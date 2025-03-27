Rethinking a Political Approach to Nuclear Abolition

Forward, Executive Summary, and Introduction
Foreword
Where has that dazzling era of the 1990s gone—the time when the Cold War ended, the Soviet Union collapsed, and hopes for nuclear disarmament soared? Today, world politics are in turmoil, nuclear arms expansion is accelerating, and concerns over nuclear proliferation and even potential use are growing. Nearly eighty years after the first use of nuclear weapons,where are we headed? What guiding principle—what North Star—can help us navigate the future?
It is with these fundamental concerns in mind that the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition at Nagasaki University have embarked on a joint research initiative. This volume is the culmination of extensive discussions and collaborative efforts.
Looking around the world today, opinions on nuclear weapons remain sharply divided. Some nations continue to rely on nuclear deterrence for security, while others, driven by humanitarian concerns, call for immediate abolition. Meanwhile, authoritarian states such as Russia, China, and North Korea are expanding and bolstering their arsenals, leaving the international community struggling to find a breakthrough in arms control. Russia’s leaders relentlessly practice nuclear intimidation, and North Korea has formalized its nuclear strategy—making the dangers of nuclear conflict feel more real than any time since the Cold War. If this divide between proponents of nuclear deterrence and advocates of nuclear abolition remains unbridged, it will ultimately serve to perpetuate nuclear armament rather than reduce it.
Recognizing this reality, this book calls for a shift in thinking. Rather than clinging to Cold War-era arms control focused solely on numbers—warheads and missiles—it proposes a pragmatic approach that acknowledges the reality of nuclear deterrence while working to reduce both intentional and accidental risks. It also emphasizes raising the threshold for nuclear use based on humanitarian and environmental concerns, limiting nuclear weapons to deterrence roles only. Crucially, it outlines ways for key nuclear states—such as the United States, Russia, and China—to stabilize their nuclear competition and build trust in ways that benefit all parties, not just one side. Drawing on historical lessons, it underscores the vital role of high-level political dialogue in advancing nuclear disarmament. Furthermore,we call upon nuclear abolitionists to engage with the proposed political strategies, lest continued division only serve to hinder progress toward a world free of nuclear weapons.
Our original goal was to create a book accessible enough to be used as a university textbook. If it reaches not only experts but also young people beginning to explore nuclear issues, that would be more than we could have hoped for.
“Both governments were driven by nightmares of inferiority (reinforced by the political influence of the military), not by hopes for gain. . . . The process of acquiring additional arms generated conflict rather than merely reflecting it, and great empathy and political ingenuity on both sides could have moved them toward a common interest.”1
Executive Summary
At a 2022 summit in Bali, Indonesia, leaders from the Group of Twenty (G20) declared that “the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.” Their statement echoed the 1986 declaration by then U.S. president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Geneva, when they said that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” At the outset of this book, it is prudent to reinforce their judgment. No one knows if a limited nuclear war can be kept from escalating. And if an all-out nuclear war occurs, everyone will lose devastatingly. It is asking too much of twenty-first-century humans and machines to believe that nuclear deterrence will work without fail over the next eighty years.
Preventing nuclear war and other existential military threats requires nations today to focus more on politics than on the qualities or quantities of weapons. Yet, many participants in nuclear policy debates do the opposite. They demand abolition without addressing political-security conditions, or they advocate force building without fully acknowledging the risks of inadvertent nuclear escalation or making genuine efforts to mutually stabilize relations.
Today—and for the foreseeable future—Russia, North Korea, Pakistan, Israel, and several U.S. allies feel too threatened to consider relinquishing their nuclear deterrence. Meanwhile, the United States feels it needs potential recourse to nuclear weapons to defend itself and its allies from possible attacks by Russia, China, or North Korea. None of these states can be forced to give up their nuclear weapons. Their leaders feel they would be destroyed politically if they pursued unilateral nuclear disarmament.
The political aversion to nuclear disarmament or even balanced mutual restraint reflects a reluctance of adversaries to compromise with each other domestically and internationally. It also reflects fear that one nuclear power will seek to remove or control the regimes of others, perhaps abetted by new technologies that they hope will allow them to win a war without causing all-out nuclear escalation. Military-industrial complexes and worst-case policymaking also militate against the type of balanced dealmaking with adversaries that is necessary to stabilize competitions short of war and, after that, to pursue disarmament.
Most of these drivers are not new. But today’s political and civil society leaders must understand and manage them in more difficult circumstances than their predecessors did. Compared with the bipolar Cold War, the number of variables and political leaderships that now need to be brought into alignment to negotiate durable restraints appears overwhelming. Picture Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, the United States’ Donald Trump, India’s Narendra Modi, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, France’s Emmanuel Macron, the United Kingdom’s Keir Starmer, and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir all negotiating nuclear disarmament with each other.
Most of these drivers are not new. But today’s political and civil society leaders must understand and manage them in more difficult circumstances than their predecessors did.
The most avid proponents of nuclear weaponry and military supremacy use the specter of nuclear abolition to gain or hold power by branding advocates of nuclear restraint as naïfs who will make their nations vulnerable to predators. Meanwhile, the United States and Russia have broken, withdrawn from, or suspended all but one arms control agreement. China is undertaking an unprecedented expansion of its nuclear arsenal. North Korea continues to diversify and increase its arsenal while blustering an aggressive nuclear doctrine. And India and Pakistan compete without even dialogue on nuclear stability. These governments engage in unstabilized nuclear competition even though it is futile, wastefully expensive, and excessively dangerous. (Chapter 6 details eight major liabilities of such competition: arms racing; crisis instability and conflict escalation; cost; futility; overkill; absence of positive incentives for adversary restraint; and disjuncture from top leaders’ likely approach in a war.) Each says it is for deterrence, but if an opponent were doing the same thing, each would say the opponent is seeking advantages for offensive purposes.
To eventually overcome the political forces of unstabilized competition, this book suggests that governments and civil society organizations who advocate nuclear disarmament will need to join with those who see value in nuclear deterrence (for now, at least) to build the case for negotiating measures to stabilize it as much as possible and eventually pursue disarmament.
Deterrence cannot be completely stabilized—it is premised on the possibility that one or more competitors might act violently to change the status quo, and that opponents might respond to escalating violence by using nuclear weapons. But measures can be taken to make deterrence of conflict more rather than less stable, and to lower the costs and risks that nuclear competition imposes on everyone. Stabilized nuclear competition means the competitors have acknowledged they cannot escape from mutual vulnerability—they explicitly recognize that offensive first strikes and missile defenses cannot adequately negate adversaries’ capacity to inflict unacceptable damage on them. Politically, it will be easier for people to recognize the problems with unstabilized nuclear deterrence if the alternative is not seen as unilateral nuclear disarmament—at least in states where political parties compete in projecting their strength vis-à-vis international adversaries. Political coalitions can be more readily built if a large number of other governments actively advocates for stabilization measures even though they fall far short of nuclear abolition.
Stabilization, as conceived here, entails one large goal and six guidelines to reduce nuclear risks so long as politics preclude abolition (as discussed in Chapter 7.)
The large goal is to end nuclear overkill. Overkill arsenals are defined as those whose size and potential destructiveness are dictated more by bureaucratic interests and processes than by rational considerations of what would deter major aggression by each adversary; whose use would cause more death and destruction than the aggression they are supposed to stop; and whose harm to noncombatant nations and the environment would be unjustifiable morally, politically, and under international law. In other words, overkill arsenals are those that, if fully used, would violate legal principles of necessity (no other weapons would suffice), discrimination (sparing civilians), proportionality, and avoidance of undue suffering. Defining which force postures are not overkill will always be debatable. But nuclear-armed states and alliances should engage themselves and the rest of the international community in assessing the likely effects of various nuclear war scenarios—as a new United Nations–mandated expert group is now slated to do—and then invite (or challenge) each other to adjust their nuclear postures accordingly. To advance this process, top leaders of nuclear-armed states should be asked by leaders of other states and, when possible, media and civil society to specify whether and how their nuclear postures and plans are overkill or not. Leaders responsible for ordering nuclear use historically have thought differently about whether and how to use nuclear weapons than military planners and deterrence theorists often do.
The six guidelines for making nuclear forces and policies more stabilizing and accountable to humanity—thereby strengthening the “nuclear taboo” urged by many leaders of global civil society, including Nobel Peace Prize recipient Nihon Hidankyo—are:
- Base nuclear policymaking on mutual vulnerability as a matter of fact, recognizing that quests for nuclear supremacy will stimulate countermeasures that ultimately leave everyone worse off than they would be if stabilized policies and postures prevailed.
- Eschew plans and capabilities to preemptively destroy adversaries’ nuclear forces and command-and-control systems, if such nuclear counterforce targeting will stimulate destabilizing countermeasures such as arms racing and launch-on-warning or launch-under-attack plans. This need not lead to increased targeting of population centers.
- Limit homeland missile defenses against adversaries’ second-strike nuclear deterrents to the degree necessary to avoid counter arms racing and preemptive attacks on missile defense warning and command-and control-capabilities.
