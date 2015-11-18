Source: National Bureau of Asian Research

Co-edited and introduced by Ashley J. Tellis, Strategic Asia 2015-16: Foundations of National Power in the Asia-Pacific examines how the region’s major powers are building their national power as geopolitical competition intensifies. In each chapter, a leading expert analyzes a country’s economic, technological, human, and natural resources and assesses how well its political system translates those capabilities into military and diplomatic power.

Order this book, or read the introduction by Ashley J. Tellis for free.

About the Editors

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and research director of the Strategic Asia Program at the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR), served in the U.S. Department of State as senior adviser to the Undersecretary of State of Public Affairs, and previously as senior adviser to the Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy in India. He also served on the National Security Council Staff as special assistant to the President and senior director for Strategic Planning and Southwest Asia. He is the author of India’s Emerging Nuclear Posture (2001) and co-author of Interpreting China’s Grand Strategy: Past, Present, and Future (2000), as well as the co-editor of the eleven most recent volumes of Strategic Asia, published by NBR.

Alison Szalwinski is a project manager at NBR.

Michael Wills is senior vice president of research and operations at NBR.