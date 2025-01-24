Source: Getty
The United Arab Emirates’ AI Ambitions

The United Arab Emirates is placing enormous bets on artificial intelligence to diversify its economy and become the world’s next technological hub. As the United States develops its strategy for global AI leadership, the UAE presents a critical test case for engaging with technologically ambitious countries seeking to balance relations with both the United States and China.

by Gregory C. AllenGeorgia AdamsonLennart Heim, and Sam Winter-Levy
published by
Center for Strategic and International Studies
 on January 24, 2025
