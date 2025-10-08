Legacy or Liability? Auditing U.S. Alliances for Competition with China

Australia

The U.S.-Australia alliance has received growing attention from experts as Australia’s once warm relations with China have run aground. Australia is a capable partner across a range of issues, although it brings fewer resources—military or economic—than some other allies. It is also far smaller in population than the other allies in this report. The alliance with Australia, however, does not demand as much from the United States as some other alliances—there is little likelihood of being inadvertently entangled in a war with China on account of Australia. Canberra is also likely to continue to assist Washington in reinforcing supply chains, limiting China’s access to advanced technology, co-developing weapons systems, and providing development assistance to the Global South. It would be very important in a war over Taiwan—though its participation is not guaranteed.

Recent Trends in Australia’s Relations with the United States

Australia’s long-standing relationship with the United States has significantly deepened over the last decade, including with several initiatives for containing China. Its 1952 ANZUS Treaty with New Zealand and the United States is the foundation of the alliance. Since then, Canberra and Washington have coordinated closely on international crises and worked together on counterterrorism in the Middle East and dispute-resolution in the East and South China Seas. Importantly, Australia is a member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence group.

Since their 2005 free-trade agreement, bilateral goods and services trade between Australia and the United States has more than doubled, and two-way investment has more than tripled. In 2023, Australia had the eighth-largest direct investment position in the United States at $116 billion, as well as the fourth-largest trade surplus with the United States at $17.3 billion. The two economies have become more integrated, but the Trump administration’s tariff policy might change this.

The 2021 launch of AUKUS was a key development, through which the United States will share advanced nuclear-propulsion and sonar technologies to co-develop nuclear-powered submarines. Following their ministerial consultations in 2023, Australia granted the United States additional access to its airbases and agreed to host U.S. submarines for “regular and longer” visits. The two countries also launched a Strategic Commercial Dialogue in 2022 with the aim of strengthening trade relations, cooperating on critical supply chains, and coordinating responses to common threats.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese worked extensively with then president Joe Biden bilaterally and within multilateral groupings, such as the Quad with India and Japan. He has said he had “very warm” phone calls with Trump, and the two leaders have signaled their intent to meet to discuss AUKUS and tariffs. The relationship with the United States fared well during Trump’s first administration, when Australia was one of only two countries exempted from its tariffs on steel and aluminum. Public opinion about the United States is on a downtrend, however. According to the Lowy Institute, Australians’ trust in the United States has fallen by 20 percent since 2024, reaching its lowest level in the institute’s two-decade history.

Recent Trends in Australia’s Relations with China

Australia’s relationship with China has been turbulent over the last decade. The two countries proclaimed a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in 2014, but tensions mounted from 2017 when Australia’s domestic intelligence agency issued a warning about Chinese interference through political donations. In 2018, Canberra introduced anti-foreign interference legislation and banned Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks, prompting Beijing to cut off diplomatic ties. Relations deteriorated further in 2020 when then prime minister Scott Morrison called for an investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic in China. In response, Beijing imposed heavy tariffs on Australian goods and detained several Australian nationals.

The Labor government in office since 2022 has pursued rapprochement with China through “strategic equilibrium” and “stabilization,” a shift from the more confrontational approach of the previous Liberal-National Coalition government. This has meant softening the rhetoric about China and working to ease mutual export restrictions, while being careful not to distance Australia from the United States. Albanese went to China in 2023 for the first prime-ministerial visit there in seven years, and followed with a second official visit and meeting with President Xi Jinping in July 2025. At the time, he said that, even with the removal of trade restrictions and the restoration of diplomatic contacts, the relationship would likely “remain difficult.”

