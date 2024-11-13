A Tech Policy Planning Guide for India—Beyond the First 100 Days

The Modi government has introduced numerous reforms over the last ten years, but none as transformative as Digital India. The flagship program, launched in July 2015 with the aim to digitally empower India’s citizens, has propelled the nation forward with pioneering programs like Aadhaar, UPI, eSign, and Government e Marketplace. These initiatives, marked by near-universal adoption even among its impoverished and low-literate population, have revolutionized India.

The role of government in creating a “tech-first” India is paramount. This digital revolution was spearheaded through the India Stack, an open API-based public IT infrastructure supporting thousands of public and private applications, enabling India to outpace even the most developed countries. However, in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, past successes are fleeting. Continuous innovation and adaptability are essential to maintain leadership. In this essay, I will evaluate key programs and initiatives, offering recommendations for policy reforms and institutional changes necessary to harness AI’s potential, fortify cybersecurity, and develop cyber forensics. The discussion will extend to the strategic exploitation of data wealth, navigating digital competition, and the emerging challenges posed by quantum computing. Each section will provide insights into how India can position itself as a global leader in these domains, ensuring sustained innovation and economic growth.

Artificial Intelligence

The IndiaAI Mission, approved in March 2024 with a budget of Rs 10,371 crores (approximately $1.2 billion), marks a significant proactive step in India’s digital journey. It covers extensive ground under its seven pillars: developing a 10,000 graphics processing units (GPU) compute capacity in public-private partnership; development of indigenous domain-specific large multimodal models; the establishment of a unified data platform; funding to industry for the development of AI applications; development of human resource in AI skills; deep tech AI funding to startups; and promoting safe and ethical AI.

The 10,000 GPUs proposed under the IndiaAI Mission is modest compared to industry leaders like China and the United States, who have aggressively acquired GPUs over the past decade and have ambitious plans for the future. However, India need not mimic their strategy by attempting to match or surpass them in the number of GPUs. Instead, it should adopt a smart fast follower’s approach. We outline some features of this approach.

Firstly, empaneling vendors for its 10,000 GPUs would enable the government to establish a high-quality compute facility in a fast, cost-efficient manner and create a bigger market for GPUs. However, potential issues such as continuity, vendor lock-in, and data security and privacy, must be addressed. Secondly, to foster the growth of Indian startups, the government must also ensure that compute infrastructure is accessible to those who cannot afford the current market rates of Rs 100 (approximately $1.20) per GPU hour. Subsidies could be a viable way to support emerging startups. Third, the government should prioritize directing compute capacity toward critical sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, water, and sanitation, focusing on foundational models.

Fourth, strategic and security domains should also be prioritized to advance sovereign AI development. The need for sovereign AI is also reinforced by the global context—in 2020, the United States launched the Clean Network initiative that targeted Chinese cloud providers, while many European countries have become increasingly skeptical of American cloud services due to surveillance fears. This has led to cloud certification schemes that restrict certain providers from serving specific public sector organizations. Despite this, compute for AI currently relies heavily on cloud infrastructure dominated by hyperscalers from China and the United States. A study reveals that U.S.-based Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud collectively hold nearly 70 percent of the global public cloud market, with Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Huawei, and Tencent controlling much of the remainder.

Therefore, to ensure the security of critical data and to minimize reliance on foreign cloud services, it is imperative that the compute infrastructure be physically located within India and operated on an Indian cloud platform. The government could also consider allocating a portion of the envisioned compute infrastructure to a secure, non-cloud environment, specifically built for sensitive or classified applications. Fifth, an autonomous body, led by industry leaders with professional expertise and representatives from the government, should form the management of such a facility, similar to the IN-SPACe model. Sixth, India could build on the Open Cloud Compute project to leverage existing large central processing units or compute capacities from conventional computers.

Seventh, India needs to leverage its domain-specific data strengths. With one of the highest numbers of internet users worldwide, India boasts a vibrant and diverse data landscape, vital for AI model development. By making this dataset available to startups and industry, we can develop context-specific foundational models and AI applications in domains like agriculture, health, education, water, and sanitation for India and the rest of the world. The scalable and open API system of data sharing through the Digital Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) framework for training AI models offers a robust framework to ensure all data flows are consent-based and secure, and should be supported. The successful implementation of the account aggregator (AA) system in the financial sector—with 2.12 billion financial accounts enabled to share data on it—should be mirrored in sectors like health, education, and agriculture.

