The Military and Private Business Actors in the Global South: The Politics of Market Access

Introduction

The Islamic Republic of Iran has an intricate power structure, shaped by formal and informal relations between its different entities. Historically, the government has exercised primary control over economic activities, but over the past two decades, two other power centers have consolidated their roles in the economy: the semi-state sector, including military-affiliated enterprises that are not under government control, and the private sector. Though a culture of ambiguity provides room for overlap in their ownership structures, these are now the three principal players in the economic sphere. Ongoing competition over rents distributed by the government has created fluid relationships between actors. As a result, the government’s economic dominance has weakened, and the balance of political power has shifted.

Iran’s military institutions, organized around three independent branches—the regular Army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Law Enforcement Forces (LEF)—represent a complex interplay of different units, responsibilities, and accountabilities. The military establishment receives allocations from the state budget, but it is also permitted to engage in business activities.

The business sector is even more multifaceted. It includes public (government-owned) enterprises, semi-state entities (including religious, military, and revolutionary foundations), and private businesses. The latter are in turn divided between the traditional merchant class, which has close ties to the clergy, and the new industrialists affiliated with what can be described as the government technocracy.

The interplay of formal and informal relations between the above-mentioned sectors shows how consolidated the position of military entities is within Iran’s power structure. Former military, especially IRGC commanders, have carved out a special position in the political establishment, but their presence and influence in the business community is not as straightforward. Nevertheless, the frequency of military commanders becoming businesspersons has had a major impact on the country’s business culture and has transformed the balance of power between military, particularly IRGC, and nonmilitary centers of power.

There is a lot of tension between enterprises affiliated with the military and other entities, especially within the private sector. Various studies have indicated that private businesses feel restricted by the activities of these enterprises, even though they sometimes have to subcontract for or even partner with military enterprises in order to survive. The result is a fluid relationship involving competition and collaboration—and occasionally, corrupt practices.

The military’s growing role in the country’s economy represents not just a quantitative shift in terms of reducing the government’s role, but also a qualitative shift in the distribution of power. The government has lost the economic dominance it had gained through controlling the petroleum wealth and distributing rents among other centers of power in return for loyalty. And, in turn, the military establishment has gained considerable means to influence the interests of other players within the public, semi-state, and private sectors. The interaction between the various actors has led to competition, coalition, rents, patronage, and tension on diverse levels.

The Growing Role of the Military in Business

The role of the pre-1979 military in Iran was restricted to defense and security functions and its economic activities were therefore very limited. However, the post-revolutionary state-building around a Constitution designed to fragment power—helped by the Iran-Iraq war effort in the 1980s—propelled the military sector into a significant position in the economy.

Article 150 of the Constitution defines the IRGC as guardians of the “Revolution and its achievements”—not just in a military sense, but also in all other aspects. The IRGC Constitution itself, which became law in 1982, refers to aspects far beyond mere military and defense responsibilities. This wide range of areas has also been expanded to include economic and technological development, which has been the justification for the IRGC’s presence in economic sectors.

The 1980 invasion of Iran by then Iraqi president Saddam Hussein not only disrupted the state-building process, but also concentrated all means on the war effort, funding the development of the military sector, especially the IRGC. The war also caused significant damage to Iranian industry and infrastructure, and over the next decade, the postwar reconstruction process required use of the IRGC’s sizable manufacturing and engineering capacities. Consequently, in the years that followed, the military, particularly the IRGC, was able to expand its capability in the country’s infrastructure and industrial sectors. This process facilitated the emergence of companies such as Khatam al-Anbia—now the country’s largest subcontracting conglomerate and entrusted with massive construction projects, such as the nationwide gas pipeline grid.

In essence, the IRGC used its war-related capacities to become the country’s largest subcontractor for infrastructure and construction projects. Private sector subcontractors could not compete with the military’s financial, human, and political resources. The war did not singlehandedly make the IRGC Iran’s dominant economic player, as many claim it now is, but did enable the continuing ascendance of the military sector.

The IRGC’s expansion in the economic realm did not stop there. It went on to leverage the securitization of many economic activities to control important sectors, such as telecommunications. Even though the IRGC sold its shares in mainstream telecom companies in 2018 to mitigate sanctions risks for those companies, it still has a heavy footprint in a number of sectors, especially information and communication technology and media technology. In some cases, IRGC companies created front firms in neighboring countries to circumvent sanctions. The military has also used the securitization of commercial processes to contain sanctions. The IRGC took charge of trading, transportation, and financial activities that were previously carried out by public and private companies. This is when the lines between competition and cooperation blurred and such activities opened up opportunities for corruption, especially money laundering.