- Plan to use nuclear weapons only on targets that cannot be destroyed by other means with the militarily available time.
- Reduce risks of inadvertent escalation, especially by understanding how multiple-use command-and-control and weapon delivery systems could make the targeted country mistakenly conclude it is under nuclear attack and respond accordingly.
- Bolster confidence in the political intentions of competitors by codifying restraints and devising ways to assure each other of compliance.
Admittedly, there is little political hope for much of this today (though still more than for abolition). Similar despair beclouded the early 1980s too, after the demise of détente. Then, civil society organizations in Europe and the United States joined to challenge the renewed U.S.-NATO-Soviet arms race, initially with little success. A few years later, leadership changed in Moscow, heads of states confidentially sought to reassure each other, and, within a decade, whole categories of nuclear weapons were eliminated or removed from deployment and strategic forces were significantly reduced. True, those were simpler times and there were fewer actors. Even then, an attachment to a fantasy missile defense technology precluded deeper progress. Thirty-five years later, much of that nuclear risk reduction has been undone. Still, it is possible that societies and some leaders will recognize the unnecessary danger of current trends and begin laying the groundwork for mutual restraints to be built when political changes allow more reasonable policies. U.S. presidents, in particular, can be surprising: Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan were staunch anticommunist defense hawks, yet they concluded far-reaching nuclear arms control agreements (that began through secret communications with their communist counterparts).
To begin altering the politics of nuclear debate, governments and civil society actors dissatisfied with current trends should ask leaders of nuclear-armed states and alliances fundamental questions that will not be easily or immediately dismissed. Will nuclear-armed states foreswear initiating the use of force to take disputed territory or impose changes of government on populations?2 And, in the face of the unstabilized nuclear competition today that alarms much of the world, how do leaders of these governments justify not sustaining high-level dialogues on stabilizing strategic relations with each other and reducing the risk of nuclear war? It is especially important that leaders of countries that do not possess nuclear weapons ask these questions, as they could be most unjustly harmed by escalated nuclear conflict. Leaders who refuse to answer these questions should be asked over and over again.
The more directly, discreetly, and repeatedly that leaders talk with each other, the more likely some clarity will emerge, either to assuage worst-case assumptions or to validate them and prepare defensive actions. While it may be impossible to accurately understand competitors from vastly different cultures and systems of government, it should be possible through dialogue to assess whether their intentions are tolerable enough to pursue mutual restraint in the development and deployment of nuclear weapons. This will be as important for Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jung Un as it should be for Donald Trump.
Introduction
Maybe it is human nature to be allured by technical achievements and avoid the difficult, often dispiriting politics involved in managing their risks.
People dream aloud of colonizing Mars. “You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great,” Elon Musk has said, “and that’s what being a spacefaring civilization is all about. It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars.”3 Musk’s company, SpaceX, continues in this vein: “Mars is about half again as far from the Sun as Earth is, so it still has decent sunlight. It is a little cold, but we can warm it up. Its atmosphere is primarily CO2 with some nitrogen and argon and a few other trace elements, which means that we can grow plants on Mars just by compressing the atmosphere.”4
This is a picture of the stars and the red planet, the spaceships that will transport people there, and the gadgets that will make them comfortable. There are no politics and no competing nations in the frame.5 There is no discussion of the many political processes and decisions necessary to get human civilization to Mars—for example, to prevent the proliferation of space debris that can destroy spacecraft or to manage tensions after more than one group lands there.6 Surviving in space requires clear, efficient command structures and perfect security to protect life-supporting infrastructure. How will that align with individual freedom, democracy, and the diplomatic resolution of differences among groups and colonies that follow different principles?7
Closer to Earth, at the cellular level of life, biotech researchers and companies enthuse about creating effective and ethical treatments for birth defects and diseases. But there is little discussion of who will be able to pay for them, or how countries and individuals who cannot afford them will cooperate in preventing misuse of biotechnology.
So, too, it is with nuclear weapons. Some people dream about nuclear disarmament and work hard to promote it. Others fixate on new weapons that can deter or win wars and work hard to promote their deployment. Either way, we tend to think and talk much more about the weapons than about the domestic and international politics surrounding them.
People who believe nuclear weapons are an ideal deterrent rarely address what would happen if real-life political leaders don’t behave as rationally as the deterrence model assumes, or if small conflicts escalate in unintended ways. Obsessions—like Russian President Vladimir Putin’s with Ukraine—can drive leaders to places they should not go. Frenzied political contests can make them refuse to back down. Intelligence agencies can give mistaken warnings. Military officers can order the use of conventional weapons in ways that their adversaries will mistake for nuclear attacks. Many human and technical failings can degrade the ideal rational process of nuclear deterrence. Even a “small” attack of eighteen weapons against nuclear weapon storage and other military targets mainly in Northeast Asia with relatively low yield could produce blast, fire, and radiation that could kill 2.1 million people within a few weeks, and many more from radiation over a longer term.8 The risks of nuclear catastrophe are considerably higher than many nuclear deterrence proponents wish to acknowledge, let alone reckon with.
Similarly, people who now demand the elimination of nuclear weapons often don’t explain how, after nuclear disarmament, weaker nations are to be confident that their adversaries will not attack them, take disputed territory, depose their government, or commit atrocities against their people. How will Pakistan, for example, be reassured about the intentions and future actions of Hindu-nationalist governments in India? How will Estonians feel about a non-nuclear North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) protecting it from Russia? How does a world without nuclear weapons look to Russians who believe that the United States seeks to impose a new government and new values in their country?9 Whatever the desirability or technical feasibility of nuclear disarmament, advocates often fail to adequately address the political risks to those who feel the need to deter bigger powers. This, too, is part of the political challenge surrounding nuclear weapons today.
Some take a middle view. Former U.S. senator Sam Nunn said, “The goal of a world without nuclear weapons is like the top of a very, very tall mountain. . . . We have to reach base camp before we have a clear view of [it] . . . There are also a number of ‘end state’ issues that must be carefully considered,” including how to ensure that no one will remake nuclear weapons in a crisis or conflict.10 But centrists also tend to focus more on technical challenges than on the political changes necessary to get competing parties and governments to the base camp.11 Of course, the actors and the world will be different by the time the base camp is reached. New political strategies and arrangements will be required to go from there to the summit of disarmament. But what political processes are necessary to move from where we are today to the base camp? Under what conditions would the relevant political systems choose and support leaders who would pursue the compromises necessary to climb together?
No one can be forced to give up nuclear weapons. This means that arguments for deterrence will prevail until governments see greater security and political benefits in relinquishing their nuclear arsenal. Yet, as the chair of Japan’s Group of Eminent Persons for the Substantive Advancement of Nuclear Disarmament has noted, “Although nuclear deterrence may arguably enhance stability in certain environments, it is a dangerous long-term basis for global security and therefore all states should seek a better long-term solution.”12 To move in this direction, the political, economic, and psychological drivers of security policymaking must be the focus more than weaponry per se. Politics within and between nations is paramount—that is, the interests of influential actors and their willingness (or lack thereof) to resolve differences through negotiation and compromise.
In focusing on people and politics first, rather than the numbers and types of weapons and plans for their use, this book will not ignore relevant technical objects. But it will assume that preventing nuclear war and achieving nuclear disarmament are politically more difficult than the most avid proponents and opponents of nuclear weapons tend to recognize. This book’s premise is that synergy operates here, either in a positive or negative direction: Improvement in political relationships leads to military restraint and arms reductions, and such restraints help improve political relationships. Conversely, deterioration of political relationships weakens restraints, and the absence of arms control further degrades political relationships.
Improvement in political relationships leads to military restraint and arms reductions, and such restraints help improve political relationships. Conversely, deterioration of political relationships weakens restraints, and the absence of arms control further degrades political relationships.
(Anatoly Dobrynin, Soviet ambassador to the United States from 1962 through May 1986, summarized this synergy well. “For many years,” Dobrynin wrote in his magisterial memoir, negotiations on limiting nuclear arms “became a barometer of our relations with the United States. They had their ups and downs and were often postponed, delayed, or in recess, but they were the one important area in which our two countries were directly and continuously engaged.”13 Former U.S. president George H.W. Bush noted similarly in his memoir co-authored with Brent Scowcroft that arms control evolved “into a vehicle of dialogue and cooperation in the overall improving US-Soviet relationship.”14 As the historian Marc Trachtenberg put it, “major political understandings could be reached in the guise of arms control agreements.”15)
This book is addressed primarily to readers in the United States, in Japan and other allied nations, and in the Global South, where open debate on these issues is permitted. These people and their governments might have some influence on what the United States does, which in turn could affect what Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran might do. Policymaking in the United Kingdom, France, India, Pakistan, and Israel also could be affected directly or indirectly.
