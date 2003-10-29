Russia's Restless Frontier: The Chechnya Factor in Post-Soviet Russia

Source: Washington

The conflict in Chechnya, going through its low- and high-intensity phases, has been doggedly accompanying Russia's development. In the last decade, the Chechen war was widely covered, both in Russia and in the West. While most books look at the causes of the war, explain its zigzag course, and condemn the brutalities and crimes associated with it, this book's focus lies beyond the Caucasus battlefield.



In Russia's Restless Frontier, Dmitri Trenin and Aleksei Malashenko examine the implications of the war with Chechnya for Russia's post-Soviet evolution. Considering Chechnya's impact on Russia's military, domestic politics, foreign policy, and ethnic relations, the authors contend that the Chechen factor must be addressed before Russia can continue its development.



Topics Covered:

• Background of Conflict

• Separatist Opposition

• Governance Difficulties

• Russian Mass Media

• Public Conscience

• Islamic Factor

• Russian Military

• Regional Conflict

• International Ramifications





About the Authors



Dmitri Trenin is deputy director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, where he specializes in foreign and security policy. He is the author of The End of Eurasia: Russia on the Border Between Geopolitics and Globalization and coeditor of Ambivalent Neighbors: The EU, NATO and the Price of Membership.



Aleksei Malashenko is codirector of the Carnegie Moscow Center's Ethnicity and Nation-Building Project. He is also a professor at the Moscow Institute for International Relations and former head of Islamic Studies at the Oriental Institute of the Russian Academy of Science.



Anatol Lieven is senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment. A journalist, writer, and historian, Lieven writes on a range of security and international affairs issues. Previously, he was editor of Strategic Comments, published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London.