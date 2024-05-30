Just Energy Transitions? Lessons From Oman and Morocco

The National Office of Electricity and Potable Water targets an installed electrical capacity of 10 gigawatts (GW) from renewable energy by 2030 (4.5 from solar, 4.1 from wind, and 1.3 from hydropower) and to raise renewables’ share in power to 52 percent by 2050. To support these expansions, Morocco is concurrently expanding its power grid infrastructure. Other targets include reducing GHG emissions in other sectors—such as transport, building, industry, agriculture, and energy efficiency—to reduce energy consumption by 15 percent from 2016 levels by 2030.

A notable success in Morocco’s energy and economic diversification is becoming a net exporter of electricity in 2019 (928 GW), compared with 3,374 GWh of imports the previous year. With an electricity system interconnected with Algeria and Spain, it is the only Arab state with a power cable linking it to the European grid. Morocco aims to export additional electricity to Europe.

Green hydrogen is potentially Morocco’s largest energy transition ambition. The Roadmap to Green Hydrogen, published in 2021 under the National Hydrogen Commission, expected demand of up to 30 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030 and 307 TWh by 2050. A $27.2 billion investment in green hydrogen was announced in the Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab region. If the necessary renewable energy infrastructure is available, Morocco could produce 1.2 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030 (about 4–5 percent of projected global demand) and 2.7 million tons annually by 2040. The strategy sees output as future exports in the international market of hydrogen, green ammonia, and synthetic fuels, especially to Europe. Also, in the long term, it sees uses in local decarbonization—including green ammonia feedstock for local agriculture, industry, residential heating, and transport. If these targets are realized, Morocco, like Oman, can become a leader in the green hydrogen market.

Environmental Targets in Energy Transition Plans and Nationally Determined Contributions

Key to climate-resilient energy transitions is prioritizing the environment in economic development and energy transition plans and the supporting regulations and policies. Importantly, from an institutional perspective, both Oman and Morocco incorporate the environment and promote low-carbon economic growth in their energy transitions and development plans.

In the original version of the published Visions, Oman was the only GCC state with environment-specific targets. Oman’s Vision’s objectives explicitly state ensuring a “balance between environmental, economic and social requirements, according to sustainable development guidelines.” Its main pillars are people and society; economic development (with environment performance indicators, such as the Environmental Performance and Water indices); government and institutional performance; and sustainable environment. Oman adopted plans for carbon neutrality, such as the Carbon Control Target Plan (rooted in the Vision) and a net-zero National Strategy. In 2018, Oman adopted the National Strategy for Adaptation and Mitigation to Climate Change for 2020–2040, to identify strategic actions to address negative impacts on vulnerable sectors and transition to a low-emissions economy. As part of its climate-resilient development, Oman also adopted the 2020–2040 National Spatial Strategy to anticipate climate change impacts on urban areas and integrate adaptation and mitigation into new developments.

Similarly, Morocco has environment-specific objectives in its 2030 National Strategy of Sustainable Development. The strategy also proposed a national plan to prevent and respond to climate risks, including the promotion of innovative technologies. The subsequent New Development Model also emphasized reducing climate risks and energy costs (through renewables and low-carbon energy) and increasing competitiveness. The National Energy Strategy and Climate Plan and Climate Change Policy outline guidelines for building climate resilience in water constraints, agriculture, fisheries, health, biodiversity, and transport infrastructure. Morocco’s National Adaption Plan 2020–2030 was adopted in 2022 to enhance local adaptive capacity. Similarly, the National Strategy for Natural Disaster Risk Management 2020–2030 was created to promote risk prevention and improve long-term preparedness.

Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) submissions to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change are another important road map to align decarbonization and energy transitions efforts with environmental sustainability. In these submissions, mandated by the Paris Agreement, parties communicate their objectives for GHG emissions reduction and successively update them. Yet here, as in the case of renewable energy, Oman lags behind Morocco in relative terms, despite its significantly higher emissions and net-zero targets by 2050. In its 2021 Second NDC report, Oman has committed to a 7 percent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 (compared to the Business-As-Usual—BAU—scenario), reducing approximately 125.25 MTCO 2 eq. Meanwhile, in its 2021 Second NDC report, Morocco aims to reduce its GHG emissions by 45.5 percent by 2030 (compared to the BAU scenario), the equivalent of 77.5 MtCO 2 eq.

One key environmental concern for Morocco is the large land requirements for its renewables and hydrogen ambitions, a consideration that can affect its agricultural resources and impose on Indigenous peoples’ land. To demonstrate these requirements, a 1 GW plant, set on about 0.17 square kilometers (km2) of land, would need 1,000 GW of electrolysis and occupy an area equivalent to the island of Manhattan in New York City. Morocco already has faced significant opposition and conflicts over energy and tensions regarding extractive industries’ access to land in various renewable energy projects, such as Noor Ouarzazate and in the disputed Western Sahara. The ensuing effects include increasing land grabs, displacement, and additional vulnerabilities for people in already vulnerable situations, especially agricultural workers and Indigenous peoples. These green hydrogen, phosphate, and renewable energy projects along with their export targets to Europe have generated strong opposition to Morocco’s energy transition, citing green colonialism.