Risks of U.S. Entanglement from the Alliance with Australia

One manifestation of the tensions between China and Australia has been recent naval exercises by the Chinese navy in the vicinity of Australia. The U.S. military operates closely with Australian counterparts and in theory could become entangled in a military crisis between Australia and China. Right now, however, this possibility is remote. The recent standoff between Australia and China has the character of mutual posturing by regional powers rather than the raw aggression that has characterized China’s military and grey zone operations in the South China Sea—both Australia and China have been careful to keep the potential for accidental escalation low. On balance, therefore, America’s alliance with Australia poses the least risk of entanglement of any U.S. ally in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia’s Ability to Reinforce Semiconductor Manufacturing Supply Chains

Australia is not an important ally for the United States in “friendshoring” semiconductor manufacturing supply chains because it lacks commercial-scale manufacturing facilities for semiconductors, relevant manufacturing equipment and OSAT capabilities. Australia also does not domestically produce and refine input materials necessary for semiconductors. Australia does possess research and development capabilities in semiconductor technologies in its universities and research institutions. National- and state-level initiatives are seeking to develop Australia semiconductor R&D capacity through industry and university partnerships. While U.S.-Australia collaboration under AUKUS Pillar 2 does not explicitly cover semiconductor supply chains, its goals for cooperation in advanced technologies including AI, quantum, and electronic warfare rely on securing semiconductor supply chains. Overall, Australia has little to offer the United States that would help it shift the production of legacy or leading-edge chips away from China.

Australia’s Ability to Increase Critical Minerals Supply Chain Resiliency

On the other hand, Australia is very important for U.S. critical mineral interests. Australia possesses large scale deposits across many of the critical minerals and rare earths essential for U.S. strategic applications. It is the world’s largest miner of lithium and rutile titanium and the fourth-largest miner of rare earth elements for magnets and a leading rutile producer. Australia possesses among the world’s largest reserves of lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, tantalum, tungsten bauxite (for gallium), and zinc (for germanium). Australia is attempting to build refining and processing facilities for lithium, graphite, cobalt, rare earths, and high-purity silicon. In May 2025, Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths became the first facility to separate the materials and produce rare earth metal oxide outside of China, with its Malaysian refinery successfully refining dysprosium and terbium, two key rare earths in high-performance magnets. The company has signed a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to build a processing facility in Texas, but it is uncertain if it will be built. The potential for Australian gallium production for advanced semiconductors as a byproduct of bauxite processing could be especially important for U.S. interests, since China has a near monopoly on global supply.

Australia has demonstrated ongoing political interest in assisting U.S. efforts to pivot critical mineral supply chains away from China. However, Australia currently sends a large share of its minerals and rare earth elements to China for refining, creating a key chokepoint in the critical minerals supply chain. To remedy this, it is investing in its processing and refining capabilities, as part of the Critical Minerals Strategy 2023–2030. Canberra has undertaken domestic efforts to redirect its supply chains, including over four-billion-dollar in tax incentives to produce critical minerals through 2034, aimed at reducing reliance on Chinese sources. As part of the Quad and the Minerals Security Partnership, it participates in several U.S.-led international efforts internationally to diversify the processing and refining of critical minerals away from China. Australian Strategic Minerals also received a letter of interest for $600 million of funding from the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) to develop rare earths and critical minerals mining.

Australia’s Ability to Prevent Unwanted Dissemination of Advanced Technology to China

Australia has a small semiconductor industry, but investments in quantum computing, space, and resource technology and biotechnology make it a somewhat important ally to the United States when it comes to preventing the unintentional dissemination of sensitive technologies to China. It ranks ninth globally in quantum research output and it is a global leader in superconducting circuit-based quantum processors, with the company Diraq producing the highest-fidelity ones to date. Australia also has a robust biotechnology innovation and research sector, with expertise in synthetic biology, vaccine development and clinical trials, but lacks the capacity to produce biotechnology products at scale.

Australia is very likely to continue working with the United States in this regard. It shuttered its technological research programs on several fronts with China in 2019. Having banned Chinese technology companies Huawei and ZTE from its 5G networks, this year it banned the use of the Chinese AI DeepSeek app from federal-government devices. Australia is collaborating with the United States and United Kingdom under AUKUS Pillar 2 to coordinate the development and deployment of “advanced capabilities” with active working groups on: quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and autonomy, advanced cyber, undersea capabilities, and innovation. For example, the “Quantum Technologies” working group has established the AUKUS Quantum Arrangement (AQuA), an initiative to coordinate American, British, and Australian RDT&E efforts concerning quantum technologies such as alternatives for positioning and navigation systems. Australia and the United States have also taken steps to deepen their tech cooperation through public-private partnerships, such as the $3 billion investment by Australia in Microsoft in 2023.

