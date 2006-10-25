The National Bureau of Asian Research

Edited by Ashley J. Tellis and Michael Wills, and written by some of America’s leading specialists including Minxin Pei, senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, this book examines the strategic balance in Asia and the increasing levels of trade and interdependence in the region, assessing the implications for the United States.

Strategic Asia 2006–07: Trade, Interdependence, and Security, the sixth volume in NBR’s Strategic Asia series, examines how trade and interdependence fit into the grand strategies of various Asian states and how changing economic relationships could affect regional stability in Asia. Through a combination of country, regional, and topical studies, the book assesses trade and investment dynamics in the region, the rise of new powers, the ongoing processes of globalization, and the impact of economic interdependence on security, and evaluates how these trends are altering Asia's strategic environment.

Order this book, or read the introduction by Ashley J. Tellis for free.

About the Authors

Ashley J. Tellis, Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, served in the U.S. Department of State as senior advisor to the Ambassador at the U.S. embassy in India and on the National Security Council staff as special assistant to the president and senior director, strategic planning and Southwest Asia. He is the author of India’s Emerging Nuclear Posture and co-author of Interpreting China’s Grand Strategy. He has co-edited Strategic Asia 2005-06: Military Modernization in an Era of Uncertainty and Strategic Asia 2004-05: Confronting Terrorism in the Pursuit of Power.

Michael Wills is the Strategic Asia program director at the National Bureau of Asian Research.