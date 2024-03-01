Germany and Nuclear Weapons in the 21st Century

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Preventing nuclear war and other existential military threats requires nations today to focus more on politics than on the qualities or quantities of weapons. Yet, many participants in nuclear policy debates do the opposite.
The EU’s Common Security and Defense Policy has increasingly sidelined democracy-related commitments in favor of security priorities. As geopolitical challenges mount, the union must restore CSDP as a meaningful part of its democracy-security toolbox.
Germany’s next government has a chance to strengthen Europe’s security and its ability to navigate an unpredictable world order. To do so, it must reverse the country’s economic decline and provide strategic leadership to the EU.
Firming up European nuclear and conventional deterrence, in particular vis-à-vis Russia, calls for better coordination between Berlin, London and Paris, and deeper and more systematic consultation with other capitals.