Australia’s Ability to Restrict FDI in China’s Technology Sector

Australia is not an important ally for the United States when it comes to restricting FDI in China’s technology sector, largely due to the fact that its FDI in China is limited: Australian firms invested $450 million in China, while total FDI in the country was $163 billion. This investment is facilitated by the 2015 China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAFTA) where Australian businesses have benefitted from lower tariffs. By contrast, that same year, China’s FDI stock in Australia was $57 billion and Hong Kong’s was $95 billion, making them respectively the tenth- and fifth-largest investors in the country. Chinese FDI in Australia is concentrated in mining and has expanded to healthcare and infrastructure in recent years, including a Chinese company controversially obtaining a ninety-nine-year lease on the strategic Port Darwin in northern Australia in 2015. Although China has reduced its FDI in Australia over the last few years, the size of its existing investments present a strategic vulnerability.

Australia is somewhat likely to support restricting its FDI in China’s technology sector, as well as technology transfers and military funding, exports and related services to China. The 2024 Defence Trade Controls Amendment Act and the Defence Trade Legislation Amendment Regulations intends for Australia to develop a “robust export control regime.” The Act introduced three new offenses concerning violations related to the supply, resupply, or servicing of goods on the Defence and Strategic Goods List to countries requiring permits, and established two implementation working groups for industry and higher education research. Australia does not, however, have a developed national security screening regime for outbound foreign direct investments and Australian firms are unlikely to stop investing in China altogether.

Australia’s Basing, Logistics, and Strike Capabilities in Case of a Conflict Over Taiwan

Australia is a very important ally for the United States when it comes to providing basing, logistics, intelligence, and strike capabilities for the U.S. military in the case of a Taiwan contingency. Australia does not allow permanent foreign military bases on its territory, but the United States has had a sustained rotational Marine Corps presence in the north of the country since 2012 and expanded access to key Australian air bases since 2017. Tindal Air Base in northern Australia, for example, was upgraded to accommodate deployments of U.S. B-52 strategic bombers, and U.S. B-2 Spirit stealth bombers were deployed to the air force base at Amberley in eastern Australia in 2022 and 2024. Under the U.S.-Australia Force Posture Agreement of 2012, both countries have invested in critical military infrastructure—such as maintenance and fuel facilities—positioning bases in northern Australia as “unsinkable aircraft carriers” to project U.S. power in the Pacific.

Furthermore, under AUKUS Pillar 1, U.S. and UK nuclear attack submarines will be rotationally deployed from Perth in southwest Australia from 2027, supported by an expansion in local maintenance and shipbuilding capacity, while a new yard is under construction in Adelaide, South Australia, which will build nuclear-powered submarines. Through AUKUS, Australia is scheduled to receive three American Virginia-class nuclear attack submarines in the early 2030s, although there are significant doubts that the United States can raise submarine production output enough to meet this.

Australia has precision strike capabilities including over seventy F-35A multirole stealth fighters and the U.S. HIMARS system. The Albanese government has committed over one billion dollars to purchase additional stocks of advanced medium-range missiles and is developing loitering munitions to strengthen air defense and aerial strike capabilities. At sea, Australia has purchased and tested U.S. LRASM anti-ship missiles and has Tomahawk land attack cruise missile–equipped surface vessels. Australia’s current Collins-class submarines are armed with anti-ship missiles and torpedoes.

Australia is the only Indo-Pacific ally that provides high-value intelligence to the United States. It is a member of Five-Eyes and operates a joint satellite communications and signals intelligence surveillance base at Pine Gap since 1988. The Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN), which has over-the-horizon cover up to 3,000 kilometers, also provides valuable monitoring capabilities for U.S. operations in the region.

Australia has increased bilateral and multilateral exercises with the United States. The Talisman Sabre, Pitch Black, and Predator Run multilateral training exercises have coordinated large deployments in the Pacific between the two countries and key allies and partners. Australia’s navy also conducts maneuvering exercises in the South China Sea with the navies of the United States and the United Kingdom. An Australian two-star general is embedded in the command structure of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and in 2023 an Australian was appointed as the first foreigner in a deputy commander position in the U.S. Pacific Air Forces in 2023, underscoring the two militaries’ deepening integration.