The United States is central in much of this discussion because, despite its many flaws and disappointments, it retains more hard and soft power than any other single country. It has an incomparably large number of allies in Europe and Asia and partners in the Middle East and South Asia, which puts it at the center of nuclear policymaking. It has been a leading rule maker and exception taker in the nuclear nonproliferation regime, and a leading technology innovator in arms racing. Its history of intervening in other countries to foster regime change (sometimes in the name of nonproliferation) makes it appear as an existential threat to some, and a potential liberator to others. U.S. government and business cannot solve all problems, and they cause more than most Americans typically recognize, but no other state and society has the capabilities and willingness to diplomatically and technologically affect global nuclear dynamics—for good or ill—like the United States does.
This book will resonate most with people who are frustrated by current trends regarding nuclear weapons and wonder what can and should be done to reverse them. The ideas in this book will not directly influence Russia’s Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, or North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But if the United States, allied countries, and influential actors in the Global South were to coalesce around policies urged here, they could test whether Moscow, Beijing, and/or Pyongyang are willing to assure their neighbors that they will not initiate use of force to expand the territory or population under their control. If these states and the United States say they will not use force to change the status quo, then leaders of other countries could ask whether they are willing to mutually limit military capabilities to reflect this non-expansionist intention. By the same logic, Putin, Xi, and Kim could test the intentions of their neighbors and the United States by offering discussions or negotiations to mutually limit or reduce weapons that appear most destabilizing to them, or to adopt other measures to allay their worst fears about U.S. intentions. It is hard for anyone to know what U.S. President Donald Trump will do regarding nuclear weapons, and whether others in his administration will fulfill or counter his desires. Putin, Xi, and Kim would be foolish not to explore possibilities of making deals to stabilize their relations with him. Indeed, it might be easier for autocrats who face no free media or organized opposition to offer reassuring gestures to test the intentions of the United States and allied countries. Either way, if competitors, including U.S. and allied governments, reject offers to negotiate balanced proposals to restrain forces, their counterparts will reasonably conclude that they need to deploy more robust capabilities.
Inevitably, Russia, China, the United States, and perhaps others have mixed intentions, or intentions which are genuinely defensive in their minds but partially offensive to their competitors. The United States promotes human rights and regime change in some countries and not others, and its covert actions may differ from overt declarations. All this may appear threatening to leaders of some states. Putin’s expressed desire to reintegrate areas with large Russian populations—such as Ukraine, Moldova, and Narva—back into Russia appears threatening. China’s projection of historic sovereignty over Taiwan and outcroppings and waters of the South and East China Seas threatens many neighbors.
When more than two states are in contest—as now appears to be the case with the United States, Russia, and China, and with China, the United States, India, and Pakistan—it is even more difficult to clarify their intentions. If the United States fears Russia and China, it will likely feel the need to deploy more capabilities than it would to deter or defeat only one of them. But those capabilities will then be alarming to both Russia and China. One or both of them may feel the need to counter in suit. A spiral of worst-case arms building and military preparedness can ensue. The resulting insecurity and instability will be still worse if one or more of the states feels that another seeks to subvert or attack its regime. All this will be more difficult to untangle than is the case when only two states clash.
Meeting the analytical, policy, and diplomatic challenges sketched here is complicated further by questions about the rationality or irrationality of decisionmaking and decisionmakers. The few crises or conflicts that conceivably could have escalated to nuclear use were initiated by rather impulsive leaders without prior rigorous debate and analysis: the Cuban Missile Crisis, the 1973 Middle East War (and U.S. nuclear alert), the Indo-Pak Kargil War in 1999, and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. If decisions to undertake major aggression backed by nuclear weapons can be made without checks and balances or evidence-based debates, humanity is less likely to avoid nuclear war than theories of deterrence and histories of the Cold War would suggest. This, too, highlights the importance of politics and political leaders relative to technology.
For example, Putin invaded Ukraine and sought to take Kyiv without evident awareness of the risks involved. He thereby imposed much greater costs—on his soldiers and their families, and on Russia and Ukraine—than he expected, which has made Russia even more subject to the idiosyncratic rationality of one leader—himself—with no apparent checks and balances. China has moved to centralized, personalized rule. It is not clear how the leader, Xi, is informed on nuclear policy issues and whether he welcomes and is briefed on debates over policy options.16 “The United States is not immune to such nuclear dangers,” as Scott Sagan notes. “Donald Trump was a wannabe personalist dictator. He tried to surround himself with yes-men, made belligerent threats to attack North Korea with ‘fire and fury,’ and didn’t bother to read intelligence reports.”17 He was reelected, this time by more votes than his leading opponent received. Such leaders, and the politics that produce and maintain them in power, prioritize looking uncompromisingly strong in defense of national interests. Although, as Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton feared, narcissistic leaders can be eager for the spotlight and applause that comes from dramatic deals with counterparts, and they may override their more bellicose or suspicious bureaucracies.18
(Anyone curious to see irrational nuclear policymaking behind the scenes should read The Achilles Trap, Steve Coll’s book about Saddam Hussein and several U.S. administrations’ efforts to remove him; The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton’s memoir of the Trump administration; and Minds at War, Steven Kull’s volume of interviews with U.S. nuclear policymakers and strategists in the early 1980s. No doubt the flaws revealed in these books exist in other states where researchers and former officials are not free to expose them.)
The challenge today is to motivate leaders with different—often opposed—values and historical scars and neuroses to negotiate reasonably and create fair compromises that will last long enough to build confidence that a more secure, less violent world can be organized.
The challenge today is to motivate leaders with different—often opposed—values and historical scars and neuroses to negotiate reasonably and create fair compromises that will last long enough to build confidence that a more secure, less violent world can be organized. First, leaders must clarify in words and deeds that they will not act to take control over territory or people that are not clearly theirs under international law.19 Second, recognizing that intentions can change and deterrence can fail, competing governments with truly defensive intentions should demonstrate a willingness to negotiate measures to stabilize nuclear competition, including mutual restraints on capabilities and practices that threaten the viability of opponents’ nuclear deterrents. Such nuclear counterforce arsenals and operational plans—that, for example, pose first-strike threats against their opponents’ nuclear deterrents, whatever technology they employ—drive arms racing, crisis instability, and potential escalation in war. They are both dangerous and futile. Third, to respect the rest of the world and solidify the nonproliferation regime, leaders should revive prospects of arms reductions that would end overkill. There can be no justification for arsenals and plans so destructive that, if deterrence fails, they would leave many millions of innocent people unable to feed, shelter, and medically care for each other—not only in the warring countries but in nonbelligerent nations too.20
Part One of this book begins by describing threat perceptions that motivate some states to rely on nuclear deterrence today. Chapter 2 gives special attention to how the risks of nuclear proliferation have engendered reliance on extended nuclear deterrence. Extended nuclear deterrence is central to the most likely scenarios of nuclear conflict today. Chapter 3 explores some underlying causes of the threat perceptions that animate nuclear-armed states and their resistance to stabilizing restraints.
Part Two analyzes three broad alternative responses to perceived threats: abolition, unstabilized nuclear competition, and stabilized nuclear competition. These chapters seek to demonstrate that all nuclear-armed states have interests in stabilizing relations and moving to eliminate overkill and existential threats to each other and to nonbelligerent non-nuclear-weapon states—whether they act accordingly today or not. To become more secure, states need to reverse the world’s—including their own—current trend toward unstabilized competition. For this to happen, governments and civil society organizations who advocate nuclear disarmament will need to join with those who find value in limited forms of nuclear deterrence (for now, at least) to build the case for negotiated measures to stabilize nuclear competition as much as possible. This can and should create a foundation on which nuclear disarmament could be built.
The political argument here is that it will be easier to highlight the danger, expense, and futility of unstabilized nuclear competition if the alternative cannot be portrayed as unilateral nuclear disarmament. The aim is to restore the stabilizing logic of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT): the world, and all states within it, will be safer and more secure if states do not race against each other to acquire nuclear weapons or compete for illusory first-strike advantage. This requires an effective nonproliferation regime, which in turn requires the few states possessing nuclear weapons to pursue policies and force postures that end arms racing and reduce risks of nuclear war.
Those two objectives—ending arms racing and reducing risks of nuclear war—are enshrined in the NPT and salutary in and of themselves. They are also necessary steps to foster equitable nuclear disarmament. Political leaders of states that currently rely on nuclear deterrence (whether via alliance or their own possession) will require settled sovereignty over all disputed territory and populations, and thoroughly implemented and monitored controls on military forces, before they risk their political futures on dismantling their last nuclear weapons.
Setting the Politics of the Nuclear Scene Today
Each nuclear-armed government is nearly unique in its military capabilities, doctrines, and practices. Yet, they all say that their intentions are legitimate and essentially defensive rather than aggressive. Unfortunately, as Stephen Walt has noted, “when leaders believe their own motives are purely defensive and that this fact should be obvious to others . . . they will tend to see an opponent’s hostile reaction as evidence of greed, innate belligerence, or an evil foreign leader’s malicious and unappeasable ambitions. Empathy goes out the window, and diplomacy soon becomes a competition in name-calling.”1
When a new major power arises, like China, it naturally wants influence and deference that the incumbent powers do not want to cede.2 Displaced or declining powers, like Russia, may be tempted to subvert competitors or sow turmoil and conflict to bring others down to their level. Rule-setting powers resisting relative decline, like the United States, may act in an ad hoc manner, adapting or changing rules to benefit themselves and their friends before rising powers can rally enough support to displace them as rule setters. All feel they are acting to defend their legitimate interests.
