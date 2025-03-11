Examining AI Safety as a Global Public Good: Implications, Challenges, and Research Priorities
Drawing on lessons from climate change, nuclear safety, and global health governance, this analysis examines whether and how applying the framework of a “public good” could help us better understand and address the challenges posed by advanced AI systems.
by Kayla Blomquist, Elisabeth Siegel, Ben Harack, Kwan Yee Ng, Tom David, Brian Tse, Charles Martinet, Matt Sheehan, Scott Singer, Imane Bello, Zakariyau Yusuf, Robert F. Trager, Fadi Salem, Seán Ó hÉigeartaigh, Jing Zhao, and Kai Jia
published by
on March 11, 2025
Oxford Martin AI Governance Initiative, Concordia AI, and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace