Japan’s Aging Society as a Technological Opportunity

Regulatory structures and government policies have actively shaped the directions of technological development, as well as influenced the patterns of diffusion. For example, steam power brought the Industrial Revolution to factories, but massive infrastructure projects, such as railways and the major canals linking bodies of water, had government support.14 In a more recent example drawn from the Cold War context, the U.S. Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, which called for the construction of a nationwide highway system, led to a shift in the technological trajectories of U.S. transportation away from railroads to trucks and gasoline-powered vehicles, since the United States rapidly constructed a network of toll-free highways particularly suited for automobiles and trucks. In Japan, however, the government’s efforts to build effective railways in highly concentrated urban areas, and the decision to impose relatively expensive highway tolls, led to sustained investments in railway technology, providing Japan with some of the world’s most sophisticated high-speed rail and urban trains and subways.

The sets of technological developments and deployments in Japan to cope with its extreme demographic challenges can be called a demographically driven technological trajectory, since they involve a wide range of corporate and government actors focused on transforming the nature of work to enable an economically viable society while coping with extreme demographics.

National/Local Contexts Shaping Corporate Strategies and Technological Choices

Although governments and policy can broadly shape them, technological trajectories are directly driven by companies. Company behavior is often embedded in national and local environments, which enable certain types of strategies rather than others in particular places. Even in an era of global multinational corporations, many companies remain relatively embedded in their countries of origin, where corporate headquarters or primary operations are located.15

For example, Toyota’s just-in-time production (also known as lean production) was developed in response to a lack of physical space in factories in Japan. These constraints led the company to develop the practice of holding minimal inventories while relying on frequent deliveries by suppliers; the practice then enabled Toyota to attain higher levels of flexibility and enjoy opportunities for continual quality improvement and cost-cutting. The “kaizen” paradigm of empowering shop floor workers to provide feedback to product engineers and production process improvement teams was facilitated by long-term employment arrangements and company-based unions that tightly bound the futures of both blue-collar and white-collar workers to their company’s long-term fortunes. This long-term employment practice was in turn a product of Japan’s early postwar baby-boom era when the country enjoyed large cohorts of young workers with far smaller cohorts of older workers and retirees—the arrangement of long-term employment stability in exchange for lower wages during a worker’s early years and rising wages with seniority was attractive to workers, while companies that had suffered from workforce attrition also benefited from the ability to lock in workforces.

Silicon Valley firms’ focus on software, the shift away from manufacturing to higher-end value in semiconductor chip design, and the transformation of production to cross-national production networks was in part a response to the strength of Japanese corporations in manufacturing. The oil shocks in the early 1970s that drove numerous firms into insolvency and mass layoffs broke the norms of long-term employment at large U.S. corporations and drove the white-collar skilled workforce toward great labor mobility. This high labor mobility aided in transforming U.S. industry; companies such as IBM and Intel began shedding large proportions of their workers to transform their business models. The Silicon Valley start-up ecosystem was boosted by the ability of new companies to attract workers who would willingly leave any firm with sinking fortunes in favor of employment in a new company on the rise.16

Japanese firms, embedded in the Japanese political-economic context, were unable and unwilling to adjust rapidly by suddenly shedding workers and shifting directions. As Japanese firms confronted new competitive realities from the 1990s onward with Silicon Valley companies leading the way by creating value in new ways, Japan’s social protections built around stable large-firm employment constrained adjustment strategies. Unable to quickly divest themselves of large proportions of their workers, Japanese companies had to slowly downsize their workforces through early retirement programs and age-based attrition, while limiting new hiring. They were also unwilling to take on large numbers of people with new skills rooted in software since they were overloaded with workers from the previous technological era.

Japan’s extreme demographic dynamics of an aging and shrinking population, while depopulating rural areas, are shaping Japanese firms’ corporate strategies to pursue demographically driven technological trajectories. On the one hand, Japanese firms of all sizes have higher numbers of older workers whose skills must be augmented and productivity increased if the firms are to remain competitive, especially since companies are unable and unwilling to rapidly jettison large numbers of workers. On the other hand, many jobs and occupations fail to attract younger people, especially work entailing long, grueling hours with low pay in either blue- or white-collar positions.