The United States wants governments in Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran that do not threaten the territorial integrity or sovereignty of its allies, do not threaten to attack the United States or its foreign military bases, and do not extensively violate human rights. If deterrence or compellence of those governments fails, the United States wants to defeat them with allies and without using nuclear weapons.
Protecting allies and partners from coercion or aggression by Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran has been the driving challenge facing U.S. policymakers and taxpayers since World War II. This extended deterrence challenge (discussed more fully in Chapter 3) is inherently quite difficult because the presumed aggressors—Russia, China, North Korea, or Iran—would be acting adjacent to their homelands on matters that they probably care more about than do the American people thousands of miles away. These adversaries may be tempted to use nuclear threats, brinksmanship, or limited attacks to make the United States withdraw from the fight or at least de-escalate. More mundanely, they can supply each other with weapons and/or weapons-production capabilities and help each other evade sanctions.
“Russia, the PRC and North Korea are all expanding and diversifying their nuclear arsenals at a breakneck pace—showing little or no interest in arms control,” Pranay Vaddi, then a U.S. National Security Council official, remarked at an Arms Control Association conference in June 2024. “Those three, together with Iran, are increasingly cooperating and coordinating with each other—in ways that run counter to peace and stability, threaten the United States, our allies and our partners, and exacerbate regional tension. They are also freely proliferating advanced missile and drone technology among one other, and around the globe.”3
Efforts by the United States and its allies and partners to shift the balance of risk are complicated by several factors. Adversarial states and their proxies now project conflict into outer space and cyberspace, where corporate actors also are heavily involved in unprecedented ways.4 The interests of multiple sellers, buyers, and users of cyber and space assets complicate efforts to fight in and through these environments and to establish norms or rules to preserve them in the event of war. Meanwhile, some members of U.S.-led alliances are unwilling or fiscally unable to mobilize funding and leadership resources to bolster allied conventional military capabilities for war on land and at sea.
The United States’ capacity to compensate by expanding its nuclear arsenal—if this were desirable—is severely limited by problems in the weapons-production complex. For examples, the estimated cost (in 2024) of the silo-based Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) force has risen 37 percent over what Congress was told in 2022, while the timeline for the missiles’ deployment has slipped at least two years.5 Meanwhile, construction of facilities in Savannah River, South Carolina, and Los Alamos, New Mexico, to enable production of eighty plutonium pits for thermonuclear warheads per year, continually falls behind schedule and way over budget. In 2017, the facility in South Carolina was slated to produce eighty warhead cores per year at a construction cost of $3.6 billion. In 2023, the plan was revised downward to produce fifty cores per year, but the claimed cost rose to $11.1 billion. By 2024, the cost was estimated to be $25 billion.6
Shifting to China, the Ministry of Defense insists:
China must be and will be reunited. . . . The PLA will resolutely defeat anyone attempting to separate Taiwan from China and safeguard national unity at all costs We make no promise to renounce the use of force, and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures. This is by no means targeted at our compatriots in Taiwan, but at the interference of external forces and the very small number of “Taiwan independence” separatists and their activities.7
More broadly, China will resist U.S. hegemony and related efforts “to stage ‘color revolutions,’ instigate regional disputes, and even directly launch wars under the guise of promoting democracy, freedom and human rights,” in the words of China Daily.8 Nuclear weapons are vital to this political agenda led by Xi Jinping, as Tong Zhao writes in Foreign Affairs:
A staunch advocate of the notion that the United States is hostile to China’s rise, Xi assigns great geopolitical significance to nuclear weapons as a means of showcasing Chinese power. . . . Rather than aiming to achieve clearly defined military objectives, such as deterring an enemy from undertaking specific military activities, Beijing sees nuclear weapons as symbols of military strength and believes that they wield a particular influence on an adversary’s perception of the power balance. This notion underpins what Chinese officials refer to as the “strategic counterbalance” mission of their nuclear forces—a bid to force the United States to take a more accommodating stance toward China.9
Russia, similarly, feels threatened by “a small group of states” that seeks to impose “rules, standards and norms that have been developed without equitable participation of all interested states.”10 According to the “Concept of the Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation,” published March 31, 2023, the United States and its allies pursue regime change through “coercive measures (sanctions) in circumvention of the UN Security Council, [provoking] coups d’etat and military conflicts, threats, blackmailing, manipulation of the consciousness of certain social groups and entire nations, offensive and subversive actions in the information space.”11
In the years when Russia’s conventional military capabilities have been clearly inferior to those of the United States and its allies, Russian leaders have highlighted the variety and innovative power of Russia’s nuclear weapons. When Putin announced the development of five new nuclear weapon systems in 2018, he declared: “I want to tell all those who have fueled the arms race over the last 15 years, sought to win unilateral advantages over Russia, introduced unlawful sanctions aimed at containing our country’s development: Everything that you wanted to impede with your policies has already happened. . . . You have failed to contain Russia.” Putin claimed Russia had warned of this in 2004, two years after the administration of former U.S. president George W. Bush withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, but, he said, “No one listened to us then. So listen to us now.”12
The leaders of North Korea (formally the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or DPRK) have given up on the goal of Korean reunification as “one nation, one state with two systems,” as Kim Jong Un announced at the end of 2023. Instead, North Korea must strengthen itself to resist South Korea’s effort to pursue “‘unification by absorption’ and ‘unification under liberal democracy,’” according to Kim.13 “South Korea at present is nothing but a hemiplegic malformation and colonial subordinate state whose politics is completely out of order, whole society tainted by Yankee culture, and defense and security totally dependent on the U.S.,” Kim said, according to the Rodong Sinmun.14 As the United States and South Korea strengthen their military-security cooperation, including its nuclear deterrence element, North Korea continues to enhance its nuclear capabilities and threats to impose military defeat on South Korea.15
It should be noted that the security concerns of the United States, China, and Russia summarized in this chapter have some basis in fact. Each wishes the others were weaker, less inclined and able to impose their will. The questions this book comes back to repeatedly are whether and how these competitors (and others, including North Korea) can demonstrate that their intentions and capabilities will not start wars that could plausibly go nuclear and, if so, whether they are willing to negotiate restraints and progress toward eliminating overkill, which by definition is unnecessary, irrational, and unjust to the majority of nations who would suffer from nuclear war not of their making.
Japan’s National Security Strategy of 2023 puts many states’ concerns well:
Across the globe, historical changes in power balances, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, are occurring. In addition, in the vicinity of Japan, military buildups, including of nuclear weapons and missiles, are rapidly advancing, coupled with mounting pressures by unilaterally changing the status quo by force. Moreover, grey zone situations over territories, cross-border cyberattacks on critical civilian infrastructures, and information warfare through spread of disinformation, are constantly taking place, thereby further blurring the boundary between contingency and peacetime.16
Much attention has recently focused on the two-peer challenge that Russia and China pose.17 One overly fearsome scenario is that Russia and China will coordinate the timing and conduct of armed operations against U.S. allies in Europe and Asia and disrupt U.S. mobilization to these distant battlegrounds. U.S. leaders could likely perceive the need to initiate regional use of nuclear weapons, which Russia and China together could match or defeat with their buildup of regional and strategic nuclear and dual-use weaponry that surpasses that of the United States.18 In the words of the U.S. Strategic Posture Commission, “these threats are such that the United States and its Allies and partners must be ready to deter and defeat both adversaries simultaneously.”19 Defining what “defeat” and “not defeat” mean in a situation where nuclear weapons are being detonated is difficult. For China and/or Russia, defeating the United States could entail making it cease attacks that are destroying their forces that are advancing on or occupying territory of U.S. allies. For the United States, defeating China and/or Russia could mean causing them to cease fire before they destroy or take over the heartland and capital of the people they are attacking.
The U.S.-Russia-China challenge also connects to the India-Pakistan-China competition. If the United States builds up and worsens its imbalance with China, Beijing may decide to revise its force requirements even further upward. India will then have to ignore or try to partially balance China’s additional capacity, which will cause Pakistan to respond. India and the United States will then explore more intensive military cooperation to counter China, while Pakistan will turn to China for more help to balance India and the United States. Thus, the three-actor competition is also a five-actor competition—at least at the level of arms building and anxiety, which will undermine the prospects of negotiating restraints to build mutual confidence that force will not be used.
However—and fortunately—there is no evidence to conclude that Russia and China would join together to fight the United States and its allies in Europe and Asia, or that Russia, China, and the United States would fight each other on behalf of India or Pakistan in South Asia.20 It is similarly hard to imagine Pakistan fighting on China’s behalf against India and/or the United States. Nor will India fight on the United States’ behalf against China.