Australia has not committed to supporting Taiwan in a conflict. This reflects that fact that public opinion in Australia is divided over involvement in a war over Taiwan. In a 2023 poll, 42 percent of respondents said they supported Australia getting militarily involved if China invaded Taiwan (down from 51 percent in 2022) while 56 percent said they were opposed. The share of those saying they were “very concerned” about China opening a military base in the Pacific also dropped from 60 percent to 42 percent. In response to Chinese exercises around the island, Canberra often states that it opposes “any unilateral change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait,” and it has encouraged “peace and stability” across the strait in joint statements with the United States. Canberra, like Washington, thus maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity in this regard. Various degrees of support are possible to imagine—for example, Australia could offer the United States support with logistics, command-and-control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance—but not deploy its own forces into combat.

Australia’s Ability to Co-Develop Military Technology and Weapons Systems with the United States

Australia is a somewhat important ally for the United States when it comes to co-developing military technology and adds value—but the United States would not be significantly disadvantaged if that cooperation were to end. There is collaboration across a wide range of advanced weapons systems including commitments to co-develop, co-produce, and co-sustain the PrSM, a next-generation long-range precision-guided missile for the HIMARS rocket system; co-producing and co-assembling GMLRS rockets in Australia by 2025; and co-producing M795 155 mm high explosive howitzer ammunition. Both countries’ governments and companies collaborate on the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise under which Australia has invested over $2 billion to acquire more long-range strike systems and manufacture longer-range munitions domestically. Australia also develops advanced aerial combat systems with the U.S. including the Integrator drone and the MQ-28 Ghost Bat autonomous “wingman” combat drone while Australian companies continue to participate in the production of parts for the F-35. Australia has also pledged to invest $3 billion in the U.S. submarine industry to support the timely delivery of the Virgina-class vessels it is due to receive.

Australia can sustain its collaboration with the United States via its robust research ecosystem—which includes specialized technology fields such as quantum computing, hypersonics, and advanced materials—but this requires additional funding to maintain its waning competitive edge. Australia and the United States collaborate on hypersonic technology under the Hypersonic International Flight Research Experimentation program that was established in 2007. AUKUS includes a funding pool of $252 million for a Hypersonic Flight Test and Experimentation Project Arrangement, which will allow its members to use each other’s testing facilities and to share technical information to develop, test, and evaluate hypersonic systems. To facilitate the co-development of advanced military technologies, Australia was granted a partial exemption from the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), such that over 70 percent of defense-related goods covered by ITAR no longer require State Department export licenses.

Australia is very likely to continue co-developing military technology with the United States, particularly considering the long-term goals of AUKUS and the immense capital benefits Australia derives from this cooperation—although the small size of its defense industry and bureaucratic barriers are real limitations. As a part of its efforts to reconstruct its defence spending infrastructure, Canberra released its 2024 Integrated Investment Program (IIP) that allocated an additional $5.7 billion and $50.3 billion above the previous spending trajectory through 2033–34. The 2024 IIP also reprioritizes funding and directs a plurality of it to maritime readiness and long-range strike capabilities. Canberra launched the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator in 2023 to overcome these hurdles and to facilitate defense cooperation within AUKUS, committing up to $2.47 billion over the next decade to streamline funding. Projects include the Ghost Shark stealth and autonomous long-range submarine.

Australia’s Ability to Support the United States to Shape the Future of Global Governance

Australia is a key ally for the United States in its efforts to deepen multilateral ties in the Indo-Pacific, including as a founding member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Quad, and the Minerals Security Partnership. It does not, however, play a key role in global international institutions.

By total subscriptions and voting power, Australia ranked fifth among countries participating in the Asian Development Bank in 2024, and sixth among those in the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment for 2025. Australia became first Dialogue Partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1974, established a “comprehensive strategic partnership” with it in 2021, hosted a fiftieth anniversary Australia-ASEAN special summit in 2024, and works closely with its members through the ASEAN-Australia Centre. Australia’s APEC Support Program gives technical support for economic development projects in regional neighbors including Papua New Guinea and Indonesia. Australia also plays a leading role in the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), contributing approximately 36 percent of the budget for the PIF Secretariat in 2023. In 2022, Australia also joined the United States in launching the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), which aims to align the United States and its allies and partners in the region on supply chain resilience, clean development, and fair-trade practices.

