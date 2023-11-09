Source: National Bureau of Asian Research

Strategic Asia: Reshaping Economic Interdependence in the Indo-Pacific examines shifts occurring in the global trading system and their implications for the strategic environment in Asia. Each chapter explores developments in goods, services, and finances, assesses the extent to which key countries and regions are decoupling from China, and evaluates the consequences for regional and global politics.

ABOUT THE EDITORS

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Research Director of the Strategic Asia Program at the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR).

Alison Szalwinski is vice president of research at NBR.

Michael Wills is executive vice president at NBR.