The other nuclear-armed states—the United Kingdom, France, and Israel—are unlikely to face aggressions severe enough to motivate their leaders to launch nuclear weapons. The two European powers share commitments to defend NATO allies against aggression by Russia (or anyone else). Yet, it is difficult to foresee how an escalating conventional war on NATO’s eastern periphery would lead Russia to conduct nuclear first strikes against the United Kingdom and/or France. Such Russian strikes would be the only move that would practically guarantee nuclear attacks against Russia by London or Paris. (Russia lacks the motive and capability to invade the French or English homeland.) Israel, for its part, faces internal and borderland threats, but so long as no adversary takes steps to initiate use of nuclear or biological weapons against it, Israel will wisely refrain from raising the salience of nuclear weapons. For, if Israel were to flex its nuclear status, its neighbors would feel much greater political pressure to seek similar status and/or could more effectively mobilize international opposition to Israel’s nuclear deterrent.
Finally, much of the rest of the world, predominantly in the Global South, is increasingly dismayed at the violent degradation of international relations, the return of nuclear threat making and arms racing, and the dismal prospects of nuclear disarmament. More than 150 nations perceive little direct benefit from nuclear deterrence but would suffer food and energy crises if nuclear-armed states attacked others. In the event of nuclear exchange, these nations could suffer severely—from radiation, food insecurity, economic disruption, refugee flows, and more—even if they had no role in the war.21 Dissatisfaction among most of the world’s countries can become a material problem for at least some nuclear-armed states if it weakens cooperation in preventing the further spread of nuclear weapons, which would compound all of the problems detailed in this book. It will be more difficult to expand nuclear energy production around the world to stem climate change if confidence is lost in the treaties and institutions that are supposed to prevent that technology from being used to develop weapons.
The preceding sketch of the threatening environment affecting nuclear weapons politics and policymaking is quite discouraging. Competing nuclear-armed states and alliances each feel they are acting defensively. The net effect is a widespread sense of instability and potential war of some kind. The rest of this book focuses on how to improve this environment.
The Complications of Proliferation and Extended Nuclear Deterrence
Nuclear competitions among the United States, Russia, China, and North Korea stem from regional tensions and potential conflicts where the United States has long extended nuclear deterrence to its allies and partners who face nuclear-armed adversaries. These are the situations that pose the most immediate obstacles to nuclear disarmament today. The main scenarios involve a nuclear-armed state threatening or attacking a non-nuclear-armed neighbor to take disputed territory. This is happening in Ukraine today and could happen with China and/or North Korea in northeast Asia. The United States extends security pledges to more than thirty countries in Europe and East Asia. Germany, South Korea, Japan, and Australia are among the many states that joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and foreswore nuclear weapons in large part because the United States extended nuclear deterrence to them.
The situations that pose the most immediate obstacles to nuclear disarmament today involve a nuclear-armed state threatening or attacking a non-nuclear-armed neighbor to take disputed territory.
Nuclear proliferation was a huge concern in the 1950s and 1960s—and also a temptation. The Soviet Union deeply feared that West Germany would acquire these weapons and knew that the United States could influence that outcome. The United States was most worried about China. In the 1950s, the Soviets had assisted Chinese scientists and engineers in developing nascent nuclear weapon capabilities. To counter China’s emerging threat, U.S. officials in 1964 considered providing so-called tactical nuclear weapons to India and other countries in the Asia-Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia. American military advisors would prepare infrastructure and aircraft and train personnel in India (and other participating countries) to receive U.S. nuclear weapons and use them to attack Chinese targets as directed.1 This idea, favored by then secretary of state Dean Rusk and some staff in the U.S. Department of Defense, was ultimately rejected by then secretary of defense Robert McNamara. Instead, as recommended in January 1965 by the secret Committee on Nuclear Proliferation led by former deputy secretary of defense Roswell Gilpatric, then president Lyndon Johnson agreed that “preventing the further spread of nuclear weapons is clearly in the national interest despite the difficult decisions that will be required.”2 (U.S. officials at this time deflected a subtle, secret request by the leader of India’s nuclear program, Homi Bhabha, to provide India with blueprints for a nuclear explosive.)3
By the end of 1965, leaders in the United States, the Soviet Union, and elsewhere were concluding that the dangers of nuclear war would grow more difficult to prevent or manage if more actors possessed these weapons. Ireland’s minister of external affairs, Frank Aiken, had initiated an effort in 1958 through the United Nations (UN) to negotiate an international agreement to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.4 Aiken judged that if the number of nuclear-armed states grew, “control over nuclear weapons will have become impossible,” and the probability of nuclear conflict would increase geometrically. The United States and the Soviet Union supported an Irish-sponsored UN resolution to begin negotiations on what would become the NPT.
The two superpowers evolved a two-part approach to manage the shared challenge of proliferation. To constrain capabilities to develop nuclear weapons, the United States and the Soviet Union along with the United Kingdom signed the Partial Test Ban Treaty in Moscow in 1963.5 To constrain other states’ intentions, a U.S. nuclear umbrella would cover West Germany, including Berlin in the middle of East Germany, and other NATO states rather than those states acquiring nuclear weapons of their own. (The United Kingdom and France already possessed nuclear weapons.) This clear resolution of Soviet fears about West Germany’s potential possession of nuclear weapons opened the way for the completion of the NPT in 1968.
There have always been tensions in the arrangement whereby nuclear deterrence is extended as an incentive for nonproliferation. Yet, the combination of extended nuclear deterrence and the nuclear nonproliferation regime has been remarkably effective for sixty years. Unfortunately, the durability of the arrangement is now unclear. Emerging threats may be less deterrable, the material capabilities necessary for nuclear weapons may be more available, and the extended deterrer may be less reliable (or less concerned about allies acquiring nuclear weapons).
Russia’s war against Ukraine demonstrates that any nuclear-armed state can feel emboldened to violate its commitments under the UN Charter to “refrain . . . from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.” (The 1994 Budapest Memorandum did not create any new obligations for Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.)6 Nuclear-armed states’ promises under the NPT not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states are ambiguous, limited, and/or not legally binding.7 States on Russia’s periphery worry they may be the next victim of Russian aggression. Given the disparity between their individual military capacities and Russia’s, will NATO or anyone else defend these people fully? Previous U.S. interventions in Iraq, and with France in Libya, raised similar worries among some countries that the United States may intervene in their affairs, confident that nuclear weapons would deter counteraction by the weaker states. This perspective also increases some actors’ desire for nuclear weapon capabilities, and other actors’ ambivalence about bearing the inconvenience and expense of strengthening and enforcing the nonproliferation regime.
Taiwan and China’s other neighbors, along with the United States, worry that Xi intends to use China’s growing military capabilities to “reunify” the island’s population with the mainland government, or to take other disputed land or oceanic resources. Some observers argue that Russia’s difficulties in Ukraine will make Xi more cautious and the Taiwanese more prepared to defend themselves. Others argue that Beijing may see an opportunity to move against Taiwan now, while democratic countries are diverted by supporting Ukraine.
North Korea and Iran also appear more threatening to neighbors and to some U.S. or other observers. Here, too, a concern is that the United States, as the main provider of extended deterrence, doesn’t have the resources and leadership resolve necessary to defend all its allies and partners against all these possible threats in Europe, East Asia, and the Persian Gulf.
Doubts about the reliability of extended nuclear deterrence have always existed. Would any government risk its people’s lives by using nuclear weapons to defend an ally or partner knowing that the adversary can respond with nuclear attacks of its own? Who would trade the lives and property of their most important, beloved cities for the sake of an ally thousands of miles away?
One way to try to make this prospect credible is by targeting an adversary’s nuclear deterrent to limit the expected damage they could inflict on the United States as it defends an ally. But forces and perceived intentions to conduct damage-limiting first strikes (backed by unbound missile defenses) motivates adversaries to deploy more survivable nuclear forces and launch-under-attack plans in order to defeat first strikes. Damage-limiting counterforce capabilities and plans, which cannot be highly effective without alarming adversaries into taking countermeasures, raise rather than lower the risks and burdens of nuclear competition. Trump and his followers in U.S. politics and society underscore these eternal questions about the willingness of Americans to run such risks. In Trump’s inimitable all-caps style, one could ask: WILL THE UNITED STATES RETAIN THE RESOLVE AND SUFFICIENT CAPABILITIES TO DEFEND ALLIES AND PARTNERS?
Meanwhile, as previously noted, regimes in Moscow, Beijing, Pyongyang, and Tehran fear the United States will use its combined military, economic, and political power to block them from pursuing their national interests and, ultimately, will try to remove their regimes. Threats of U.S.-driven regime change make nuclear weapons—or, in the case of Iran, nuclear weapon capabilities—increasingly important to these governments.
From multiple directions, then, the motives for proliferation are growing, raising fundamental political questions. Will countries that the United States (and other allies) are supposed to protect remain confident enough to forego seeking their own nuclear weapons? Will the United States agree that preventing nuclear proliferation is more important than winning friends to contain China’s or Russia’s power? And if the United States might accommodate proliferation by its friends—as it did with Israel and, later, India—could this further destabilize relations with Russia, China, North Korea, or Iran, who neighbor these friends?
