The Future of K-Power: What South Korea Must Do After Peaking

As a British journalist wrote in the Guardian in September 2022, “ever since Elvis, it has been understood that there is no more ardent love than that of teenagers for pop idols. One of the masterstrokes of the government of Korea was to recognise that such love might be weaponised, a force for national good.”139 As Hollywood has demonstrated over the years, global blockbusters can bring in hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars in international earnings. This popularity has effects on other sectors of the economy too. As one South Korean newspaper article put it, “South Korea’s consumer goods are emerging as main exports as the country harnesses its cultural soft power, namely the global influence of Korean TV shows, movies and music.”140 According to data from the Korea International Trade Association, the “share of exports of consumer goods such as food, clothing, and footwear reached 29.8 percent [in 2023],” a level not reached for thirty years; at the same time, exports of South Korean cosmetics “increased 34.9 percent in the past five years.”141

In tandem with the growing attractiveness of South Korean soft power and national branding, major conglomerates such as Samsung, Hyundai, LG, and SK have become better known than ever before. Nevertheless, according to Interbrand’s Best Global Brands index, only three South Korean companies were in the top 100 globally in 2023: Samsung (fifth), Hyundai (thirty-second), and Kia (eighty-eighth). But what is undeniable is the rise in South Korean cultural exports, the growing popularity of South Korean pop culture content, and the tangible economic value flowing from the exporting of soft power–based products and services.

The Appeal and Openness of South Korean Pop Culture



The fact that South Korea is free and democratic with a flourishing civil society has been a major advantage when it comes to strengthening the country’s soft power over the past thirty years. Consider the trajectory of one of South Korea’s most popular cultural exports in recent years: the television series Squid Game. When Netflix aired the Korean-made show in 2021, it became the most watched Netflix series globally for the year.142 By then, K-pop was already a growing international phenomenon, but South Koreans were as shocked by the show’s success as global audiences were.

Even though the basic premise of the show was a harsh critique of the die-hard, intensely competitive nature of South Korean society, South Korean netizens welcomed the show’s global popularity, since it was another success story in the spreading popularity of the Korean Wave. Although many factors contributed to Squid Game’s popularity, Psychology Today noted in October 2021 that the show’s underlying premise and the power of K-culture were key factors: “[T]he show is Korean. It is set in Korea, and people speak Korean. This. . . taps into the global Korea-mania, evidenced by the breathtaking popularity of K-pop.”143

The show’s stellar success still came as a huge surprise, even though South Korean movies like Parasite, which won the Best Picture Oscar in 2020, and the 2019 Netflix series Kingdom had already showed the potential for South Korean content to attract a global audience. As Julia Alexander, a senior strategy analyst, wrote in October 2021, “I’m assuming that the executives knew because of the talent they used, because of the region they released it in, that this was going to be a hit in South Korea. I would put good money that the executives had no idea this was going to be a global hit.”144

By contrast, consider the case of China, which ranks highly on soft power metrics for its successful companies, scientific achievements, and cultural heritage, even though its reputation has taken a hit due to the single-party rule of the CCP, its anti-Western propaganda, pervasive online censorship, and the lack of a free press. China placed third in the 2024 Global Soft Power Index, but Chinese citizens themselves are not necessarily able to freely enjoy the products of that cultural influence because of heavy political controls.

For instance, when Netflix aired 3 Body Problem, based on the popular science fiction trilogy by Chinese writer Liu Cixin, in March 2024, Chinese viewers were not able to watch it without resorting to a virtual private network (or VPN) or a pirated version of the show, since Netflix is banned in China. Some Chinese observers attacked the show for pandering to Western tastes and showing the dark sides of China, such as the brutal killings during the Cultural Revolution crackdowns in the 1960s and early 1970s. One Chinese human rights lawyer posted that he had seen struggle sessions as a child during that dark era of purges and upheaval, saying, “if I lived a bit longer, I might even get to experience it firsthand. It’s not called reincarnation. It’s called history.”145 This example is a poignant reminder that cultural products are not produced or enjoyed in a vacuum, separated from domestic politics and the extent of censorship.