The Government’s Inability to Balance Interests

Despite being a key economic actor in the country, the Iranian government has never played a constructive role in creating a positive competitive environment in the market. In fact, its actions have undermined healthy economic development.

For example, to settle its dues to military institutions, the government has been transferring shares to the pension fund of the armed forces (known as SATA). This process is converting SATA and other semi-state pension funds into large conglomerates of companies that are completely unrelated to the military sector—effectively distorting the competitive environment.

Furthermore, in December 2022, the Iranian government announced that it will settle its debts to rail and road subcontracting companies through allocations of crude oil or petroleum products, essentially paving the way for entities such as Khatam al-Anbia to enter into areas that were previously the monopoly of government (for example, the trading of those same products). This has had the side effect of increasing the number of players in various shady and corrupt business practices.

One of the only times the government’s efforts contributed to a more competitive environment was when it instructed various military institutions to merge their affiliated banks into the country’s second-largest commercial bank, Bank Sepah, in order to open market space for genuinely private banks.

Most government attempts have failed to provide the business community with more competitive space. For example, in 2013, the government asked the IRGC to limit its economic activities to projects with a value higher than $200 million so as to offer more opportunities to the private sector. However, in the absence of a comprehensive policy to promote the private sector, most opportunities will go to the semi-state sector because of its access to financial and human resources. In order to put these companies on equal competitive footing with private businesses, the government had to also end the exemption of semi-state and military companies from taxation. Notably, in 2020, regulations were amended to impose taxes on semi-state and military foundations. However, initial assessments show that the semi-state sector continues to enjoy preferential treatment by the authorities in line with the overall political culture of nurturing politician-affiliated networks.

Inherent Tensions in the Business Sector

The Iranian semi-state sector does not come under government control, and hence is distinct from the public sector; in fact, Iran is unique in that its semi-state sector is much larger than its public sector. Among the large number of entities considered “state-controlled” that are not under the government’s umbrella are, for example, religious, revolutionary, and military foundations controlled by agencies such as the Supreme Leader’s Office. The establishment, ownership, and operation of semi-state entities are so opaque that these entities are said to represent the country’s “shadow economy.” The opacity is rooted partly in the overall culture of ambiguity in Iran, but also in the entities’ ability to disguise some of their economic activities as charity or “revolutionary tasks” such as supporting the deprived social classes.

The public sector is straightforward. State enterprises are covered by the annual budget drafted and supervised by the government’s Plan and Budget Organization agency. As such, this segment of the economy is relatively transparent and scrutinized by various regulatory institutions, especially because in the process of privatization, many state-run enterprises have been listed on the Tehran Stock Exchange.

The picture becomes murky as soon as one takes a close look at the semi-state sector. Even though the largest foundations and conglomerates have an online presence, ownership facts and activities are usually intentionally vague. Opaque ownership relations allow such foundations to operate below the radar, evade taxes, and engage in illicit economic activities. This also provides a protected space for semi-state entities to build clientelistic networks by coopting private companies.

The activities of private enterprises are full of tension. Experts believe that depending on the economic sector, private companies may be forced by entities affiliated with the military and security sectors to cede some of their shares to more powerful stakeholders. The more sensitive the sector, the harder semi-state entities try to coopt the companies.

Military-Business Relations

Relations between the private sector and the military present a multidimensional puzzle. The growing role of military entities in business activities has undermined competitiveness and the healthy development of Iran’s business community. The multiplicity of economic actors and the complexity of political, social, security, and economic agendas have led to a variety of relationship dynamics.

Competition and Cooperation

Over the past three decades, the pseudo-privatization process has effectively shifted the ownership of many formerly governmental entities to the semi-state sector. In addition, in some areas, such as telecommunications, military entities have forced their way into the industry supposedly because of security concerns. In other areas, such as petroleum, the technocratic body of the government has been hesitant to partner with military entities, but it has extended rents to the military establishment by using these entities as subcontractors to the detriment of other businesses.

Relationships between the government, the semi-state sector, and military enterprises are fluid. In general, there is a high degree of cooperation between the military and semi-state sectors, given that most semi-state entities are headed by former IRGC commanders. These connections provide a sense of trust and belonging and can lead to business and financial links, but in most cases, they also lead to a give-and-take mentality. Often, these commanders have one thing that is lacking in many other networks of influence in Iran: the trust of network members. This is a feature that helps semi-state entities forge alliances that may be missing in other partnerships.