From 1968 onward, the United States tended to initiate international efforts to strengthen the rules-based nonproliferation regime. For example, Washington pressured suppliers of nuclear reactors and related equipment and material to require that importers apply full-scope safeguards on all their facilities, not merely facilities where specific imports would be sent. The United States also led efforts to block transfers of fuel-cycle capabilities—especially uranium enrichment and plutonium production and separation. Washington applied various forms of pressure to motivate technology providers and recipients to adopt and accept these rules.
But, in 2005, the George W. Bush administration proposed to drop full-scope safeguard requirements for India, as part of what became known as the U.S.-India nuclear deal. This arrangement also departed from past U.S. positions by accepting Indian enrichment of uranium above 20 percent and separation of plutonium from spent fuel. The proposed exceptions to norms and rules of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the U.S. Congress were to improve strategic relations with India in the contest with China. In 2021, the United States undertook with Australia and the United Kingdom a similar departure from longstanding export controls when it announced the AUKUS partnership to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines and related weapons systems, among other capabilities. China denounced the program as the product of “typical Cold War mentality which will only motivate an arms race, damage the international nuclear nonproliferation regime, and harm regional stability and peace.”8 In 2024, reliable sources reported that U.S. president Joe Biden’s administration was negotiating a complicated arrangement through which Saudi Arabia seeks to acquire uranium enrichment capabilities in an unprecedented departure from earlier nonproliferation norms.9
Moving from a universal rules-based nonproliferation approach to a competitive strategy of using nuclear exports to strengthen friends against adversaries may bolster deterrence, but it could undermine nuclear nonproliferation. Unlike the proliferation threats that captured most attention in the 1990s and early 2000s—Iraq, North Korea, Iran, Libya, and Syria—the countries most likely to break from the NPT now are South Korea and Saudi Arabia, perhaps followed by Turkey, Egypt, or Indonesia. These countries do not threaten the United States and its allies, but their acquisition of nuclear weapons could unnerve Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.
How all this ultimately will affect international security is impossible to predict with confidence. Optimists could say that the spread of nuclear weapons would deter armed conflict. History suggests this could be true, but that the first decades after adversaries acquire nuclear weapons can be especially dangerous. It takes time for political and military leaders to learn how to manage temptations—both their own and their adversaries’—to change the status quo in the belief that nuclear weapons will keep the other side from fighting back. The Berlin Crisis (1958–1961) and the Cuban Missile Crisis (1962) between the United States and the Soviet Union as well as the Pakistan-initiated Kargil War of 1999 and subsequent 2001–2002 Indo-Pak standoff are leading examples of “nuclear learning” that ended well. But, again, it is impossible to know the outcome of future cases involving leaders and circumstances of different character.
On the capabilities side of proliferation, hope has sprung that nuclear fission can be affordably, safely, and securely produced, this time, in small modular reactors. The huge computing centers required by cloud computing, by artificial intelligence, and by cryptocurrency mining make businesses and governments wish for new reactor technologies that are affordable and do not exacerbate climate change or other environmental problems. Discussions among new reactor proponents and investors tend to gloss over proliferation risks.
Several proliferation risks would arise if a small modular reactor boom occurred. Most likely, fuel for such reactors would involve enriched uranium. In some cases, this would include high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel enriched to 20 percent, which increases proliferation risks.10 If the number and location of enrichment facilities grows, it would challenge the IAEA or any other provider of safeguards against proliferation. National intelligence services also would fret the increased difficulty and expense of detecting clandestine enrichment. Some governments then would suspect or at least worry that adversaries were secretly developing capabilities to break out of the nonproliferation regime. If the nonproliferation regime’s fairness, universality, and effectiveness were coming under question for other reasons, as previously noted, the dispersal of fuel-cycle capabilities could be further destabilizing. These concerns are exacerbated by the ignorance that many of the companies touting new reactors display toward the challenges of proliferation.
Meanwhile, a few governments are increasingly interested in nuclear propulsion to enable their submarines to patrol farther, longer, and more quietly than diesel-electric engines allow. Brazil has long justified its indigenous uranium enrichment program as a necessary source of fuel for its forthcoming nuclear-powered submarine. Iran has, at various times, said that naval propulsion would justify its enrichment of uranium to levels above 60 percent.11 And, with the AUKUS deal, Australia would acquire a submarine program that later could justify indigenous enrichment of uranium.12 There are two primary concerns with nuclear naval propulsion. One is that it will be impossible to adequately safeguard and account for fuel going into and coming out of naval submarines. Australia—and its suppliers in the United States and the United Kingdom—have worked with the IAEA to develop a plan that would give high confidence that fuel would not be diverted. A second concern in the AUKUS case is that after acquiring the submarines and related capabilities, Australia could renege on commitments not to indigenously enrich uranium or reprocess spent fuel to produce weapons. Many countries fear a similar scenario in Iran.
If some states lose confidence in extended deterrence and gain confidence in new technical pathways to acquiring nuclear weapon capabilities, those states’ neighbors will feel threatened. Japan has enrichment and reprocessing facilities that could enable it to produce nuclear weapon materials if it wished to do so. Seoul has asked Washington to welcome South Korea’s acquisition of similar capabilities. This would alarm not only North Korean leaders, it could also create a crisis in Japanese politics. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Saudi acquisition would alarm Iran as well as Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. It could lead to the region going from one nuclear-armed state (Israel) to five, with quite unpredictable consequences along the way. Whether regional proliferation like this would leave any of these states more secure than they are today deserves careful consideration and debate among knowledgeable officials and others in the region and, for example, within the UN Security Council, the UN Institute for Disarmament Research, and other research centers.
Leaders in the United States, Russia, China, and Israel would have to seriously consider whether to try to physically stop any country in Asia, the Middle East, or Europe that moves to acquire nuclear weapons. In some cases, such interdiction would likely be infeasible or too costly. For example, the United States would not try to militarily or cybernetically sabotage South Korea; China would not run the risks of doing so either. North Korea is harder to predict, but it probably would not have the capability to destroy a South Korean nuclear program without inviting a very destructive response. But would Israel and Iran sit by and let Saudi Arabia build a nuclear arsenal without trying to sabotage it? It is difficult to go from zero nuclear weapons to one reliable nuclear weapon. Going from one bomb to a survivable second-strike nuclear deterrent, like North Korea has, would require many more years and much expenditure and economic sacrifice through sanctions. Whether the United States would continue to extend nuclear and other security protections to an ally that departs from the NPT is highly questionable.13 This is one reason why retaining alliance or close security relations with the United States and supporting a strong nonproliferation regime has appealed to countries in Europe, East Asia, and the Middle East.
For the sake of international stability and avoidance of catastrophic warfare, concerned governments and citizens should do five things.
First, as emphasized throughout this book, adversaries need to clarify to each other whether they are in security dilemmas and spirals or, instead, whether they face threats of territorial aggrandizement and/or coerced regime change.14 Communicating and clarifying intentions is difficult today, but it is more manageable now than it would be if further proliferation occurs.15 Nearly the whole world understands that Russia committed aggression against Ukraine; the question now is whether Russian leaders will try something similar toward Moldova, Estonia, or other neighbors. Will China act militarily to displace the elected government in Taiwan? Will it physically take control of disputed islands, outcroppings, and waterways in the East and South China Seas. If North Korea’s leadership is not threatened, will it not act violently against South Korea? Will Iran desist from making and deploying nuclear weapons and from facilitating attacks against Israel and others? Will the United States reassure any or all of these four governments that if they verifiably restrain their most alarming weapon capabilities and behaviors, then Washington will stop trying to strangle their economies and will not preemptively attack their nuclear deterrents? Another challenge is for allies to reassure each other that they will not be dragged into fights that they do not approve. If the provider of nuclear deterrence—the United States—empowers a president whose judgment allies do not trust, allies should be expected to consider whether and how to acquire their own nuclear deterrents.
Second, where threats of territorial aggression remain plausible, the better way to deter them is for U.S. allies and partners in Europe and Asia to strengthen non-nuclear forms of deterrence and warfighting.16 Allies will need to make equitable contributions to collective defense. Otherwise, politicians campaigning for office in Washington will find it increasingly difficult to sustain expensive U.S. commitments. Greater allied investment in defense, paired with a demonstrated willingness to peacefully coexist with non-democracies, could have the added value of showing Chinese, Russian, and North Korean leaders that they will be better off demonstrating that they do not intend to initiate changes in the status quo of the territory around them. This could reduce pressures to arms race and to engage in inflammatory nationalistic politics—two phenomena that often coincide. To prevent conventional military buildups from being perceived as offensive, capabilities to deny power projection should be favored while capabilities to take and hold foreign territory should be eschewed.