The Economic Footprint of South Korea’s Cultural Exports

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism reported in January 2024 that South Korea’s exports of copyrighted pop culture content in 2022 attained a new peak of $13.2 billion, a more than 6 percent jump over 2021.146 These exports fall among eleven different sectors, including “publishing, music, games, broadcasting, film, and animation.” South Korea’s content industry topped $114 billion in 2021 revenue.

It is worth noting that cultural exports make up just a small portion of South Korea’s major exports, most of which are industrial goods: the country’s top overall exports include semiconductors, ships, refined petroleum, and cars. And although South Korean cultural content is attracting more global attention, the Korea International Trade Association has stressed that 70 percent of these cultural exports were destined for Asian markets and that licensing and standards, for example, had to be updated and standardized to spur growth in other markets.147

Still, the economic importance of South Korean pop culture has grown: “the value of [the country’s] cultural exports surpassed that of imports for the first time” back in 2008.148 K-pop played a crucial role in pushing South Korea’s cultural exports. According to data from Spotify, since 2018, K-pop music streaming has grown by more than 100 percent in the United States and more than 200 percent globally to reach “8 billion streams per month around the world.”149 More investments in South Korean pop culture appear to be around the corner. When Yoon made an official visit to the United States in April 2023, he met with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Netflix announced that it was going to invest $2.5 billion in South Korea or “double what Netflix [had] invested in Korea since entering the Korean creative ecosystem in 2016.”150

Soft power is likely to become a key facet of South Korea’s stronger global branding, but the country will also face growing competition from established cultural powerhouses like Japan. South Korea’s K-content explosion was also the result of very lucky timing, since it coincided with the rise in South Korea’s high-tech and consumer exports. At the same time, South Korea’s restoration of democracy in 1987 also opened the floodgates, since almost all government censorship over the arts, cinema, literature, and the media was lifted.

Such competition also spurred soft power growth. Former South Korean president Kim Dae-jung and his administration’s decision to lift bans on Japanese cultural imports in 1998 was a key watershed moment, since it meant that South Korean content had to compete head-on with popular Japanese movies, anime, drama, and music. Asahi Shimbun reported in February 2024 on the continuing popularity of Japanese music in South Korea and noted,

Once considered to be a minor genre of music here, J-pop has now become music to the ears of young South Koreans. For example, tickets for a concert here of popular music duo Yoasobi instantly sold out, while a bar playing J-pop tunes in a college area . . . is enjoying a roaring business.151

The longevity of K-dramas, South Korean movies, and K-pop will depend on numerous factors such as sustained financial support, the ability to produce interesting stories and content, and constant attentiveness to changing regional and global tastes. South Korea also has several other core advantages to consider, such as its advanced manufacturing, its status as one of the most wired countries in the world, its powerful ICT sector, and its positioning as a close U.S. ally that also has deep historical linkages with China and the rest of Asia. Soft power can play an indispensable complementary role if it grows alongside these other key strengths.



Yet there are inherent limitations to South Korean soft power. To be sure, it is not going to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear ambitions, nor will it change Xi’s aggressive posture toward Seoul. But Pyongyang’s ongoing crackdown on South Korean cultural influence suggests that North Korea’s younger generations are not eager to give up their lives for the Kim dynasty and that they see the attraction of South Korean cultural wares.

Such content has proven popular enough among all levels of North Korean society to gain the attention of North Korea’s rulers.152 In 2020, North Korea passed the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] Law on Rejecting Reactionary Thought and Culture, illustrating Kim’s determination to wipe out South Korean cultural influence, especially among younger generations.153 In January 2024, the South and North Development Institute (SAND Institute) released video footage of a North Korean trial of two teenagers who were sentenced to twelve years of hard labor for watching and distributing South Korean dramas. The narrator says, “they were only 16 years old, just at the beginning of their lives. However, they were seduced by foreign culture, ultimately ruining their future paths.”154

These developments have not rocked the Kim regime to its core nor led to its collapse. Nevertheless, the most feared weapon in the eyes of the leaders of this closed-off, starving, and totalitarian state is that the soft power attraction of its archenemy, South Korea, is growing despite deeper surveillance, harsher sentences and crackdowns, and intensified indoctrination sessions at schools and workplaces. Apart from Seoul’s economic and global branding advantages, if South Korean soft power continues to penetrate North Korea, it should be seen as one of the most successful unintended consequences of South Korean creativity and as a tool for reaching out to a new generation of North Koreans to convey the unparalleled advantages of living in a free and democratic society.

