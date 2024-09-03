Taiwan and the Limits of the Russia-China Friendship

It took Russia considerably longer than expected to negotiate the terms for and to build the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean and the first Power of Siberia pipelines, and negotiations regarding both were very difficult with China holding most of the cards.36 The talks about Power of Siberia II are reportedly behind schedule and progressing only haltingly due to the difficulty of finalizing commercial terms with hardnosed Chinese negotiators.37 But there is no denying that these pipelines lock in the infrastructure for energy trade between the two countries for decades ahead, while Russian energy links to Europe have been severely disrupted since early 2022.

Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine has accelerated its pursuit of ever-closer economic, diplomatic, and security ties with China. Exceeding prior estimates in speed and scale, their bilateral trade reached $240 billion in 2023.38 That year, China reportedly accounted for 30 percent of Russian exports and almost 40 percent of Russian imports.39 The break with the West left few options for the Kremlin but to commit to an even tighter embrace of Beijing as its principal geopolitical partner and counterweight to the transatlantic alliance and G7 powers. The redeployment of the majority of Russian troops from the Eastern Military District bordering China to the Ukrainian front was a necessity for a military in need of more soldiers to fight in Ukraine and a sign of confidence that the Far Eastern region was secure.40 China’s support has been an essential enabler of Russia’s war effort, including through the provision of tools and technology to help the latter’s defense industry ramp up production of critical armaments.41

Speaking in Rome, in April 2024, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said that “when it comes to Russia’s defense industrial base, the primary contributor in this moment to that is China. We see China sharing machine tools, semiconductors, other dual-use items that have helped Russia rebuild the defense industrial base that sanctions and export controls had done so much to degrade.” The historian Niall Ferguson offered a similar assessment writing for Bloomberg: “Behind the Russian war effort stands the vast economic resources of the People’s Republic of China.”42 There is no doubt that Russia’s trade and economic relationship with China has been a lifeline for its war effort.

With its decades-long record and a solid structural foundation, the Chinese-Russian partnership is poised to last for the foreseeable future. It is hard to predict what could disrupt it, as none of the factors that make up that foundation—politics and ideology, geopolitics, military and security considerations, and trade and economics—are likely to change anytime soon.

After its break with the West, Russia has no other strategic partner that could match China in terms of meeting its needs. But China has the upper hand in this relationship thanks to its economic superiority, technological prowess, geopolitical influence, and growing military capabilities, including its expanding strategic nuclear arsenal that is projected to match or surpass that of the United States by 2035.43 While Moscow is not isolated on the world stage, it is uniquely dependent on Beijing at a critical moment in its history.

The list of Russian asks and expectations of China cuts across the four categories of diplomatic, informational, military, and economic support, including:

High-level diplomatic visits with symbolic recognition of Russia as an equal partner; and endorsing or at least not opposing its positions in various international fora where its aggression against Ukraine or suppression of domestic dissent may be criticized.

Accepting and disseminating Russia’s rationale for the war in Ukraine.

Supplying lethal and nonlethal hardware, technology, and know-how for Russia’s military and defense industry; intelligence support; joint exercises as a show of support; and military-to-military exchanges.

Alternative supply routes and sourcing to bypass or substitute for the effects of Western economic sanctions; investment in Russia’s economic development; greater purchases of Russian gas and other commodities.

Russian commentators often acknowledge—with surprising candor—that when it comes to trade and economic relations, China can be a difficult partner, and developing those ties can be frustrating for Russian officials and businesspeople, but stress that the strategic aspects of the relationship are even more important than its economic aspects.44 The overall partnership is paying off for Russia, as China is delivering what matters most to Russia.

Russia’s War in Ukraine and China

Since the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, while blaming the United States for provoking the war,45 Chinese leaders have issued appeals to end the fighting and published a proposal for ending the conflict.46 Presumably in deference to Moscow’s insistence that it is conducting a “special military operation,” the text of the proposal referred to a “crisis” rather than a “war.” Beijing has also appointed a peace envoy to promote negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.47 Xi has reportedly been privately critical of Putin for his nuclear saber-rattling.48 Chinese scholars have occasionally been publicly critical of the war and even predicted Russia’s defeat49—which in the conditions of strict censorship in China must have been at least tacitly approved by the government.

However, the attention that such statements attract only underscores the fact that they are the exception rather than the rule. Public criticism of Russia, of the war, let alone of Putin personally, is yet to be heard from the highest levels in Beijing. Xi has made no public statements critical of his counterpart, and neither have other senior Chinese officials. Instead, he has joined Putin in denouncing the West for interfering in the internal affairs of other countries50—a long-standing Chinese and Russian complaint. Ukrainian diplomats in Beijing reportedly get the “cold shoulder” treatment from Chinese officials and no high-level access.51 Xi spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy only once, more than a year after the Russian assault began. But the clearest manifestation of China’s stance on the war has been in its support for Russia’s war effort and the benefits it has derived from their now even more lopsided relationship.52

China’s gains from the war are evident across the entire spectrum of its relationship with Russia. Since February 2022, Moscow became not just a junior partner but also a captive of its relationship with Beijing, which the latter can exploit. This includes trade, where China holds most of the cards, drags out the negotiations for the second gas pipeline that Putin wants so much with Russia having lost access to the European gas market, and controls the flow of technology and industrial goods that Russia needs due to Western sanctions.