Third, concerned countries should cooperate in bolstering Ukraine’s capacity to preserve the freedom and independence of its European heartland and to defend against further Russian aggression. The effectiveness of the nuclear nonproliferation regime and of extended deterrence will be enhanced if people recognize the huge cost Russia has paid in lives, money, future economic potential, and political standing for taking borderlands. People around the world need to see that Ukrainians and their international supporters have protected the country’s European heartland and will continue to do so, no matter what peripheral territory Russia controls. This, in turn, requires bolstering NATO’s and Ukraine’s conventional deterrent capabilities over time, a task that becomes much more difficult to accomplish if the United States excludes itself.
A related message to promote is that when the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s, Ukraine did not really have an option to keep nuclear weapons left on its land. It desperately needed economic assistance from the West; the long-range nuclear weapon systems left in Ukraine would not have been suitable for deterring Russia; Ukraine lacked the resources to make its own arsenal of more suitable weapons before the Russian military could have intervened to stop it; and the rest of the world would not have tolerated Ukraine keeping nuclear weapons. As Mariana Budjeryn eloquently concluded in her excellent history Inheriting the Bomb: “If Ukraine had refused to join the NPT and kept a part of its nuclear inheritance, it would not be the same country it is today but with nuclear weapons. Indeed, it is doubtful it would be a country at all.”17
Fourth, the norms and rules of the nuclear nonproliferation regime need to be updated. If affordable, safe, and secure nuclear electricity generation becomes feasible, norms and rules for producing fuel and managing spent fuel will need to be developed and enforced in ways that give confidence that weapons proliferation will not result. Such norms could include not stockpiling enriched uranium or separated plutonium in amounts that exceed likely civilian use, and designing reactors and fuel-cycle capabilities to facilitate transparency and IAEA safeguards. Japan declared such a policy since 2018.18 The challenges of nonproliferation (and nuclear waste management) are not adequately appreciated by promoters of potential new reactor technologies.19
The process of developing and negotiating rules internationally is excruciatingly long and complicated. Recognizing this, leading countries and potential technology suppliers should be working collectively with staff from the IAEA to chart best practices and other useful steps forward. Given the historic importance of the United States to the nuclear nonproliferation regime and extended nuclear deterrence, Washington must also step back and seriously assess the costs versus benefits of making exceptions to the rules-based nonproliferation regime. The 2005 India deal, AUKUS, and a potential arrangement with Saudi Arabia indicate a pattern that many observers expect from great powers and do not like: making rules that everyone should follow, and then making exceptions for themselves when it serves them. Now, Russia is doing this with regard to Iran and North Korea, and China does not appear to object. What are the implications of this approach for the future? How should the United States (and others) engage with South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and any other country that may contemplate acquiring nuclear weapons? Should such proliferation be accommodated? Or should it be resisted with sanctions, the withdrawal of security guarantees, or other measures?
Washington must also step back and seriously assess the costs versus benefits of making exceptions to the rules-based nonproliferation regime.
Fifth, the international community, including nongovernmental organizations that advocate nuclear abolition, should acknowledge (at least for now) that extending nuclear deterrence to weaker states facing hostile neighbors can help prevent them from seeking their own nuclear weapons. The Soviet Union recognized this when West Germany committed to not acquire nuclear weapons after NATO was created. China, Russia, and North Korea could face more challenging security environments if South Korea, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, and NATO lacked security commitments from nuclear-armed allies and partners. Extended deterrence provided by the United States, therefore, makes the security environments of China, Russia, and North Korea more stable than if U.S. allies were to seek their own nuclear weapons. Greater international acknowledgement of this fact could bolster deterrence and support for the nonproliferation regime, both of which help create conditions necessary for nuclear disarmament.
The five steps discussed here reinforce the valuable relationship between extended deterrence and nuclear nonproliferation. And that relationship—providing states sufficient security and reassurance to make them forego acquisition of nuclear weapons—is a necessary condition to create political support for nuclear disarmament. Taking any or all of these steps could clarify whether competitors intend to reduce or increase the salience of nuclear weapons in world politics.
The Underlying Causes of Nuclear Insecurity Today
Requirements for nuclear deterrence are infinitely elastic. No one knows precisely where the line is between a nuclear arsenal that will deter an adversary from starting or escalating a war and one that will make them feel they are soon going to be attacked so they should attack first. Various interest groups and political factions can always argue that more would be better and less is worse.
Identifying and prioritizing the factors that most heavily influence the intentions, capabilities, and behaviors of states is very difficult and subjective. Factors are likely different in each country, and between different administrations over time. It is even more difficult to identify changes that would greatly improve the political dynamics that heighten nuclear anxieties today. With moderate confidence, we suggest five factors that are especially important drivers of U.S. nuclear policy today and could be operating similarly in other states. The hope is that readers can assess whether and how these factors do or do not apply to other countries of concern.
Diminished Support for the Art of Give-and-Take Compromise
In democracies, the disappearance of compromise reflects and exacerbates populism and polarization. The party or leader that wins typically does so by demonizing the opposition: compromising with the devil is heavily discouraged. Refusal to compromise with domestic opponents easily becomes the norm regarding foreign adversaries.1 This is especially so when leaders have won election by focusing campaigns against an “other,” whether that means immigrants, religious or racial minorities, or foreign countries.2 A major, if not dominant, strand in U.S. foreign policy making insists that the only treaties or agreements worth supporting are those in which the United States gets much more of what it wants than the adversary does. Indeed, the long list of treaties the United States has not ratified or has withdrawn from reveals a deep reluctance to accommodate the interests of competing states and to give up its freedom of action. The politically produced preference is to outcompete others through arms building, sanctions, and alliance making.3
In six of the nine nuclear-armed states, autocratic tendencies continue to expand. France and the United Kingdom are democratic exceptions for now, while North Korea has been completely autocratic for decades. In autocratic or authoritarian states, apex leaders control media and political activity. Such leaders could compromise with adversaries if they wanted to—they control the media and prohibit organized opposition. But these leaders often rise to power by promising to build national strength to correct historical slights or regain lost territory or independence. They often keep power at home by imprisoning, repressing, or killing opponents. These traits may not heighten their capacity for empathy and compromise. If leaders like Putin, Xi, Kim, and Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei do not want to pursue the give and take required to negotiate agreements with adversaries like the United States, they can block others in the society who might favor accommodation. (These leaders surely doubt that the United States would keep its side of any bargain. They also may fear that relaxing the sense of hostility with other countries and reducing barriers to exchange could encourage their populations to demand more domestic freedom, which agents of regime change would then exploit.)
Thomas Schelling and other theorists of deterrence understood that success would require not only threats but also benefits if the adversary complied by not taking a threatened action (deterrence) or by ceasing such action (compellence).4 What rewards are the United States, Russia, China, and North Korea offering each other for eschewing or ceasing hostile actions? This is far from clear today.
A longtime U.S. nuclear weapon policymaker was asked in 2023, “What are we offering Xi, in particular, as a reward/benefit these days?”
“You got me!” he responded.5
A U.S. official involved in diplomacy regarding North Korea acknowledged in private that Pyongyang would not denuclearize and could not rely on receiving proffered benefits if it did denuclearize. Sanctions, the official said, were to slow down North Korea’s technical progress, weaken the country, and show the resolve of the United States and its allies.6
Similarly, regarding Iraq between 1991 and 2003, the United States had no intention to remove sanctions even if Iraqi president Saddam Hussein fully complied with the demands of international inspectors.7 Journalist Steve Coll recounts from tape recordings of a meeting that Saddam told a colleague in August 1991:
One of the mistakes some people make is that when the enemy has decided to hurt you, you believe there is a chance to decrease the harm by acting in a certain way, but . . . The harm won’t be less. What did the Americans show’ after the war in Kuwait ‘as a possible sign for partially decreasing their harm? He continued. ‘We didn’t see anything. . . . I have given them everything: the missiles, and the chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons. They didn’t give us anything in exchange. . . . Well, they have come worse.8
Arms control can be a reward. Mutual restraints or reductions in the development, testing, and deployment of designated weapons systems, and/or eschewing designated types of behavior, benefit all parties. But if adversaries have reason to think that the terms are leading to power imbalances over time, or that one or more of the parties will cheat on agreements or withdraw from them, then they will resist because the benefits disappear. This resistance is all the greater when the proposal is to eliminate one’s ultimate deterrent, the nuclear arsenal.
New or expanding nuclear weapon programs could be bargaining chips. However, today’s governments in Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang, and Washington (as well as New Delhi and Islamabad) do not communicate clearly what, if anything, they are prepared to negotiate on or for.