Eighth, India needs to scale up its AI human resources to capture ten percent of the projected global demand for over 100 million AI jobs worldwide. This process will need to be market-based and industry-led since it will involve retraining existing workers alongside millions of others. The growth of the information technology (IT) sector was primarily industry-led. As the demand for skilled human resources grows, industry bodies like the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) can play a crucial role by identifying the level of skilling required for various roles. The creation of training standards and certifications could further encourage the private sector to participate in AI skilling. Boosting the skilling sector would require market-based skilling models and the democratization of AI skilling to STEM colleges beyond engineering colleges, thereby attracting youth in smaller cities and rural areas to AI-related training. NASSCOM could further create standards for certified courses, grounded in an in-depth study of the required skills and strategies to invigorate the skilling segment. The key objective is to create a strong connection between demand, education, and skilling, ensuring that the market’s needs are effectively addressed through targeted education and training initiatives.

Finally, to foster greater trust in AI, forward-thinking legislation is essential. Many countries worldwide are enacting such legislation. The EU’s AI Act exemplifies a rule-based approach to AI, requiring actors to meet specific obligations. China Brazil, and Canada follow a similar approach. In contrast, nations like the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Japan have opted for a light-touch principles-based approach that grants developers the freedom to interpret regulations and implement risk mitigation measures as they deem fit. Given India’s current awareness of AI governance, a rule-based approach appears suitable. However, crafting effective legislation demands a deep understanding of India’s legal framework. Additionally, the cross-sectoral nature of AI necessitates a broader comprehension of the socio-techno-legal landscape. Therefore, forming a committee, chaired by an eminent retired Supreme Court judge, would be ideal for drafting this legislation. Such leadership could ensure a balanced, impartial approach that addresses the rights and needs at stake.

Cybersecurity

With increased digitization, cyber attacks and cybercrimes have caused significant economic losses and heightened privacy concerns. Modest innovations in cybersecurity struggle to counter threats from emerging domains. Existing public key encryption algorithms, which use a public key for encryption and a private key for decryption—often for verifying digital signatures—are facing significant threats from quantum computing. Meanwhile, hackers are leveraging AI tools to develop new types of cyber attacks. Cryptocurrency-based cybercrime is a growing issue, and drones and automobiles are becoming potential targets. This problem is acute in both public and private sectors, exacerbated by a lack of domain-specific cybersecurity regulations.

Regulations ensure that parties are accountable for lapses and determine penalties for wrongful acts. Currently, only banking, securities exchanges, and market infrastructure entities are subject to such regulations, leaving sectors like oil and gas, maritime, steel, healthcare, education, drones, and automobiles vulnerable. Poor coding standards and a lack of skilled manpower compound the issue. There needs to be a focus on skilling in coding. The Electronics and Information and Communication Technology Academies Programme approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in 2014 was a commendable initiative that sought to train 92,800 faculties from tier-2 and 3 engineering colleges. More such programs should be implemented. Again, it is imperative that industry bodies like NASSCOM be involved in formulating such programs to determine demand-oriented skilling standards. Additional review of such standards may be undertaken by the Sector Skill Council.

A new cybersecurity policy is long overdue to replace the 2013 version, not just with revised text but with a forward-looking strategy to tackle today’s vastly different cybersecurity challenges. This policy should guide institutions across the country, particularly those less familiar with cybersecurity threats and solutions. For this, sector-specific regulatory frameworks and supervision for all major sectors, including drones and automobiles, should be developed alongside the promotion of innovation in all emerging areas of cybersecurity. A roadmap for transitioning to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions for critical applications should be established, following the example of the United States’ mandate for federal agencies. Cybersecurity-related human resource development is crucial to meet domestic needs and export expertise. MeitY’s skilling initiatives must be scaled up with increased funding and expanded to more training institutes and colleges nationwide, leveraging online skilling platforms as well. Given the increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals across various sectors, not just within IT, it is crucial for MeitY, in collaboration with the Data Security Council of India and the Confederation of Indian Industry, to establish a platform that connects non-IT industry users with trained cybersecurity experts who can effectively address their needs.

Cyber Forensics

In the current digital age, every action on the internet leaves a digital footprint that can be analyzed and investigated. The digital forensics market is growing at 16.3 percent annually. In India, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, imposes legal obligations on data fiduciaries, giving a significant boost to this market. Despite a robust IT industry, India relies on imported tools and lacks skilled manpower. Few police and investigative agencies are trained in digital forensics—a gap that extends to businesses. While the private sector is expected to lead in the provision of digital forensic services and applications, police forces and relevant government departments will have to be adequately trained to be able to use them to their advantage. It is essential to raise awareness about forensic capabilities and ensure adequate training for police officers. The government should focus on building and expanding infrastructure, following the example of Gujarat’s National Forensic Sciences University, the first of its kind in the country. Additionally, private universities should be encouraged to develop and offer courses in this field. Currently, only government labs can be notified as “Examiner of Electronic Evidence” under the IT Act, 2008. The government should notify private labs under Section 79A, implement training for police, prosecutors, and judiciary, and launch startup challenges for forensic tools. MeitY should develop Indian standards for these tools, and the Data Protection Board should create standard operating procedures (SOPs) for digital forensics in vulnerable sectors like banking and pharma.