This sense of affiliation has even led to the creation of institutions such as Bonyad Taavon, a “cooperative foundation” owned by IRGC commanders that is using the government’s privatization process to accumulate economic interests. In the meantime, this conglomerate owns companies that compete with private businesses across various sectors —not only in bidding for privatized entities, but also in carrying out activities in their respective markets.

Despite a high degree of cooperation, however, the semi-state sector and the military establishment compete regularly over interests distributed by the government (for example, over privatization or infrastructure projects). In many such cases, though, the two sides ultimately enter into some sort of partnership or joint venture. Thus, their cooperation leads to a weakening of the government’s role in the economy and also a squashing of private businesses that are too small to take on larger infrastructure projects.

The close cooperation between the military and semi-state entities has also compelled some former government officials to partner with private sector enterprises to create a viable alternative. This is best seen in the petroleum sector, where government technocrats privately confirm they have used the threat of sanctions to prevent closer relations between semi-state and military entities, which could harm the international operation of Iranian enterprises.

Competition, Tension, and Corruption

Undoubtedly, the growing economic power of the military has worked to the detriment of nonmilitary businesses. In some large industries—especially automotive, heavy machinery, and construction—private industrialists face tough competition from military-affiliated companies in bidding on government tenders. Because the general perception is that lucrative opportunities are mainly available to semi-state entities and the military, private enterprises are often left with no choice but to partner with their competitors. For some private companies, establishing project-related consortia may be the only way to secure projects.

Furthermore, external sanctions loom very large, and many industrialists want to avoid a closer relationship with the military. This results in private industrialists being sandwiched between the expectations of semi-state and military entities on the one side and external sanctions on the other. This is where corruption creeps in, as engaging in a corrupt transaction with government officials may be the only path to winning a tender without entering into an undesired partnership.

Adding to the complexity is the fact that military entities, especially the IRGC, sometimes use security-related accusations against the owners of lucrative businesses as leverage to acquire shares in those businesses. This has occurred recently in successful startups and knowledge-based companies. The options given to such businesses are to cede some shares to the military or security establishment or to face further charges limiting their operations. Some businesses have opted to move to other countries, but others are left behind to face a difficult choice.

Competition and Patronage

In contrast to industrialists, traditional merchants—called bazaaris—have not been as negatively affected by the military’s growing role in the economy. Interestingly, the historically deep connection between the clergy and traditional merchants has created a layer of immunity against “bullying” by military-affiliated entities. In other words, political patronage works to the favor of traditional merchants.

The same concept of patronage is used when some businesses try to mitigate the bullying by partnering with government companies. This may not stop the military establishment from competing strongly with such partnerships, but it usually limits the scope of being forced into undesired consortia.

Conclusions

There is not one single model of relationship between military and business entities in Iran. The nature and structure of relations depend on a host of complex but interrelated factors that are heavily interdependent with the overall political landscape.

Iran is engaged in significant internal and external processes of change. Internally, the country has experienced massive social unrest and is involved in a prolonged process of succession to the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Signs are that the post-Khamenei political power structure will have to be reformed to regain some degree of legitimacy. Externally, the country is challenged by significant geopolitical shifts and is focused on its immediate neighborhood while aligning itself more with Eastern powers. At the same time, external sanctions continue to undermine the country’s socioeconomic development.

Because of ongoing internal and external security challenges, there is no doubt that the military footprint in the business sector will grow, shifting the balance of power even farther away from the government toward the semi-state sector, including the military establishment. And the resulting new balance of power between the government and semi-state entities will likely have a direct impact on the country’s economic and business realities. Both sectors will court established businesses to tip the balance of power in their own favor. If trends of the past decades continue, the government will be further disempowered and private enterprises will face increased limitations. Also, the government will focus on its preferred strategy to consolidate political and trade relations with regional and Eastern powers.

The complexities of the overall power structure and the ambiguous boundaries between various sectors mean that unexpected shifts could always happen, but for the time being, Iran’s business realities will be shaped by the ideological, security-focused, and nepotistic mindsets of a military establishment that will further accumulate power to dominate the country’s political and economic scenes. The establishment will tolerate the presence of successful private enterprises in selected sectors, but it will dominate all key industries in order to retain control in the name of regime security. Private enterprises will have to continue to navigate domestic limitations and external sanctions to survive.