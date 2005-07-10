Deadly Arsenals: Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Threats, <i>Second Edition, Revised and Expanded</i>

Source: Washington

Deadly Arsenals provides the most up-to-date and comprehensive assessment available on global proliferation dangers, with a critical assessment of international enforcement efforts. An invaluable resource for academics, policy makers, students, and the media, this atlas includes strategic and historical analysis; maps, charts, and graphs of the spread of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons and missile delivery systems; descriptions of the weapons and regimes—and policies to control them; and data on countries that have, want, or have given up these deadly weapons. A CHOICE outstanding academic title from one of the premier non-proliferation research teams.

The new edition addresses the recent, dramatic developments in Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, and the nuclear black market, analyzing strategic and policy implications.

On July 12, 2005, the authors of this new study presented their findings and then chaired a discussion and debate with experts from the audience. Click here to go to the LIVE AT CARNEGIE site, featuring archived audio and a slideshow presentation with new maps and charts from the book.

About the Authors

Joseph Cirincione previously served as a senior associate and director for Non-Proliferation at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and is coauthor of the major Carnegie report, Universal Compliance: A Strategy for Nuclear Security and editor of Repairing the Regime: Preventing the Spread of Weapons of Mass Destruction (Routledge, 2000).

Jon B. Wolfsthal is former associate and deputy director for non-proliferation at the Carnegie Endowment. He is coauthor of Universal Compliance and coeditor of Nuclear Status Report: Nuclear Weapons, Fissile Material, and Export Controls in the Former Soviet Union (Carnegie/Monterey, 2001).



Miriam Rajkumar is former project associate for nonproliferation at the Carnegie Endowment.