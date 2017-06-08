When Crime Pays: Money and Muscle in Indian Politics

“The most systematic analysis of corruption and criminalization in the world’s largest democracy. Harking back to the historical roots of this phenomenon, Vaishnav shows that it is growing because of societal, political, and economic factors, and that legislation passed to contain these factors has hardly made any difference. This remarkable book will change readers’ views of democracy in India.”

—Christophe Jaffrelot, Senior Research Fellow, CERI-Sciences Po/CNRS

“This is the first book-length treatment of a peculiar paradox of Indian politics: namely, the coexistence of criminality and democratic vigor. Milan Vaishnav's analysis of this paradox is highly original and hugely fascinating, and will become a standard text on criminality, corruption, and democracy.”

—Ashutosh Varshney, Sol Goldman Professor of International Studies and the Social Sciences, Brown University

“Why do so many people with criminal charges contest Indian elections, why do they win so often, and what does this tell us about parties and voters in the world’s largest democracy? Milan Vaishnav’s excellent book uses rich fieldwork and impressive quantitative analysis to provide compelling and surprising answers.”

—Steven Wilkinson, Nilekani Professor of India and South Asian Studies, Yale University

“While democracy is fast taking root in most parts of the world, criminality and corruption are getting increasingly entrenched. Ironically, voters seem quite comfortable with this state of affairs. This strange coexistence of free and fair elections with criminality and money power is beautifully analyzed in this important new book on electoral politics.”

—S.Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India

“The insights that these details offer—insights about politicians, political campaigns, and voters—give When Crime Pays a rich texture and human interest that makes the book suitable for use in undergraduate teaching and also an effective tool of policy engagement.”

—Miriam A. Golden, Professor of Political Science, University of California at Los Angeles