Conclusion

As geopolitical, economic, and technological challenges continue to mount and as South Korea faces much slower growth, high social welfare costs, and accelerating labor shortages, how will the country’s national power change over the next two to three decades? Can Seoul reinvent itself as it did starting in the late 1960s with its then nearly unprecedented economic transformation? Will South Korea overcome immense structural shifts and threats to emerge as a major technological hub, security partner, and leading purveyor of soft power?

If one looks at the list of challenges facing South Korea, including a shrinking and aging population, worsening North Korean nuclear threats, China’s growing military assertiveness, worsening political divisiveness at home, generational clashes, and a highly uncertain international environment, prospects for a second Miracle on the Han River seem highly unlikely. As an economy that imports almost all its oil and natural gas, is overly dependent on exports, is growing vulnerable to shifts in global supply chains, and has anemic economic growth projections, the odds that South Korea can grow at 2 or 3 percent levels into the foreseeable future remain very slim. Based on these trends, South Korea’s ability to emerge as a major technology hub and security partner in the 2030s and 2040s seems to be fundamentally constrained.

The good news is that South Korea successfully extricated itself from the 1998 Asian financial crisis and also weathered the 2008 global financial crisis. The bad news is that South Korea is being pulled down by demographic “quicksand” that will limit how fast and successfully it can recover from another major economic downturn.

But writing off South Korea is likely to be a losing proposition. Despite all the odds stacked against it, the next big phase of South Korea’s transformation could still be realized if it finds new sources of growth, harnesses emerging technologies, responds adroitly to the security challenges posed by North Korea and China, and retains the appeal of its cultural exports. Clearly, just because South Korea succeeded in extricating itself from poverty and in rising to become one of the world’s major tech powers with growing soft power appeal doesn’t mean that it will succeed in overcoming the immense obstacles in its path. Everything from a declining population, a rapidly aging society, growing geopolitical threats, and the uncertainties associated with the coming AI revolution means that business-as-usual approaches will fail.



But in past cases such as the Asian financial crisis of 1997–1998 and the global financial crisis of 2008, South Korea was able to come out of major economic disruptions with a spirit of increased competitiveness. The biggest obstacle that hinders South Korea in meeting these unparalleled challenges is the entrenched political divisions that are preventing crucial bipartisan reforms in key areas such as fixing the national pension fund and national health insurance and expanding affordable housing. And unlike previous examples where South Korea emerged from massive crises, the role of the private sector and public-private collaboration are absolutely critical for South Korea to traverse the many minefields ahead.

There are several steps that South Korean policymakers should undertake for the remainder of the 2020s, and they include:

Tackling the country’s demographic problems as a critical national security issue since South Korea’s falling birth rate and rapidly aging society will have major ramifications for every corner of the South Korean economy. A whole-of-government effort has been stressed by every administration for the past two decades, but despite spending billions of dollars to mitigate South Korea’s twin demographic bombs, all policies so far have failed. Thus, new private-public initiatives and policy options must be pursued, including affordable and guaranteed daycare, tax and financial incentives for new parents, educational subsidies, and efforts to promote a better work-life balance. But South Korea’s population being on the verge of dropping off the 50 million mark doesn’t mean the end of the country’s striving to remain economically competitive.