It is not surprising that Oman and Morocco are ahead of most other Arab states in efforts pertaining to the environment; environmental attractions drive tourism in both countries. Nevertheless, relative to economic considerations, some environmental targets are vague and require further specificity to protect the environment and ensure climate-resilient energy transitions. Development plans in both countries would benefit from additional, specific targets beyond reducing carbon footprints and pollution. Examples include efficient resource management as well as the protection of water resources. Such targets will be important because the plans for Oman’s economic diversification and Morocco’s economic development aim to expand certain industries—notably energy transition, tourism, and industrial exports—that can have negative impacts on the environment.

Challenges to Achieving Energy Transitions and Emissions Targets

Indeed, both Oman’s and Morocco’s ambitious energy transition projects can contribute to equally ambitious targets for emissions reduction, domestic decarbonization, and energy sustainability. Yet an assessment of current trends points to challenges in each country’s ability to realize its emissions targets.

Significant Water Requirements of Renewable Hydrogen Production

Water is the main natural resource that is potentially at risk in energy transition plans, particularly green hydrogen. Viable green hydrogen production requires production at scale using electrolyzers on large areas of land and ample water. The massive water requirements will exacerbate existing water scarcity in Morocco and more so in Oman.

To demonstrate these water requirements and their impacts, for every kilogram of hydrogen produced, 9 kilograms of water must be consumed, based on the electrolysis reaction stoichiometry. Oman’s planned capacity to produce no less than 1 million metric tons of hydrogen annually by 2030 would require 9 million metric tons of water. And its target to produce no less than 3.25 million metric tons by 2040 would require 29.25 million metric tons of water. Similarly, Morocco’s planned capacity to produce 2.7 million metric tons of green hydrogen per year by 2040 would require 24.3 million metric tons of water.

For hydrocarbon-importing economies, there are additional vulnerabilities in the relatively large agricultural sector, in which water is a key input. Morocco’s renewable energy projects in the agricultural-rich Guelmim-Oued Noun region have depleted its water and impacted its water-rich crops. Similarly, potable water resources have been depleted in cleaning and cooling down solar panels in the Noor Power Station. Future expansions of renewable-based green hydrogen can affect farmers, consumers, agricultural products, poverty levels, and the local biodiversity.

The water intensity of green hydrogen stresses limited water resources, which already are being depleted by rising water demand and climate change. Further constriction of water availability would increase the vulnerabilities of local communities and compound the environmental and financial costs to address them. All of the Arab countries’ green hydrogen ambitions face this risk, but the vulnerabilities are significantly higher in the Gulf states and Jordan, which are more water stressed than countries in North Africa. As such, seawater desalination offers the only potential suitable solution for green hydrogen production in Morocco, Oman, and the MENA region—but this technology is not without its own challenges.

Impacts of Seawater Desalination for Renewable Hydrogen Projects

Indeed, seawater desalination plants will be the most suitable option to achieve scale in green hydrogen projects, especially if multipurpose desalination facilities are deployed. At present, the cost of desalinated water remains relatively low, around $1 per m3. Yet this use can have significant challenges and environmental impacts.

Two challenges are immediately apparent. First, hydrogen plants might compete with domestic water needs that are met by desalination, especially in Oman. Second, water desalination is an energy-intensive process, and because it often relies on fossil fuels, it will generate high emissions unless it is powered by renewable energy (excluding emissions of the construction and maintenance of renewable energy). Saudi Arabia recorded the world’s lowest energy-consuming desalination plant, operating at 2.27 kilowatt hours (kWh). By comparison, wastewater treatment plants require, on average, 0.13–0.79 kWh/m3 of treated water. Even state-of-the-art desalination plants produce more than 1 kilogram of CO 2 for each cubic meter of freshwater produced.

The third challenge is cost: desalination is very expensive and will require massive amounts of renewable electricity in a net-zero world. Even though new technologies have reduced desalinated water costs, seawater desalination plants and infrastructure (of different types) are still expensive to construct and maintain, and the technology is expensive to acquire. In the MENA region, which is home to 43 percent of global desalination processes, desalination expenses were expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2022.

Fourth, and potentially most risky, is that seawater desalination has serious environmental and ecological considerations, especially increased water salinity. The process of disposing of the brine resulting from the desalination process back in the sea or ocean increases the existing salinity level of sea or ocean water. Even state-of-the-art desalination plants result in more than 1 m3 of brine for each cubic meter of freshwater produced. Owing to desalination, the small, almost landlocked Persian Gulf has seen a relatively rapid rise of salinity concentration and is now about 25 percent saltier than typical seawater. Although this level might be sustainable under present brine discharge activity and current salinity level in the present climate, it will not be sustainable in the future with higher desalination plus the evaporation caused by climate change. Thus, the Gulf of Oman, despite its varying salinity, is therefore significantly at risk. Moreover, the resulting brine that is disposed back in the water has toxic levels of concentrated salt and chemical residue, thus seriously harming the ecology and marine and coastal ecosystems where it is disposed. This risk is detrimental for both agricultural sectors and seawater in Oman and Morocco.

