.
Reopening the Rafah crossing is only one of the critical logistics elements tied to the pause in hostilities.
Healthcare delivery must be scaled up to meet demand, both inside Gaza and by transporting some patients elsewhere.
Whether Trump will be able to keep his campaign trail promises to end the Israel-Hamas war is an open question.