Implementingkey structural economic reforms designed to balance South Korea’s competing needs of maintaining its competitiveness and facing the realities of a shrinking population. Top goals should include reforming South Korea’s extremely rigid labor market, ensuring a more competitive playing field for small and medium-sized enterprises, increasing the country’s high-end technological R&D capacity, and reducing its dependence on China as an export market. South Korea only has ten or fifteen years to undertake crucial reforms before the cumulative impact of a super-aging society, mounting social welfare costs and national debt, and the effects of climate change take their toll and reduce the likelihood of a full recovery.

Embracing the opportunities provided by emerging technologies to help South Korea become a global leader in harnessing the momentum of the accelerating AI revolution and the potential spillover effects of other emerging technologies, such as quantum computing, new materials, and biomedical breakthroughs. This includes preparing for the massive repercussions these technologies (especially AI) have in store for countless parts of the economy, the government, the armed forces, and the educational system. Every major country is going to grapple with how best to accelerate the momentum of AI while also putting guardrails in place. Although the shockwaves AI is likely to generate will probably be incomparable to previous transitions such as the advent of the internet and related digital transformations, South Korea could capitalize on this momentum by demonstrating its ability to redesign cities, workplaces, transportation and energy grids, and virtual reality–based services.

Pursuing political reforms with the aim of reducing gridlock and the country’s partisan political divisions. This would entail revising the current Sixth Republic constitution (promulgated in 1987), which limits the president to a single five-year term, and reducing the size of the 300-seat National Assembly. Sustained political gridlock and the deepening partisan divide between the right and the left won’t be overcome just through structural political reforms unless a consensus can be reached on revitalizing the South Korean economy for an age of emerging technologies.



The original rationale for having a single five-year presidency term limit was to prevent a return to authoritarianism and to ensure that the army remained firmly under civilian control. Since 1987, South Korean democracy has been firmly established, including irreversible civilian control over the military, so it is time to consider alternative presidential systems, such as the American one based on two four-year terms (provided that the incumbent is willing and able to run for and win a second term). The South Korean president wields significant power, but by his or her second or third year in office, the officeholder’s presidential power begins to wane, especially if the opposition controls the National Assembly, as is the case today. South Korea must assure vital checks and balances against an imperial presidency, but if a second term were allowed, it would incentivize the incumbent president to forge more bipartisan policies. And while no political system is free from gridlock and built-in ideological and policy preferences, revising the Constitution to shift to two four-year presidential terms would temper presidents’ urge to push through massive changes at the beginning of their terms and would provide greater impetus for bipartisan collaboration.

Building a more self-sufficient military that can hold its own in the face of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, pressure from China, and worsening U.S.-China competition. This includes guarding against the possibility of war over Taiwan or a major U.S.-China naval conflict in the South China Sea. While South Korea gains critical dividends from its long-standing alliance with the United States, it is also undeniable that different U.S. presidents have called for a reduction in the USFK or a gradual withdrawal. To ensure that the South Korean military has the requisite capabilities to effectively counter mounting threats from North Korea and beyond, its alliance with the United States remains a key requirement as Washington begins to adjust its global security commitments.

Shoring up ties with major allies like the United States, Japan, and Europe to coordinate policy effectively in a range of security, economic, and technological areas. This includes

making more resilient supply chains even as partners’ respective companies compete head on with each other. But if South Korea is to retain geopolitical and economic edges in an era of derisking its economy from China’s, it makes sense for Seoul to ramp up investments in the United States and the EU.

The future of South Korea’s national power, or K-power, is being contested on all sides. If the country’s growth rate continues to stagnate at between 1 and 2 percent over the next twenty to thirty years with a rapidly aging and shrinking population, tax revenues will also fall.155 Unlike other major world economies, South Korea’s domestic market is relatively small (and shrinking), and Seoul has little choice but to continue to rely on exports. But as it faces increasing competition from developing economies, it must move up the export value chain. South Korea’s economic takeoff was led by the chaebols, including Samsung, SK, Hyundai, and LG among others. According to Statista, the share of South Korea’s GDP contributed by Samsung and affiliated companies from 2017 to 2022 averaged slightly over 20 percent, or about one-fifth of the country’s GDP.156