Even though Morocco has greater availability of water than Oman, the quality of Morocco’s water also suffers increased salinity from its agricultural dependence. Salinity is one of the greatest concerns over water quality in Morocco, along with increased water pollution resulting from substantial use of fertilizers and pesticides. Increased salinity is a threat to already fragile water resources—whether freshwater or brackish water, as well as the bottom of rivers and oases—owing to overuse of water and overexploitation of some aquifers. This threat is critical given its indirect effects on health, agricultural employment, agricultural products, and food security. That said, the increasing salinity of seawater is not as problematic for Morocco as it is for Oman; Morocco’s access to the Atlantic Ocean ensures larger movements of water and currents, thereby dispersing the brine at faster rates than in Oman.

Finally, and as a consequence of the aforementioned four challenges, reliance on water desalination will require securing appropriate brine-cleaning technology—which, like renewable energy infrastructure, is costly. This task is complicated by the difficulty in estimating the resulting brine component, because the amount of water produced from desalination plants depends on the source (such as fresh or brackish) and the technology employed. Arab states must also incorporate wastewater recycling with desalination for a more sustainable water use.

Mismatch Between Emission Targets and Energy Transition Plans

For energy transitions to be climate-resilient and achieve emission reduction targets, energy transition plans must reflect sources of emissions and the planned NDCs. Renewables and green hydrogen can indeed contribute to both Oman’s and Morocco’s decarbonization efforts. Differences in emissions structures should ideally mirror and drive each country’s emissions reduction strategy. Yet Oman lags behind Morocco in emissions reduction targets by 2030 despite its higher emissions and its net-zero targets by 2050. Also for Oman, as for other Arab hydrocarbon exporters, there is a mismatch between announced energy transition plans and emissions targets, compared with the hydrocarbon importer Morocco.

As evidence of this mismatch, the energy sector (which includes electricity) generates around 64 percent of emissions in Oman (see figure 2), yet the announced efficiency and targets of renewable energy targets (20 percent of total electricity) by 2030 can reduce emissions by only 7.4 percent. This reduction matches the 2030 targeted emissions reduction (7 percent of the 2030 emissions levels). However, it is very minimal, given the country’s emissions and its projected net-zero target date. Oman’s National Strategy for Orderly Transition yields a substantial reduction of approximately 97 MTCO 2 e by 2050, yet even the strategy indicates that those projections are insufficient to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, leaving around 10 percent of emissions unaccounted for. Closing the large gaps in emissions reductions requires substantial decarbonization to reduce GHG emissions’ intensity in oil and gas operations, both upstream and downstream, and in other industries. Oman’s commitment to achieve Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 is a step in the right direction. But, according to the abovementioned strategy, one of the country’s emissions reduction pathways is using carbon capture for enhanced oil recovery: the marginal (per unit of output) emission would decrease, but the total would increase. As green hydrogen is intended to meet only 5–10 percent of Oman’s domestic decarbonization needs, a large part of the sultanate’s industrial decarbonization, especially in the hard-to-abate sectors, cannot be realized without producing and using green inputs or CCS/CCUS technology, both of which have financial and technological constraints.

Morocco’s mismatch between targets and transition plans is much smaller, predominantly because its emissions are significantly lower than those of Oman and because it has a well-established renewables sector. Reaching emissions targets would require expanding the percentage of renewables’ share in electricity to 52 percent by 2030 (20 percent solar, 20 percent wind, and 12 percent hydropower). This goal is possible based on historic trends and current investment plans. Yet a lack of access to finance and land could prove to be a hindrance. Beyond renewables, Morocco’s planned addition of 3,900 MW of natural gas generation capacity can help reduce emissions if it replaces coal, which produces significantly higher emissions than gas. Morocco’s plans also include emissions-reducing measures—in forestry, land use, waste, and agriculture—using green ammonia. Given its high production cost, the use of green ammonia, however, could drive up the prices of agricultural goods. Without costly subsidies or local low-cost green fertilizers, local farmers and farming communities as well as poor consumers could be harmed as a result. The ensuing negative impacts are substantial and could exacerbate existing poverty: in 2021, an estimated 6.4 percent (2.38 million) of Morocco’s population was multidimensionally poor, and an additional 10.9 percent (4.03 million) was vulnerable to multidimensional poverty. These trade-offs suggest that decarbonizing the agricultural industry would come at the cost of a just transition and socioeconomic development.

To mitigate this issue, decarbonizing agriculture should focus on local and low-cost technologies, while more expensive decarbonization methods should support larger transportation infrastructure (despite lower emissions than agriculture) to drive a larger-scale reduction in emissions along with socioeconomic benefits.