Australia voted with Washington in 73 percent of UN General Assembly votes in 2023, making it the ninth most-aligned country. Among Asia-Pacific countries, Australia was joint-first (100 percent) on Ukraine-related votes and second (73 percent) in votes classified as important by the State Department. However, Australia will not move in lockstep with the United States at the UN on contested issues such as the Israel-Gaza war.

Estimation of Australia’s Influence in the Global South

We estimate that Australia has some degree of relevant influence in third countries of the Global South, especially in the Pacific. It is the world’s fourteenth-largest provider of ODA, with a budget of $3.4 billion for this fiscal year. Australia has been especially active in its neighborhood, for example, by engaging with Pacific Island nations through $630 million in economic assistance over five years and police-training initiatives. It has focused on countering China’s expanding influence and security presence in the Pacific, as evidenced by its $118 million four-year funding package to train new Royal Solomon Police Force recruits that would “reduce any need for outside support” after the Solomon Islands signed a bilateral pact with China. It allocates the bulk of its bilateral development assistance to countries in its neighborhood. In 2023, it devoted $1.2 billion to countries in Oceania and $962.3 million to countries in Asia, making it a significant alternative to China for assistance there. It does not have a dedicated development finance institution, but the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP) provides infrastructure financing through loans and grants to contribute to a “stable, secure, and prosperous Pacific.”

What the Future Holds

Aside from re-engagement with China diplomatically, the shift to a policy of stabilization under the Albanese government has not meant significant policy changes, and Australia remains largely aligned with the United States on China and foreign policy in general. The Labor Party’s win in May 2025 elections and Trump’s apparent good relations with Albanese signal strategic continuity. That said, Trump’s imposition of tariffs has not gone down well in Canberra, and Australians’ trust in the United States has fallen to its lowest point in two decades after Trump’s return to the White House. Thirty-two percent of respondents in one poll this year said they did not trust the United States to act responsibly in the world, compared to 16 percent in 2024. This could slow the cooperative momentum that has built up around China in recent years, limiting the scope for deepening cooperation across key strategic areas—especially if AUKUS were to run aground of political or other obstacles. Ultimately, Australia may share U.S. concerns about China, but it is looking at the problem from a different vantage point. Like the United States, it faces a challenge from China but also a risk of entanglement if it draws too close to other U.S. regional allies in this report.

Japan

Japan is the United States’ most important Indo-Pacific ally, a core player in the semiconductors sector, a technological giant, the world’s fourth-largest economy whose military capabilities are expanding, host to critical U.S. bases in the region, and a key partner to the Global South. U.S.-Japan economic relations are very robust—with bilateral trade worth $227.9 billion in 2024—and they are each the largest investor in the other’s economy. Japan has increased its defense spending in response to China’s military aggression and political assertiveness, but the United States remains its main source of security. While public opinion is mixed on support to U.S. operations in the event of a crisis or war over Taiwan, Japan is likely to continue supporting U.S. diplomatic and military efforts to promote a “free and open Indo-Pacific” in response to a more assertive China.

Recent Trends in Japan’s Relations with the United States

Over the past decade, the alliance between the United States and Japan has strengthened through regular high-level diplomacy, deepening economic integration, and increasing security ties across successive U.S. and Japanese administrations. Much of the change has come as Japan has recognized the challenge posed by China and steered away from decades of restraint on defense and toward a more active regional role. Its strategy over the last decade has combined an effort to build a strong regional network of partners with a more assertive security and defense policy in the service of a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Whereas the United States once provided almost entirely for its security, Japan has recently embarked on a major transformation of its security policy that involves increasing defense spending to 2 percent of GDP, investing in key capabilities such as in cyber, and developing a long-range counterstrike capability that will allow it to strike targets in China and North Korea. Japan still needs the United States as a security guarantor, but its ability to defend itself and provide valuable capabilities for regional deterrence is increasing meaningfully.

