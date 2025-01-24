The United Arab Emirates’ AI Ambitions
The United Arab Emirates is placing enormous bets on artificial intelligence to diversify its economy and become the world’s next technological hub. As the United States develops its strategy for global AI leadership, the UAE presents a critical test case for engaging with technologically ambitious countries seeking to balance relations with both the United States and China.
by Gregory C. Allen, Georgia Adamson, Lennart Heim, and Sam Winter-Levy
published by
on January 24, 2025
Center for Strategic and International Studies