Exploiting Data Wealth

Tech giants like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon have become trillion-dollar enterprises by leveraging data. As one of the largest data producers in the world, India’s data has the potential to significantly contribute to its gross domestic product (GDP) through data monetization models, which will also ensure that individuals benefit from their own data. The AA system empowers users to securely share their financial information with institutions, offering better deals on loans, investments, and more, while maintaining privacy. Progress made within the AA system must be implemented across the economy along with the expedition of the DEPA to enable data monetization in other sectors including health, pharma, and education.

Land and geospatial information can contribute 0.5 percent to annual GDP growth, yet high-quality geospatial data remains scarce in India. The Svamitva scheme which uses drone surveys, faces hurdles that need resolution. Recent reforms in the map policy in February 2021 and the new drone policy in August 2021 lay the foundation for improving geospatial data. A critical next step could be the prompt compilation of nationwide geospatial data. The PM GatiShakti, a geographic information system (GIS)-based national master plan, offers great efficiencies in infrastructure investments and should be universalized for all projects. A PM Gati Shakti initiative for the underwater domain could leverage the economic benefits of the blue economy by developing smart maritime zones, akin to smart cities, facilitating technology-driven maritime spatial planning. This would ensure the optimal and sustainable exploitation of marine resources and address challenges like safe navigation, search and recovery operations, protection of economic assets, and prevention of underwater pollution.

Moving From “Make in India” to “Make Products in India”

In a tech-driven knowledge economy, a product’s intellectual property (IP) constitutes half or even more of its total value, making it challenging to equalize value-creation through manufacturing alone. This understanding has prompted China to shift its focus from being a global manufacturing hub to aspiring to be the world leader in innovation by 2050. For India to become a “developed” country, it must transition from “Make in India” to “Make Products in India,” avoiding the middle-income trap or the risk of aging before becoming wealthy. Though India excels in IT and information technology-enabled services (ITeS) and is making strides in electronic manufacturing, there is an urgent need to reform policies and incentives to drive product innovation. The focus should be where the real value lies: developing IP and technology, especially in the digital domain, where IP can account for nearly 50 percent or more of the value. Controlling IP not only brings economic benefits but also offers strategic advantages.

Simultaneously, continuing efforts in manufacturing under “Make in India” will be crucial for generating jobs, particularly given the country’s youthful demographic. India’s startup ecosystem provides a solid foundation, but more effort is needed. The mantra should be “ease-of-doing innovation,” prioritizing the merits of innovation over strict adherence to prosaic rules and procedures. Government procurement should promote innovation by acting as a validation for innovators, instilling consumer confidence, and ensuring revenue streams to mitigate risks. The general financial rules (GFR) need to provide a clear framework to properly define and procure indigenously developed products, inter alia, and a mechanism to fix prices.

The government should allocate funding to mitigate risks in product development, particularly in fabless chip design, a cornerstone for digital products. Successful models like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in the United States and Yozma in Israel can provide valuable insights. The Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) model—which creates an ecosystem connecting defense industries, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, individual innovators, research and development (R&D) institutes, and academia—should be expanded beyond defense. Launched in April 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, iDEX is a transformative initiative that drove defense innovation through Defence India Startup Challenges (DISC). By inviting startups to address the specific needs of the army, navy, and air force, iDEX rapidly produced indigenous technology solutions. With grants up to Rs 1.5 crore (approximately $180,000), startups developed cost-effective, high-quality innovations in twelve to eighteen months, revolutionizing India’s defense R&D landscape. Shifting from previous practices, iDEX allowed startups to retain intellectual property (IP) rights, while the government reserved march-in rights for national interest. This project encouraged startups to explore commercial and export opportunities. In addition to the expansion of the iDEX model, introducing an R&D-focused fund with increased government participation can attract private investment and effectively mitigate risks associated with innovation.

Combining India’s demographic advantage with a sizable talent pool in emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing, and blockchain is crucial. Drawing lessons from Stanford University’s success, academic universities in India must act as hubs for entrepreneurship and innovation. The Startup India initiative has achieved remarkable progress, with numerous universities and colleges nationwide fostering startups through government grants. The next crucial step is to expand the venture capital industry and establish connections with these incubators. The recently launched Mounttech Growth Fund focused on defense, space, and deep tech, has forged memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with several college incubators to provide risk funding for technological ventures. Additionally, the ability to translate lab research into successful commercial enterprises should become a key metric in evaluating academic faculty. State governments could create a supportive ecosystem by aligning industrial development schemes with incubation activities of universities within their regions.