Japan is the United States’ fifth-largest trading partner by export value and has the seventh-largest trade deficit with the United States ($68.5 billion in 2024). It is also the largest source of FDI in the United States by beneficial ownership, at over $783.3 billion in 2023. Japanese investments are primarily in the manufacturing sector, accounting for over $375.5 billion (16.8 percent) of FDI in U.S. manufacturing in 2023.

Japan has been subject to U.S. tariffs, however, which may explain a recent souring in Japanese perceptions of the United States. A survey conducted after Trump’s imposition of tariffs in April 2025 found that 77 percent of Japanese respondents did not believe the United States would come to Japan’s defense in a crisis—a notable increase from previous surveys, where fewer than 60 percent expressed such doubts. U.S. tariffs, and changing leadership in Japan following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s September 7 resignation, introduce new uncertainties in the relationship.

Recent Trends in Japan’s Relations with China

The Sino-Japanese relationship is defined by Japan’s careful balance between its increasingly assertive posture and its pragmatic high-level diplomacy. Since 2004, China has alternated between being Japan’s largest and second-largest export market, highlighting a significant dependency on the Chinese market. The 2022 Japanese National Security Strategy took the important step of labelling China as the “greatest strategic challenge” to its security and calling for a decisive shift in Tokyo’s defense posture in the region, a buildup in its long-range strike capabilities, and an effort to strengthen the alliance with the United States. Tokyo has also maintained a high-level dialogue with Beijing through bilateral exchanges on the sidelines of international forums, however. Ishiba and his predecessor, Fumio Kishida, framed Japan’s China policy as aiming for a “constructive and stable” relationship. This underscores its dual-track approach: deterring aggression as the region’s key counterweight to Chinese power while preserving diplomatic and economic engagement.

Risk of U.S. Entanglement Due to the Alliance with Japan

The risk that the United States would be entangled in a war on account of its alliance with Japan is low. The main risk comes from the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands dispute. These are a cluster of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea between Okinawa and Taiwan, the largest of which is about the size of Manhattan’s Central Park. The islands are claimed by Japan, Taiwan, and China, but have been under Japanese administration since the United States handed them over in 1972. Clashes between Japanese and Chinese coast guard and fishing vessels since 2010 have increased along with China’s growing regional assertiveness and developing naval forces. There is also growing tension between Chinese and Japanese air and naval forces in the area and China has claimed an air defense identification zone (ADIZ) that includes the airspace above the islands. Japan has meanwhile upgraded its military capabilities on neighboring islands.

Historically, the United States has carefully avoided taking a position on the dispute over whether or not the islands belong to Japan, but Washington has also made clear that it considers the islands to be under Japanese administrative control and therefore covered under the U.S.-Japan Security Treaty. This raises the possibility that America could be drawn into a conflict with China over these otherwise unimportant islets. As in the case of the South China Sea disputes, Washington might seek to meet its treaty responsibilities with economic sanctions or other nonmilitary means, but if Japanese forces were seriously harmed by China, it could become difficult to avoid some form of military action—especially given that the United States has trained jointly with Japan for such a scenario. Unlike the Philippines, however, Japan is a major regional power, with considerable and growing military forces and enormous political weight. This lowers the risk that the United States would actually be called upon to make good on its treaty obligations as a consequence of the dispute—both because Japan has more resources of its own and because China must move more cautiously in this case.

Broader possibilities that the United States could be dragged into a war with China by Japan are very remote. In theory, China might conduct a bolt out of the blue attack on Japan, firing its considerable missiles against Japanese military and civilian sites. But this seems extremely unlikely outside the context of a war that has already begun between China and the United States. Indeed, the most likely route to China-Japan conflict is a U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan, in which case China might seek to strike U.S. bases in Japan. In this scenario, Japan would be entrapped into a war by its relations with America, not the other way around.

Japan’s Ability to Reinforce Semiconductor Manufacturing Supply Chains

As one of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced economies, Japan is a very important ally for the United States when it comes to diversifying semiconductor manufacturing supply chains. In 2022, Japan passed the Economic Security Promotion Act, a landmark law aimed at safeguarding critical infrastructure, securing supply chains, and promoting technological innovation in sensitive sectors such as semiconductors. This led to establishing the Leading-edge Semiconductor Technology Center that same year to strengthen domestic research on advanced chips.

