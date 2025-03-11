Source: Getty
research

Examining AI Safety as a Global Public Good: Implications, Challenges, and Research Priorities

Drawing on lessons from climate change, nuclear safety, and global health governance, this analysis examines whether and how applying the framework of a “public good” could help us better understand and address the challenges posed by advanced AI systems. 

by Kayla BlomquistElisabeth SiegelBen HarackKwan Yee NgTom DavidBrian TseCharles MartinetMatt SheehanScott SingerImane BelloZakariyau YusufRobert F. TragerFadi SalemSeán Ó hÉigeartaighJing Zhao, and Kai Jia
published by
Oxford Martin AI Governance Initiative, Concordia AI, and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
 on March 11, 2025
AITechnology
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

