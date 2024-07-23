Strategic Change in U.S. Foreign Policy

When the Soviet Union collapsed at the end of 1991, it was far from obvious that the transatlantic alliance would expand across Central and Eastern Europe. NATO had lost its primary purpose of deterring the Red Army from overrunning the region. President George H. W. Bush sought to preserve NATO but did not try to enlarge it, except to the eastern part of a reunified Germany. When he came to office in 1993, Clinton also had no plans to expand NATO. Instead, he put a premium on cooperating with Russia. Toward this end, the Clinton administration developed the Partnership for Peace, a program to build closer U.S. military relations across Europe and Eurasia, including with Russia. The partnership could have allowed NATO to defer indefinitely the question of whether and when to extend full membership in the alliance to new countries. Between 1994 and 1996, however, the administration decided not only to enlarge NATO to three new members—the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland—but also to embark on enlargement as an open-ended process through which more states in the Euro-Atlantic area would join.

NATO enlargement was a profound strategic change for the United States in terms of the defense commitment it entailed, the goals at which it aimed, and the implications for relations with Russia. As the leading military power in the alliance, the United States effectively assumed a commitment to defend each new state that joined. Enlargement thus expanded the U.S. defense perimeter in Europe and entrenched U.S. leadership of the alliance. Moreover, the enlargement of NATO was part of the enlargement of America’s core global objectives after the Cold War. Having previously sought the negative goal of containing Soviet power, the United States now adopted the positive goal of spreading its model of liberal market democracy. Accordingly, to promote Central and Eastern Europe’s transition from Communism, the Clinton administration made admission into NATO dependent on political criteria. Finally, by choosing enlargement over Moscow’s objections, the United States effectively prioritized relations with new and aspiring NATO members over relations with Russia.

Rationale

Why did the United States, in the relatively benign security environment of 1990s Europe, opt to enlarge an alliance previously designed to deter or defeat the Red Army?

The first rationale was that enlarging NATO would enable the United States to remain the preeminent military power in Europe on a permanent basis. To U.S. officials, the lesson of two world wars and the Cold War was that U.S. military strength abroad was essential to peace and prosperity, the alternative being unacceptable “isolationism.” NATO was the obvious vehicle to keep America in Europe and on top. But American policymakers worried that the alliance—and perhaps U.S. global engagement more broadly—would not survive if it remained “frozen in the past,” as Clinton put it in 1995. NATO needed a compelling new purpose. As national security advisor Anthony Lake warned, “Unless NATO is willing over time to assume a broader role, then it will lose public support and all our nations will lose a vital bond of transatlantic and European security.”

In 1993, Lake announced that the “enlargement of the world’s free community of market democracies” would supplant Cold War containment as the organizing principle of U.S. foreign policy. The enlargement of NATO became the institutional embodiment of this doctrine. It would allow the United States to “remain permanently engaged in helping to preserve the security of Europe,” as deputy secretary of state Strobe Talbott wrote in 1995. If NATO had been created to contain the threat of Soviet aggression, NATO would enlarge in order to contain the threat of American withdrawal.

The second rationale for NATO enlargement was to promote democracy within and stability across the post-Communist states in Europe. Policymakers sympathized with these countries and wished to support dissidents-turned-presidents such as Václav Havel of the Czech Republic and Lech Wałęsa of Poland, who called for their countries to be admitted into NATO. In order to entrench transitions to liberal democracy and prevent Communists from making a comeback, NATO in 1995 developed criteria for membership that included a democratic political system, a market economy, and civilian control of the military. These criteria would act as a one-time incentive to encourage reforms. Although the Partnership for Peace program had also promoted professional and civilian-controlled militaries, it automatically comprised all European states and therefore could not use the prospect of membership as leverage. NATO’s leverage on reforms was further enhanced because membership in the alliance was widely seen as a precursor to EU membership.

U.S. officials also believed spreading democracy would ensure peace, in line with the democratic peace theory that was ascendant in intellectual and policy circles at the time. Thus enlargement would promote stability in Europe, at a time when the ethno-nationalist conflicts in the former Yugoslavia demonstrated that the region could suffer wider destabilization. Policymakers worried that these nations, if left perpetually in limbo between East and West, might one day return to their warring, nationalist past, which had helped to spark two world wars. In Clinton’s phrasing, “The threat to us now is not of advancing armies so much as of creeping instability.” Just the prospect of joining NATO, Talbott wrote, could “foster among the nations of Central Europe and the former Soviet Union a greater willingness to resolve disputes peacefully and contribute to peace-keeping operations.”

