On the Road: Voices from the Region

by Anatol Lieven
 on October 24, 2001

Carnegie Senior Associate Anatol Lieven recently returned from a three-week research trip to Pakistan. Read the text of his interviews with political, military and economic leaders in the region including Commander Abdul Haq. In the late 1980s, Lieven served as a correspondent for The Times (London) in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where he covered the closing stages of the Soviet occupation and the start of the Afghan civil wars. His latest publication is a Carnegie Policy Brief entitled Fighting Terrorism: Lessons from the Cold War

Interview with a Commander Abdul Haq

Interview with a Pro-Taliban Businessman

Interview with Lt General (ret.) Talat Masood, Pakistan Army

Interview with Qazi Mohammed Amin Waqad

Presentation by Humayan Khan, former Pakistani foreign minister