Automation vs. Augmentation: Paradigms of AI vs. IA

Since the early development of artificial intelligence (AI) as a set of research initiatives in the late 1960s, two distinct paradigms have emerged. The research efforts collectively labeled “artificial intelligence” were focused on replicating human capabilities to replace humans through automation. In contrast, efforts that fell under the label of “human-computer interaction (HCI)” were about augmenting human capabilities. While researchers in the HCI camp recognized that AI could eventually replace humans, they valued and prioritized symbiosis between humans and machines. This distinct contrast in notions of the future and philosophy about the place of humans remains a feature of AI development to the present day.17

This paper makes the distinction between AI as human-replacing automation, and intelligence augmentation (IA) as embracing the notion of enhancing human capabilities—also often referred to as “human-in-the-loop.” The distinction is useful in discussing demographically driven technological trajectories of transforming work, since some workers and occupations are being replaced due to AI, while others are being augmented in one form or another through IA. Commercial deployments of both types of systems are often simply labeled “artificial intelligence,” which obscures the very different nature of the work being transformed and its relation to workers.

Making this distinction captures the different political, economic, and societal dynamics surrounding the transformation of work: for example, fully autonomous AI systems in areas such as construction may be further in the future, but construction equipment with IA systems already enables relatively unskilled workers to perform tasks that previously required years of experience and skill acquisition. In other areas, such as transportation, in which rural bus routes are disappearing due to a lack of drivers, fully automated minibus transit along predetermined routes seems the only solution, galvanizing national and local governments and a variety of large corporate efforts in collaboration with start-ups. Without the AI/IA distinction, discussions can become unproductively confusing.

Moreover, the technological requirements for fully automating activities can be far higher than amplifying human activities. Some forms of IA such as truck convoys in which the front truck is driven by a person, while two or three trucks follow closely behind without a driver but linked through sensors and software, are not fully autonomous. In allowing a single driver to do the work of three, it does replace drivers, but categorizing it as AI because it uses digital tools to replace humans, and because it uses some degree of autonomous driving capabilities for the followers in the convoy, is also misleading. The technology for IA in many areas is far closer to commercial deployment than fully autonomous AI, further strengthening the case to make the analytical differentiation despite both reducing the number and skill requirement of humans needed to perform tasks.

Industry Dynamics Driving Cross-Border Technology Collaboration and Competition

Technology cooperation and collaboration across countries—particularly between close allies such as the United States and Japan—are increasingly important policy topics amid escalating U.S.-China tensions and technological competition. However, these national-level policy discussions often miss the importance of private-sector competition at the firm level, where much of the actual cooperation and collaboration in technology occurs. National economies are shaped by corporations, and corporations are directly responsible for employing labor and providing capital and services. They are responsible for adopting business models that utilize technologies, and they make decisions about which technologies to develop, which technologies to deploy, how to create businesses based on them, and what local and international partnerships to pursue to achieve their goals.

Firms compete intensely with one another in domestic and global arenas, and firms, not technologies, are the winners and losers in competition; the best technologies by no means ensure that the firms developing or deploying them will emerge as winners.18 What happens to the wealth created by successful firms, as well as the labor force of unsuccessful firms, depends largely on national political bargains and regulatory structures.19 Each country’s domestic political arrangements influence the areas in which firms compete—marketcraft, or how markets are designed.20

Cross-border technology cooperation and competition are often a function of corporate strategies within each country, which are in turn shaped by each nation’s rules and regulations governing the design of markets in which firms compete.

Japan: From “Leading Without Followers” to Leading With Followers

Japan is a world leader in its demographic trajectory of aging. However, it is followed by numerous advanced industrialized countries with falling birth rates and extending lifespans. Japan’s Asian neighbors, China and particularly South Korea, face precipitously falling birth rates. Technologies developed or deployed within Japan to solve domestic, local demographic challenges hold the potential to be applicable elsewhere.