Japan is an important ally for the input materials and tools for advanced semiconductors as it dominates the coater and developer market and is a substantial producer of photoresists and other chemicals used in the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography process. Tokyo Electron is the world’s third-largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing tools, controlling a significant part of the market for photoresist coating application tools, which are an indispensable constituent of the photolithography process. Japanese companies make up 10 percent of the global semiconductors market but produce 88 percent of coaters/developers, 57 percent of wafer-cleaning systems, 53 percent of silicon wafers, and potentially up to 90 percent of photoresists—all key parts of the semiconductors production process. Japan also produces over 90 percent of EUV photoresists—a key material to manufacture chips more advanced than 7 nanometers (nm)—and it accounts for 75 percent of krypton fluoride/argon fluoride (deep ultraviolet) photoresists production—crucial components for manufacturing 130nm–22nm chips. To further boost its manufacturing capacity, Japan has partnered with the United States in the Rapidus venture aimed at producing next-generation 2 nm chips. TSMC, Taiwan’s preeminent semiconductors manufacturing company, also opened the Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. foundry in 2024 that will diversify legacy and advanced chip production away from Taiwan. Japan also possesses domestic OSAT capabilities through an alliance of thirty companies that is seeking to reduce production costs, but still at smaller scale than Taiwan or American facilities.

Japan’s Ability to Increase Critical Minerals Supply Chains Resiliency

Japan is very important for U.S. critical mineral interests. Its secondary (recycled) platinum and palladium refining capacity accounted for around 10 percent of global demand in 2023. Japan is the second-largest producer of titanium sponge, which can be used to produce metal for aerospace structures and munitions. Japan refines antimony, is among the few economically advanced countries refining high-purity gallium, and operates one of the only lithium hydroxide facilities outside of China. Through producers like Shin-Etsu, Japan is also a producer of advanced rare earth magnets with a largely non-Chinese supply chain. Japan also produces refined nickel product and some recycled tungsten.

Large quantities of cobalt, nickel, and yttrium deposits have been located in Japan’s EEZ at depths of over 5,000 meters near Minamitorishima Island (Japan’s most eastern territory). Despite plans to begin extraction from 2026, this is unlikely to be important in the medium-term due to the fact that deep sea mining at those depths will be difficult and expensive. Japan has a unique ability to secure its critical minerals supply chains by financing overseas extraction projects through the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), the former of which partnered with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to coordinate global diversification of critical mineral supply chains. Japanese trading houses such as Mitsubishi have the experience, knowledge, and capital to support diversification and friendshoring, including through overseas investments.

Given the volatility of Sino-Japanese relations, Japan has strong incentives to diversify and secure its semiconductors and critical-minerals supply chains by collaborating with the United States. Japan has joined the U.S.-led Minerals Security Partnership in 2022 and has signed the U.S.-Japan Critical Minerals Agreement to support the Biden administration’s clean energy friendshoring efforts in 2023. It also works with the United States in several forums to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, including the U.S.-Japan Critical Minerals Agreement and the trilateral Economic Security Dialogue with South Korea.

Japan’s Ability to Prevent Unwanted Dissemination of Advanced Technology to China

Japan is a very important U.S. partner when it comes to preventing the unintentional dissemination of sensitive technologies to China. Beyond previously described capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing tools and materials for advanced chip production, it also retains a competitive advantage in NAND memory, power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and CMOS image sensors. In March 2025, the Japanese legislature enacted the AI Promotion Act, which created a guiding set of AI principles while encouraging coordination and innovation between industry and government. Japan has a high-end quantum research industry and ranks fifth globally in quantum research output—and among U.S. allies it ranks third in quantum computing, communications, and sensing research output. In 2025, Japanese IT company Fujitsu developed the world’s largest-class superconducting quantum computer with 256 qubits and the Japanese government announced a $7.4 billion commitment to quantum technologies. It led Western nations in public investments from 2023 to 2025. Japan also has a strong biotechnology sector, with research expertise in pharmaceuticals and biological sciences. While Japan’s quantum and biotechnology industries are growing, they both lag those in the United States and China, making them less important in this regard.