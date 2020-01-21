Source: National Bureau of Asian Research

Co-edited and introduced by Ashley J. Tellis, the nineteenth volume in the Strategic Asia series—Strategic Asia 2020: U.S.-China Competition for Global Influence—will be published in January 2020. The new book will offer a forward-looking assessment of how the rivalry between China and the United States is playing out around the globe. Each chapter examines how a country or region (including Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Russia, Oceania, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas) is coping with the consequences of Sino-U.S. competition and draws implications for U.S. policymakers.

Read the introduction by Ashley J. Tellis for free or pre-order this book.

ABOUT THE EDITORS

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Research Director of the Strategic Asia Program at the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR).

Alison Szalwinski is vice president of research at NBR.

Michael Wills is executive vice president at NBR.