Building a brand and establishing public trust for indigenously developed products is essential to challenge the dominance of global brands like Intel, Samsung, and Apple. Establishing global recognition for indigenous innovations could be assigned to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). A notable example of building trust in homegrown products was witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic when Prime Minister Modi quashed attempts to undermine India’s indigenous vaccine Covaxin, by becoming its first recipient. Such public endorsements significantly enhance brand recognition and credibility. Furthermore, as a state policy, the government should actively promote the export of indigenously developed products through bilateral and multilateral channels. Wherever feasible, Indian aid should be tied to the distribution of these native products, boosting their acceptance on the international stage.

The centrality of standards-making to technology development and adoption cannot be overemphasized. Standards help create a unified market, drive economies of scale, and ensure global acceptance of innovations. MeitY’s 2012 Requirements for Compulsory Registration Order was a significant success in enforcing standards by introducing self-registration, replacing the burdensome license-based system. This success led to amendments in the Bureau of Indian Standards Act in 2016, mainstreaming self-registration and self-certification. As a result, standard adoption surged from just a handful in 2014 to over 500 by 2023, with expectations of adding nearly 2,000 more soon.

The initiative to develop new standards for emerging digital technologies should be led by the MeitY. Once India establishes its standards for these new capabilities, methods, or products, the MeitY should also work towards making these standards global. The large Indian market for digital goods and services can help in this effort. The success of the India Stack, which started as a national standard and later became global, should be replicated for future innovations in the sector.” Collaboration between the government and industry is essential to secure decision-making roles in international standard-making bodies. National standard-making institutions across various technological domains could be industry-led, with legislative recognition for such bodies as a preliminary step.

Navigating Digital Competition

Digital products and services often exhibit strong network effects leading to winner-takes-all scenarios, thereby creating monopolies or oligopolies, such as Google Search, Microsoft Office, Android OS, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Digitalization has significantly increased the network economy’s share in GDP, and this trend is expected to keep growing. Addressing competition in the digital domain presents a formidable challenge for governments and regulators. As networks expand and acquire large user bases, their offerings increasingly resemble public goods, though they remain privately controlled, leading to significant policy implications. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has recommended a draft law with ex-ante control to address emerging challenges—bundling or tying products to existing networks, self-preferencing, preventing third-party products, monopolistic use of data, deep e-commerce discounts, exclusive tie-ups, search and ranking preferences, restricting third-party apps, and anti-competitive advertising policies.

However, the proposal for ex-ante regulation raises concerns that the regulatory environment may resemble the restrictive license raj and inspector raj, potentially limiting the innovative freedom that has characterized this sector so far. Past experiences show ex-ante regulations often fail to prevent the rise of monopolies or oligopolies in network products as seen in telephony, where monopolies emerged in countries like France, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States, despite such regulations. Moreover, ex-ante regulation can slow innovation, as regulated prices offer incumbents assured returns, who then create entry barriers under the guise of regulatory compliance.

While there are no simple answers, lessons can be learned from the growth of the internet—despite being a monopoly, it has managed to ensure consumer welfare while fostering innovation and creativity. The government could create statutory mechanisms to govern network economy products, ensuring all stakeholders are on equal footing. The government may refrain from directly prescribing solutions but retain overriding powers in matters of national security, sovereignty, or significant public interest. Effectively addressing this disruptive economic phenomenon will require an out-of-the-box solution.

Quantum Computing

The classical digital world is on the brink of disruption with the emergence of quantum computing (QC), capable of solving problems in minutes that would take advanced supercomputers thousands of years. Countries like China, France, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom are at the forefront, and India must catch up. The cabinet’s approval of the Indian National Quantum Mission (INQM) is a significant step forward but greater industry involvement is crucial. In India, QC research has primarily been conducted by government-owned labs, whereas global advancements have been driven by industry and startups. QC is capable of revolutionizing sectors such as pharma, healthcare, finance, logistics, aeronautics, and space. To harness this potential, India needs policies that incentivize industry leaders and startups to engage in R&D. Additionally, an industry-led framework for testing, certifications, and standards must be developed to keep pace with evolving knowledge.

Conclusion

India’s journey toward becoming a “tech-first” nation is both ambitious and inspiring. The government’s strategic initiatives, such as Digital India and the AI Mission, lay a solid foundation for continued innovation and digital transformation. However, staying ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape requires continuous adaptation, fostering homegrown talent, and strengthening cybersecurity measures for which the government has to lead from the front by crafting the appropriate policy framework. By leveraging its vast data resources, enhancing AI capabilities, and encouraging indigenous innovation, India can not only secure its position as a global technology leader but also ensure inclusive growth and digital empowerment for all its citizens—a model for countries across the globe.