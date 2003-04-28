REQUIRED IMAGE

The Enlargement of the European Union: Consequences for the CIS Countries

Within a few years, ten former communist countries are supposed to become members of the European Union (EU). The question immediately arises what this enlargement of the EU will mean to the twelve former Soviet countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The effects will be many and multifaceted, both qualitative and quantitative.

by Anders Aslund and Andrew Warner
published by
Carnegie
 on April 28, 2003

Summary
This paper deals with the impact of the current EU enlargement on the CIS countries. The authors discuss the major issues, namely GDP growth, trade, financial flows, migration, and the impact on the overall economic system.

About the Authors
Anders Åslund is senior associate in the Russian and Eurasian Program at the Carnegie Endowment. Andrew Warner is an economist at the National Bureau for Economic Research.
 