Domestic politics also form a bottleneck that hampers progress. Political divisions between the right and the left remain deep, unrelenting, and likely to persist, including the divided government pitting Yoon and the PPP against their DP rivals in the National Assembly majority. But it must also be stressed that the PPP received about 45 percent of the vote versus approximately 50 percent for the DP; because South Korea has single-seat constituencies and a winner-take-all system, the DP gained a huge majority in the National Assembly.157 Yet if Yoon faces an uphill struggle, so does Lee as the face of the DP. The latter faces a number of indictments and ongoing trials on various corruption charges.158 If he is convicted by the high courts and if the ruling is ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court, the DP will face a massive internal power struggle. Former justice minister Cho Kuk, whose newly formed Rebuilding Korea Party shocked the political world by gaining twelve seats in the National Assembly, also faces a number of indictments.159 Not unlike Trump’s unprecedented indictments and trials during a crucial U.S. election year, these cases confronting the opposition’s leading figures dominate South Korean politics.

A significant difference between the major parties lies in their perception of the role of South Korea’s chaebols such as Samsung, SK, LG, and Hyundai. The PPP has favored deregulation of cumbersome labor laws and lowering the corporate tax rate, whereas the DP has maintained opposing stances. But the DP cannot have it both ways—it cannot seek to spur South Korea’s next-generation wave of scientific and technological innovation but also clamp down on the chaebols. Since these conglomerates are the main technology drivers in the country, it would be nearly impossible for South Korea to compete globally without them. Unless the DP overcomes this internal catch-22, its economic and technology policies will face mounting internal contradictions.

Chaebols were and remain major engines of South Korea’s economic growth, but they have to become much more innovative and competitive to become real pioneers in the AI age. One silver lining is the growing role of small and medium-sized businesses in the economy. As one long-time observer wrote in 2022,

It is undeniable that the Big Five chaebols have a commanding presence in terms of capital, technologies, skilled human capital, superior management capabilities, and brand power. They are both competitive and profitable . . . Still, as South Korea’s age of industrialization crosses the half-century mark highly competitive SMEs are emerging.160 (Emphasis added).

South Korea can only hope to remain globally competitive and spur new sources of power at home if it can drive new collaborations in science and technology coupled with policy support from the president’s office, all of the key ministries and agencies, and the country’s major political parties. The chaebols and SMEs have to coexist, and AI-related disruptions should be mitigated as much as possible. Business-as-usual solutions simply will not work given the scale of the challenges the country faces. The critical impediment is the National Assembly and the deep political divisions between the left and the right on how to steer South Korea through this period of transition. Indeed, because of the many threats assailing the sustainability of K-power, South Korea can either opt for a slow but irreversible decline or implement reforms that will enable it to emerge as a global economic, technological, security, and cultural leader in an age that prizes innovation.

The choices facing South Korea have rarely been so stark or consequential. South Koreans can opt for higher national debt; enact economic reforms; increase populist policies to entice voters; and keep delaying South Korea’s economic and technological alignment with partners like the United States, Japan, Australia, key members of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations, and the EU. Or they can bite the bullet and reengineer South Korea into one of the world’s most advanced innovation hubs by leveraging emerging technologies to build more ecofriendly urban centers, allowing all types of businesses to flourish, enacting educational reforms in a period of rapidly falling student populations, and challenging existing norms that stifle growth and inventiveness.

The key burden rests on the shoulders of South Korea’s two major political parties, with their penchant for populist policies at the expense of structural reforms. If South Korea’s political leaders fail to construct a new development paradigm (as is likely), South Korea’s future as a model economy for embracing AI and other emerging technologies cannot succeed. Hence, the reengineering of South Korea in the age of AI must be led by the business community together with a fresh and powerful intellectual movement that strives to create a new social contract, enable next-generation R&D pioneers to create multiple “next Samsungs,” and expand new world markets. Remaking South Korea as the world’s leading-edge AI laboratory won’t happen because of South Korean politicians, but rather despite them. That’s the critical element that could prevent K-power from peaking.