The pattern of deep societal problems in Japan leading to solutions potentially applicable elsewhere is an important dynamic of innovation in Japan given its recent history of “leading without followers” in IT industries. Japan has experienced leading without followers in a broad range of fields.21 Examples include the country’s internet-connected, advanced mobile industry that predated smartphones by a decade; pre-broadband network infrastructure known as ISDN; data communications standards and equipment called ATM that were disrupted by the current internet protocols TCP/IP; consumer electronics such as recordable minidiscs; and, in computing, sophisticated word processor/printer combinations that were advanced beyond personal computers (PCs), but lacked open platforms for software. This dynamic of “leading without followers” is often referred to within Japan as “Galapagos syndrome,” in which geographic isolation led to a proprietary trajectory of evolution. Even more problematic for Japan was the disruption of these “Galapagos” industries by Silicon Valley’s smartphones and their app ecosystem; DSL broadband networks; innovation based on the internet as a global, open platform; PCs whose modular architectures and Windows operating system moved value away from proprietary systems; and the U.S. software industry writ large.

This time, there is reason to believe that solutions for demographic change can be expanded outside Japan, opening the possibility that Japan will be a leader with followers.

Japan Is More Open and Global Than Often Understood, But Not to Immigration

The final conceptual building block is the reality that Japan’s economy is far more open than many international observers realize. Beginning in the late 1990s, formerly protected sectors ranging from finance to telecommunications and pharmaceuticals opened dramatically.22 Software and IT platforms are now overwhelmingly provided by U.S. global platform companies Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. The opportunity to capture value from Japan’s demographic shifts is not limited to Japanese firms; non-Japanese firms can gather data and provide solutions within Japan, which may then be applied in other international markets.

Supporting the notion that Japan is surprisingly open to non-Japanese firms, in 2022, Japan’s Digital Agency selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Oracle, and Microsoft to provide its “government cloud” services to replace the proprietary decentralized systems operated by central and local governments.23 Legacy systems built by companies such as NTT Data, NEC, and Fujitsu were proprietary and unable to share data across government organizations and localities, hindering the government’s efforts in digital transformation.

Banks are increasingly turning to U.S. IT providers such as Microsoft to replace their legacy core banking IT systems. Since 2021, numerous local banks have announced their adoption of Microsoft Azure to replace their core banking IT system.24

More recent U.S. start-ups such as Docusign, Dropbox, Evernote, and, from the early 2010s, Salesforce, have been widely adopted by leading Japanese corporations.

Major parts of Japan’s start-up ecosystem are built on top of AWS and Google Cloud, which enable rapid scaling up and winding down of services as start-ups’ offerings grow rapidly or transform suddenly. AWS and Google both run start-up accelerators in Japan.

An increasing proportion of Japan’s major industrial firms have greater sales and activity abroad than ever before. Companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Daikin, Komatsu, Tokio Marine, as well as Toyota, Honda, Subaru, and Nissan, have greater sales abroad than within Japan.25 With the globalization of production, these firms have moved beyond manufacturing within Japan and exporting to establish international offices often managed by local nationals, who are increasingly part of the firms’ executive teams.

The backdrop to this internationalization of Japanese companies is Japan’s political choice to avoid large-scale immigration or opening its borders to foreign worker inflows at a scale sufficient to address the labor shortage. While new worker visa programs are facilitating substantial and significant inflows of blue-collar workers in areas such as restaurants, nursing, construction, and over a dozen other sectors, the government’s projections for labor shortages in the short, medium, and long term far exceed the new inflows.

Japan’s Demographic Challenges: Economic, Political, and Social Issues

The degree of Japan’s demographic challenges is extreme, with the population rapidly shrinking and aging, and an increasing number of older adults living alone or in multigenerational households.

Big Picture: Population Aging and Shrinking

Japan’s population growth declined sharply after 1970, peaking at 128 million in 2010. Between 2015 and 2021, Japan lost more than 1.5 million people, and declining birth rates are accelerating the population decline (see Figures 2 and 3).26 No other advanced industrialized nation has experienced a population shrinkage of this magnitude—yet.