The third rationale was obliquely articulated and not universally shared: to deter Russia. Taking advantage of Moscow’s weakness after the breakup of the Soviet Union, NATO enlargement would put the West in the most advantageous position from which to contain Russian power if and when it recovered. For this purpose, bringing Central and Eastern European countries under NATO’s Article 5 security guarantee had greater value than involving them in the Partnership for Peace. Only the former would deter a revived Russia from attacking these countries, which the allied nations would be committed to defend.

The administration did not wish to accentuate this rationale. As a 1994 NSC memorandum advised, the “‘insurance policy’/‘strategic hedge’ rationale (i.e. neo-containment of Russia) will be kept in the background only, rarely articulated.” To trumpet it would have offended Moscow at a time of high-stakes U.S.-Russian cooperation. In addition, emphasizing the Russian threat risked exposing a contradiction among the rationales for enlargement. On the one hand, NATO presented itself as a political club open to any European state that satisfied objective membership criteria. Conceived as such, an enlarged NATO was not aimed at Russia and did not divide Europe. On the other hand, NATO remained a military alliance. Insofar as it took in new members because Russia might threaten them, the point was precisely to draw a dividing line in Europe, one that could continually move east to lock in new gains.

Finally, in the context of a security environment dominated by the United States, enlarging NATO seemed mostly cost-free. Any potential conflict with Russia would occur many years if not decades in the future. Experts debated the costs of enlargement, but only a minority of critics warned that the strategic consequences would be steep.

Opposition

Formidable domestic and international actors stood in the way of expanding the U.S.-led alliance to additional countries in the absence of the Soviet threat. Their ranks included Pentagon officials and Russia-focused diplomats, a contingent of academics and intellectuals, and Russia’s leadership.

Enlargement encountered significant opposition in the U.S. government bureaucracy, particularly among leaders in the Department of Defense and Russia experts in the State Department and NSC. Before it became clear that Clinton planned to expand NATO, civilian and military leaders in the Pentagon argued that it was unwise to admit new members for the foreseeable future. They worried that enlargement would damage relations with Russia and were wary of creating new obligations to defend Central and Eastern European countries, in part because bringing in new members could jeopardize alliance cohesion. The administration’s first two defense secretaries, Les Aspin and William Perry, opposed enlargement, as did General John Shalikashvili, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1993 to 1997 and had worked with other Pentagon officials to devise the Partnership for Peace.

Some diplomats also opposed enlargement for fear of impeding Russia’s democratic reforms and its cooperation with the United States. Officials who prized strong relations with Moscow were averse to enlargement, whereas officials responsible for the rest of Europe tended to be supportive. As James Goldgeier writes, “Those who viewed the U.S.-Russian relationship as the single most important objective, far outranking other U.S. priorities in the region, either flatly opposed expansion or believed it could only be considered well down the road.” In 1993, Talbott, the State Department’s most influential Russia expert, argued in favor of the Partnership for Peace and against any rapid timeline for potential enlargement. He had the support of Thomas Pickering, the ambassador to Russia, and other Russia and Eurasia hands. Talbott later became a key advocate of enlargement, but even then he still attempted to minimize the damage to relations with Russia.

In addition, many academics and intellectuals opposed enlargement as a strategic error. Historian John Lewis Gaddis observed in 1998: “I can recall no other moment in my own experience as a practicing historian at which there was less support, within the community of historians, for an announced policy position.” The New York Times editorial page urged NATO not to expand, as did the paper’s foreign affairs columnist, Thomas Friedman. And although most former government officials supported enlargement, the ranks of the opposition included such luminaries such as George Kennan, Democratic senator Sam Nunn, and former national security adviser Brent Scowcroft.

