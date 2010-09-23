Source: Washington
Yemen is a nation in crisis. A civil war in the North, a secessionist movement in the South, and a resurgent al-Qaeda organization are active against a background of economic collapse, lack of state capacity, and governance and corruption issues. Without addressing Yemen’s immediate security challenges, the country’s long-term economic and governance issues cannot be resolved. Yemen on the Brink brings together analyses of the critical problems that have brought Yemen close to state failure. The volume offers assessments by leading experts of Yemen’s major security challenges, and broadens the discussion of the tools available to the international community to pull the country back from the brink. Separate chapters examine the resurgence of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula; the complex relationship between al-Qaeda and the tribes; the Southern secessionist movement; and the civil war in Saada.
Advance Praise
“A compelling study on the part of Carnegie to help explain the complexities of Yemen to increasingly concerned Western policy makers.”
—Nabeel Khoury, U.S. Department of State
“Political, economic, and security developments in Yemen increasingly affect the European Union, and this book will serve as a valuable resource for policy makers as they work to address the many challenges facing Yemen.”
—Gilles De Kerchove, EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator