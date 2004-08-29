The Folly of Empire: What George W. Bush Could Learn From Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson

Source: Scribner

John Judis draws sharp contrasts between the Bush administration's policies, especially with regard to Iraq, and those of every administration from Franklin Roosevelt through Bill Clinton. The result is a thought-provoking look at America's position in the world—then and now—and how it has been formed, that will spark debate and controversy in Washington and beyond. Judis raises crucial questions about why the Bush administration has embarked on a foreign policy that has been proven unsuccessful and presents damning evidence that its failure is already imminent. The final message is a sobering one: Leaders ignore history's lessons at their peril.

About the Author: John B. Judis is a visiting scholar at the Carmegie Endowment for International Peace and also senior editor at The New Republic. Judis's books include The Emerging Democratic Majority, The Paradox of American Democracy: Elites, Special Interests, and the Betrayal of Public Trust; William F. Buckley: Patron Saint of the Conservatives; and Grand Illusion: Critics and Champions of the American Century. His articles have appeared in The American Prospect, The New York Times Magazine, The Washington Post, Foreign Affairs, The Washington Monthly, American Enterprise, Mother Jones, and Dissent.