Finally, Russia strongly opposed the enlargement of NATO. Although Russian president Boris Yeltsin eventually acquiesced in the first round that concluded in 1999, much as Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev had acquiesced in reunified Germany joining NATO, policy elites in Moscow saw the alliance as a threat to Russia and viewed its eastward extension as detrimental to Russia’s interests and security. For example, Yeltsin warned publicly in 1995 that the growth of NATO toward Russia’s borders “will mean a conflagration of war throughout all Europe.” If former Warsaw Pact countries joined NATO, he said, “we will immediately establish constructive ties with all ex-Soviet republics and form a bloc.” The Kremlin also believed it had received assurances from U.S. officials in 1990 that the alliance would not expand east of Germany. Russia’s fears were exacerbated by NATO interventions in the Balkans, which targeted Russia’s fellow Slavs and involved NATO’s first out-of-area military operations.

Support

There was only modest support for NATO enlargement in the United States before the Clinton administration decided to embark on this policy in 1994. It was not a demand of the general public, and there was no well-organized elite campaign to bring it about. Still, enlargement had influential supporters, and acceptance grew once the administration backed the goal of expanding NATO.

Many leaders in the countries of the former Warsaw Pact and Soviet Union were outspoken in their desire to join NATO. In 1991, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, and Poland formed the Visegrad Group in part to seek inclusion in NATO. Having led their countries out of Communism, Havel and Wałęsa inspired sympathy across Washington, and they made a favorable impression on Clinton when they told him in person in 1993 of their wish to join NATO. Once the president supported enlargement, the Czech, Hungarian, and Polish ambassadors, in coordination with the White House, traveled across the United States to campaign for Senate ratification of the amended North Atlantic Treaty.

Certain administration officials urged enlargement strongly and early on. These included Clinton, Lake, and Richard Holbrooke, the assistant secretary of state for European affairs. High-profile former officials associated with both political parties—including James Baker, Zbigniew Brzezinski, and Henry Kissinger—were also staunch and vocal backers. While members of Congress did not clamor to enlarge NATO in the years preceding 1994, Congress was consistently favorable toward enlargement. House Republicans included a provision to expand NATO in their Contract With America, the platform with which they swept into the majority in 1994.

Americans of Central European descent were intense advocates of the policy. Even though they appeared to support enlargement in the same proportion as the general population, they pushed hard for it. The Polish American Congress and similar organizations mobilized around the issue. The administration valued the support of these ethnic communities that formed a swing constituency concentrated in electorally important states in the upper Midwest. In order to reap political benefits from enlargement, Clinton announced during his 1996 reelection campaign that NATO would be expanded in the near future.

Defense firms also liked the plan, which promised to open potentially lucrative new markets for their products. Lockheed Martin pitched its F-16s to officials in the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland in 1996. The company’s vice president, Bruce Jackson, chaired the U.S. Committee to Expand NATO, which hosted events for members of Congress that featured a range of former policymakers.

Overcoming Opposition

To realize their agenda, the initially modest number of enlargement supporters cleared three main hurdles: getting the White House on board, minimizing obstruction from Russia, and convincing the Senate to ratify the amended North Atlantic Treaty.

Proponents of enlargement in the executive branch did not outargue their opponents through the interagency process; they went around them instead. In 1993, the administration landed on the Partnership for Peace as a compromise position that would forestall NATO enlargement in the near term but keep the possibility alive later. Lake, Holbrooke, and their allies proceeded to whittle away at that compromise by directing NSC staff to prepare proposals for going ahead with enlargement and by inserting lines favorable to enlargement into the speeches of Clinton and vice president Al Gore. In 1994, Clinton made several expressions of support for the idea of expanding NATO, which technically comported with the Partnership for Peace but gave succor to those seeking near-term enlargement. Holbrooke seized upon these statements to instruct the bureaucracy to implement the new policy. By the end of 1994, Pentagon leaders perceived that the president was committed to enlargement, and the NSC prepared plans to bring new countries into NATO within the rapid time frame that had been rejected the previous year.

