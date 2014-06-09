Getting India Back on Track: An Action Agenda for Reform

Advance Praise

“Congratulations to the authors and Carnegie.”

–Narendra Modi, prime minister of India

“I am going to read every part of this book. It will help us to do our job better. The book is well-timed and the title is apt.”

–Arun Jaitley, Indian minister of finance and defense

“Bibek Debroy and Ashley J. Tellis have brought together an impressive group of experts who provide a clear road map to move India forward in 2014. Anyone invested in the country’s success should read this book.”

–Arun Shourie, formerly India’s minister of disinvestment and minister of communications and information technology

“Focusing on a range of key issues, Getting India Back on Track has captured the scale and complexity of as well as the need for resetting India’s policies at the national and state levels. This excellent volume will be a very valuable resource to key policy framers and decisionmakers in India’s new government.”

–Naresh Chandra, former cabinet secretary and former Indian Ambassador to the United States

“It is rare to find a group of experts as accomplished and diverse as those represented in Getting India Back on Track. Their work builds a strong foundation for a real dialogue about India’s future at a time when a generational change in India’s leadership will set the course for decades to come. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace should be complimented for undertaking such a worthwhile project.”

–Frank Wisner, former U.S. Ambassador to India and former under secretary of defense for Policy

More Reviews

Manifesto For Growth

–BW | BusinessWorld

‘Getting India Back on Track,’ by Bibek Debroy, Ashley Tellis, and Reece Trevor

–Financial Times

Contributors About the Editors Bibek Debroy is a professor at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi. He has worked in academia, industry chambers, and government, including in leadership positions in the Legal Adjustments and Reforms for Globalizing the Economy project and the Commission on Legal Empowerment of the Poor. Debroy is the author of several books, papers, and articles. He holds degrees from Presidency College in Calcutta, the Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College in Cambridge. Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues. While on assignment to the U.S. Department of State as senior adviser to the undersecretary of state for political affairs, he was intimately involved in negotiating the civil nuclear agreement with India. Previously, he was commissioned into the Foreign Service and served as senior adviser to the ambassador at the U.S. embassy in New Delhi. He also served on the National Security Council staff as special assistant to the president and senior director for strategic planning and Southwest Asia. Reece Trevor is a research assistant in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he previously served as a junior fellow focusing on South Asian security and U.S. grand strategy. He completed his bachelor’s degree with honors at the University of Chicago. About the Contributors Ila Patnaik, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Surjit Bhalla, Oxus Investments Ashok Gulati, Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices Rajiv Kumar, Center for Policy Research Omkar Goswami, Corporate and Economic Research Group Laveesh Bhandari, Indicus Analytics A. K. Shiva Kumar, National Advisory Council Rajiv Lall and Ritu Anand, IDFC Limited Somik Lall, World Bank Tara Vishwanath, World Bank Barun Mitra, Liberty Institute, and Madhumita D. Mitra, Consultant Tushaar Shah, International Water Management Institute Shilp Verma, Independent Researcher Sunjoy Joshi, Observer Research Foundation Ligia Noronha, Energy and Resources Institute Devesh Kapur, Center for the Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania Milan Vaishnav, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Ravinder Pal Singh, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute C. Raja Mohan, Observer Research Foundation and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Table of Contents CONTENTS Foreword

Ratan N. Tata Acknowledgments Introduction

Completing Unfinished Business: From the Long View to the Short

Ashley J. Tellis Maintaining Macroeconomic Stability

Ila Patnaik Dismantling the Welfare State

Surjit Bhalla Revamping Agriculture and the Public Distribution System

Ashok Gulati Revisiting Manufacturing Policy

Rajiv Kumar Generating Employment

Omkar Goswami Expanding Education and Skills

Laveesh Bhandari Confronting Health Challenges

A. K. Shiva Kumar Modernizing Transport Infrastructure

Rajiv Lall and Ritu Anand Managing Urbanization

Somik Lall and Tara Vishwanath Renovating Land Management

Barun S. Mitra and Madhumita D. Mitra Addressing Water Management

Tushaar Shah and Shilp Verma Reforming Energy Policy and Pricing

Sunjoy Joshi Managing the Environment

Ligia Noronha Strengthening Rule of Law

Devesh Kapur and Milan Vaishnav Correcting the Administrative Deficit

Bibek Debroy Building Advanced Defense Technology Capacity

Ravinder Pal Singh Rejuvenating Foreign Policy

C. Raja Mohan Index Contributors Carnegie Endowment for International Peace TV 18’s Think India Foundation India Back on Track: An Agenda for Reform is a series that is produced as a partnership between the Think India Foundation and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Episode 1: India Back on Track: An Agenda for Reform

INCXYZ[SimpleAccordion.html]INCZYX