The war has also given a boost to China’s reputation as an influential global actor,53 especially by comparison with Russia, whose reputation in many quarters has sunk to the level of a pariah state. At the same time, the biggest war in Europe since the Second World War is a source of invaluable learning for China.54 Its military is studying the tactical and operational lessons of the war, as well as observing the performance of various types of weapons used by both sides.55 Chinese experts on trade, finance, supply chains, and civilian technologies can scrutinize the application of sanctions, their impact, and ways of bypassing them or using them as a weapon against other countries.

For the foreseeable future, China’s military planners effectively no longer have to take into account the need to secure its 4,200 kilometers border with Russia, after the latter’s redeployment of the bulk of its forces from the Far East to wage the war against Ukraine. The open-ended nature of the war in Ukraine and the long-term outlook for the standoff between Russia and NATO in the European theater means that Russia will be in no position to significantly rebuild its forces in the Far East soon.

However, the biggest gain for China from Russia’s war against Ukraine is arguably that the United States has been distracted from the Asia-Pacific. The United States has had to divert military resources, political capital, and the time of its senior policymakers, while the unexpected demand from Europe on U.S. resources has triggered domestic political divisions. Instead of focusing on China as the “pacing threat,” U.S. policymakers now have to deal with future, possibly simultaneous, contingencies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the possibility—however remote—of becoming directly involved in the war in Ukraine has also revealed a significant isolationist current in U.S. thinking about foreign policy and prompted arguments that the United States should stay out of conflicts in both regions, and therefore should not risk an all-out war with China over Taiwan.56

One potential negative from the war for China is that it has demonstrated the inadequacy of the defense-industrial base in the United States and Europe, and thus prompted governments on both sides of the Atlantic to begin to take steps to remedy this situation. But this is not a new development for the United States, where there had already been influential appeals to modernize its defense-industrial base to meet the challenge in the Asia-Pacific.57

On balance, the war in Ukraine has benefited China. Notwithstanding their so-called peace plan, Chinese leaders have demonstrated no obvious interest in encouraging Russia to end it.58 Beijing’s most immediate security interests are not affected by the war. China is a free-rider in the confrontation between Russia and the West, benefiting significantly from the war and incurring no cost. Considering the economic, military, geopolitical, and reputational benefits, its interests would be well served by the war and the confrontation between Russia and NATO continuing indefinitely. This would be preferable from Beijing’s perspective to Russia’s defeat, which would translate into a victory for the United States, or to Russia’s victory, which would boost its standing and self-confidence and make it a less agreeable partner for China.

A Friendship With Limits

The pattern of relations between China and Russia and the benefits each derives from their partnership is well established. But how would the situation change in the event of a military confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan, which in geopolitical terms would be similar to Russia’s war against Ukraine? How would China and Russia’s stakes in their relationship be affected?

Answering these questions is complicated and requires a careful cost-benefit analysis for the two countries of different scenarios and courses of action. It must take into account that there are major asymmetries between the war in Ukraine and a confrontation over Taiwan. These have to do with the military nature of the two conflicts, their geography, Russia’s and China’s global economic footprints and unbalanced bilateral economic ties, diplomacy surrounding the two conflicts, and matters of reputation and prestige.

First, is the asymmetry of the military nature, scale, and scope of the two conflicts, and their geography. A Chinese-U.S. war over Taiwan would be between two global powers with sizable nuclear arsenals that could escalate into a global catastrophe, while the war in Ukraine is not being waged directly between two global powers. The latter is confined to the European theater and carries with it a lower, albeit still significant, risk of military confrontation between Russia and the United States, even though President Joe Biden has drawn a clear red line indicating that Washington will not become directly involved.

In the event of a war between China and the United States, Russia would have to take into account the risk of a global catastrophe, which would probably lead it to a more restrained posture regardless of any temptation to inflict damage on the United States as payback for its support for Ukraine. Moscow’s stakes in a Taiwan conflict would be very different from Beijing’s stakes in the war in Ukraine.

Second, is the asymmetry between Russia’s and China’s geographic positions relative to the two conflicts. China’s physical security is not directly affected by the war in Ukraine, which takes place entirely in Europe. By contrast, despite its preoccupation with Ukraine as well as its traditional focus on Europe and marginalization of Asia, Russia has an obvious important interest in the security of its territory and assets in the Far East and Eastern Siberia that could be affected in the event of a China-U.S. conflict. What is more, these assets have become even more important because they enable the conduct of the war in Ukraine and provide a hedge in the confrontation with the West.

A military confrontation between China and the United States could spread beyond the immediate vicinity of Taiwan. Given the proximity of the United States and its treaty allies Japan and South Korea to Russia, Russian leaders would be concerned about critically important assets along the Pacific coast, from the sanctuary of the Sea of Okhotsk, which is home to some of Russia’s newest ballistic missile submarines and a major portion of its second-strike capability, to the major offshore Sakhalin oil and gas projects, the Vladivostok naval base, the oil export terminal of Kozino, and even the Power of Siberia pipeline.59 The proximity of these assets to Alaska, the Aleutian Islands, Japan, and South Korea60 means that the risk to them from actions by Washington and/or its allies would be a major concern for Russia’s national security establishment. Even if a military confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan does not escalate into a global catastrophe, more geographically contained scenarios are also fraught with negative consequences for Russia.