Once the White House got fully behind enlargement, the largest potential obstacle lay in the Kremlin. Had Russia’s leadership chosen to condition constructive relations with the West on the abandonment of NATO enlargement, this stance might have dissuaded Clinton or the Senate from pressing ahead. The champions of enlargement in the administration therefore went to great lengths to minimize immediate damage to U.S.-Russian relations. Talbott, who had become deputy secretary of state, implemented a two-track approach of expanding NATO and mollifying Russia that culminated in the NATO-Russia Founding Act of 1997. The White House supported Yeltsin’s reelection campaign in 1996 not only by furnishing Russia with well-timed financial assistance but also by waiting until afterward to announce that NATO would expand. Moreover, the United States and NATO held out the possibility that a democratic Russia might one day join the alliance. These measures did not convince the Russian government to support enlargement, but they did get Yeltsin to agree to disagree. That sufficed. Obtaining Russia’s acquiescence enabled the administration to diminish (or defer) the downsides of its policy, thereby limiting opposition in the Senate.

The White House also overcame opposition by devising a particular method for bringing countries into NATO. To maximize its chance of success with the first round of enlargement, the administration developed an approach summarized by the phrases “small is beautiful” and “robust open door,” in the words of Ronald Asmus, who, as deputy assistant secretary of state for European affairs, was tasked with implementing the policy. NATO would admit a few states at first while making clear that more numerous and more contentious candidates, like the Baltic states, would receive serious consideration in the future. As a result, skeptics of enlargement in the Senate were initially confronted with the applications of three countries, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland, that aroused particular sympathy. Those who favored more rapid and extensive enlargement, meanwhile, supported the first round as a stepping stone to that outcome, whereas they might have opposed a one-time instance of enlargement if it had meant leaving many Eastern European countries out of NATO for the foreseeable future. When the Senate ratified the first round of enlargement by a vote of 80 to 19 in 1998, “approval was virtually assured before the debate even started,” the Washington Post wrote.

Legacy

The case of NATO enlargement shows how a cadre of determined policymakers can catalyze strategic change, vaulting a marginal issue to the top of the agenda and thwarting internal and external opposition. High-level proponents made a two-step move to circumvent the interagency process: they got the president and vice president to publicly endorse their ideas, and then they used that endorsement to push the policy through the bureaucracy.

Enlargement also became a reality because it had support from organized segments of the public and resonated with the country’s ideological disposition toward global leadership. Opponents of enlargement lacked those advantages. They faced an additional disadvantage: their argument hinged on the potential for negative long-term ramifications, which could be left to another president and perhaps another generation. In that sense, the case of enlargement may illustrate both the possibility and the limits of America’s capacity for strategic change.

In a security environment dominated by the United States, the Clinton administration succeeded in enlarging NATO by making the policy seem mostly cost-free. Experts debated the costs, but only a minority of critics warned that the strategic consequences would be serious. For most analysts, a potential military conflict would occur far in the future, when the Russian economy might recover and NATO might expand to countries closer and of greater interest to Russia. By extending alliance membership only to three countries while signaling that further rounds would be forthcoming, the Clinton administration frontloaded the benefits and backloaded the costs.

In particular, by starting small and promising to admit more countries into NATO based on political criteria, the administration turned enlargement into an open-ended process that became difficult to limit or stop. NATO has to date grown from sixteen to thirty-one members since the Soviet collapse, and its door remains open. The few Central and Eastern European countries that remained outside were left in a narrowing buffer zone between the West and Russia. This predicament encouraged more countries to try to join the alliance. Georgia and Ukraine mounted membership bids even though many members clearly did not want to admit them. Russia fought a war with Georgia in 2008 and invaded Ukraine in 2014 and 2022 in part to foreclose the possibility that they might one day enter NATO. The “open door” policy in the 1990s that was meant to smooth over differences with Russia later made relations worse, once it became obvious that Russia would not join NATO yet countries whose alignment Russia deemed vital to its interests would.

Moreover, by emphasizing political rather than military rationales for enlargement and by deferring the most problematic candidates to subsequent rounds, policymakers in effect opted to achieve rapid policy change rather than to gain clarity as to how far future American leaders or the public might truly wish to go to uphold Article 5 if a newly admitted NATO member were attacked. Following the first round of enlargement, the Senate gave less scrutiny to other candidates for membership, even though many of them were less militarily capable and defensible than the original three. This was as the Clinton administration intended. But as a result, the credibility of U.S. defense commitments under NATO is perhaps more uncertain today than if advocates of enlargement had conducted a stark, up-front debate over the costs and risks of extending the U.S. security umbrella to a large number of countries.