U.S. president Ronald Reagan, the great cold warrior, eventually understood this problem. Reagan initially “proceeded from the notion that the United States should gain advantages at all costs and not necessarily yield anything in return to its opponent,”9 as a senior State Department official told Soviet ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin in 1982. The Soviet leadership perceived “that the United States would only agree with such a situation where it would be militarily ahead of the USSR.” Meanwhile, Reagan believed that “when the Soviets refer to maintaining stability they mean superiority and they have it.”10 But Reagan soon began reaching out to Soviet leaders. “Because arms reduction was so important,” Reagan’s memoir reports, “I decided in this instance to switch to a more hands-on approach—without help from the bureaucrats.” In a letter to Soviet general secretary Konstantin Chernenko, Reagan recalls saying, “it would be advantageous for us to communicate directly and confidentially. I tried to use the old actor’s technique of empathy: to imagine the world as seen through another’s eyes and try to help my audience see it through my eyes.”11
It is perhaps not an accident that Republican presidents in the United States have been freer to limit or reduce nuclear forces, though this has only been done with the former Soviet Union and Russia. Nixon and Reagan rose to power as rather extreme anticommunist cold warriors who favored building new nuclear weapon systems and ballistic missile defenses. Beyond helping win elections, this helped them neutralize conservative or xenophobic opposition to their arms control initiatives. Voters and members of Congress could trust that these men would prevent lying and menacing communist leaders from taking advantage of them. It may similarly be the case in India and Pakistan, for example, that hardline leaders would find it easier to negotiate diplomatic breakthroughs. The question, of course, is whether such leaders, who have spent years demonizing adversaries, would be motivated to compromise with them sufficiently to make lasting deals.
Reagan knew that his Democratic Party competitors would not oppose him on this. Yet, he did feel a need to hide his outreach to Soviet leaders from his own Defense and State Department officials! Later, U.S. president Bill Clinton realized it could be useful to talk with Saddam Hussein in 1998 but feared the domestic costs of doing so. “‘If I weren’t constrained by the press, I would pick up the phone and call the son of a bitch’” to address the mess of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in Iraq, Clinton told British prime minister Tony Blair privately in 1998, according to Steve Coll. “‘But that is such a heavy-laden decision in America. I can’t do that,’” Clinton concluded.12 As Coll rightly noted, although “success was improbable, . . . in an arena of only bad choices, it was self-defeating to foreclose secret diplomacy. It deprived the administration of a chance to probe Saddam’s motivations and claims about WMD up close, ultimately contributing to America’s blindness to the truth” that there were no WMDs in Iraq anymore.
Politics within the Republican Party today, and between Republicans and Democrats, is more polarized than when Reagan and Clinton were in office.13 (Polarization within the Republican Party is reflected, among other ways, by the number of moderates who have not run for reelection or have vowed not to serve in a Trump-led administration.)14 The virtue of empathetic compromise appears more like a vice. When polarization (or sectarianism) renders the “other side” in your own state evil—let alone the other country across the world—negotiating to restrain nuclear arms building may not appear as courageous leadership. Instead, you are giving evil opponents power to inflict damage across an entire range of issues, not only international security. During U.S. president Barack Obama’s tenure in office, all but a handful of Republicans senators united against any agreements Obama would negotiate with Russia, Iran, or any other adversary. As Robert Soofer, a senior advisor to Republican senators during ratification of the New START Treaty in 2010, observed, “If the [Obama] administration found it difficult negotiating the treaty with the Russians, they must surely have sunk into despair upon seeking Senate advice and consent.”15 Soofer candidly acknowledges that Republican senators resisted Obama’s nuclear handiwork for reasons unrelated to nuclear policy.
In the United States today, there is little chance that the Senate would consent to ratify any agreement that the leaders of Russia, China, or North Korea would be willing to sign.16 At least one former senior Republican official privately suggests that limits on some U.S. offensive forces and homeland defenses could be acceptable if Democrats would agree in return to support big increases in spending on other offensive forces. This would extend a long tradition of, essentially, paying for arms control with spending on new weapons capabilities. It remains unclear how such domestic compromises create incentives for foreign adversaries to negotiate and maintain restraints on their weaponry. Yet, if nuclear-armed countries are not willing to negotiate arrangements that satisfy each other’s interests in some sustainably balanced way, confidence-building agreements will not be made—or they will be made and then cheated on. In the words of a Chinese correspondent, “arms control that aims at increasing one’s own security at the expense of the security of others is neither acceptable nor sustainable.”17
If nuclear-armed countries are not willing to negotiate arrangements that satisfy each other’s interests in some sustainably balanced way, confidence-building agreements will not be made—or they will be made and then cheated on.
Trump cultivates an image as a dealmaker, but he made no significant deals with China, Russia, North Korea, or Iran in his first term. As former national security advisor John Bolton’s memoir reports, Trump sought very one-sided terms, for example in his dealings with North Korea. He insisted on full denuclearization before North Korea would receive significant sanctions relief. North Korea had previously experienced U.S. refusal to pay promised benefits under the 1994 Agreed Framework. Now Kim was being asked to trust that after giving up his leverage, the United States would still pay as promised—and he would live to collect.18 Kim, unsurprisingly, was not ready to accept. Regarding Iran, Trump pulled the United States out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) while Iran was complying with it, denying Iran most of its promised benefits. Trump, it seems, likes to be televised taking meetings with other leaders to discuss possible deals. But he rarely is willing to come to mutually acceptable terms with them.
For their part, Xi, Putin, Kim, and Khamenei are not known for being empathetic. They have done no better than recent U.S. administrations in proposing possible mutual restraints or other confidence-building measures that would be attractive enough to pursue negotiation. They do not allow competing political actors, civil society, or free media to question them on these issues, so it is left to other governments to encourage them to say what restraints they might be prepared to offer and under what conditions.
The Regime Change Problem
When a president who champions American values declares that another government is “evil,” as Reagan said of the Soviet “empire” in 1983 and as George W. Bush said of the Iraq, Iran, and North Korea “axis” in 2002, he creates expectations in his own party and abroad that his government should try to replace that evil regime with a better one. Governments that are denounced as evil (or similar invectives) naturally draw the conclusion that they should prepare for the worst, especially after the experiences of Libya, Iraq, and, by some readings, the aftermath of the Soviet Union. Thus, leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea retain nuclear weapons as an ultimate defense against regime change. (This fear of regime change is largely why Saddam did not cooperate to prove that he did not have nuclear weapons, all of which enabled the George W. Bush administration to justify its invasion of Iraq in 2003. “Saddam thinks he’s going to be toppled if he doesn’t have weapons,” an Iraqi general who had defected told Charles Duelfer, the deputy chief UN weapons inspector.)19
If all nuclear-armed states supported free speech and political association and conducted free and fair elections, each would be less likely to feel that the others seek to subvert its government or take its territory. They would feel that the others’ basic openness would give them sufficient warning of any threats of aggression, and that leaders proposing to spend heavily for military supremacy when facing no clear threat of aggression by others would encounter effective opposition. Compared with today, U.S. leaders would not have had to take the political risk of compromising with “bad guys.” The political differences among democratic or quasi-democratic governments would be relatively minor. But today, when some nuclear-armed states do not allow free speech and free and fair elections, there is a circular problem: attempts to democratize other countries through subversion or coercion would intensify their leaders’ attraction to nuclear weapons and increase risks of conflict that could escalate.
Tong Zhao aptly describes an important asymmetry in how U.S. officials think about their own nuclear posture and decisionmaking compared with that of China, Russia, and North Korea: “The U.S. perspective holds that authoritarian countries are more inclined to initiate unjust wars and pursue revisionist objectives, more impulsive in their threats of nuclear first use, less reliable in adhering to international norms and ethical standards, and more unpredictable in their strategic decision-making. Consequently, the United States sees valid grounds for adopting a different nuclear policy standard toward authoritarian adversaries, underpinned by these perceived distinctions in governance and international behavior.”20
The regime change problem appeared vividly on March 26, 2022, when Biden gave a speech in Warsaw. “For God’s sake,” Biden exclaimed, “this man [Putin] cannot remain in power.” Then secretary of state Antony Blinken soon tried to clarify: “We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else. . . . It’s up to the Russian people,” Blinken said.
Two days later, Biden tried again. Putin, he said, “shouldn't remain in power. Just like . . . bad people shouldn’t continue to do bad things. But it doesn’t mean we have a fundamental policy to do anything to take Putin down in any way,” Biden emphasized. “The last thing I want to do is engage in a land war or a nuclear war with Russia.”21
Clarifications like this may or may not reassure leaders like Putin, Xi, and Kim that the United States is not actively seeking to bring them down. Liberal democracies tend (for good reason) to focus on threats of physical attack and invasion. But non-liberal governments feel very threatened by the power that U.S. financial institutions, tech and media companies, and nongovernmental organizations project into their societies. As Putin told the Munich Security Conference in his famous February 2007 speech, “One state and, of course, first and foremost the United States, has overstepped its national borders in every way. This is visible in the economic, political, cultural and educational policies it imposes on other nations. Well, who likes this? Who is happy about this? . . . Of course such a policy stimulates an arms race.”22
There are always enough voices in Washington calling for regime change that worst-case-thinking adversaries can always make an argument that this is the United States’ intention.23 For example, in an April 2024 Foreign Affairs article, Trump’s former deputy national security advisor, Matt Pottinger, and former congressman Mike Gallagher argued that regime change should be the driving goal of U.S. policy toward China.24 Nor do champions of regime change offer to remove sanctions or relieve pressure if the adversary restrains some particular behavior or capability.25
The history of U.S. regime change interventions abroad does not make adversaries receptive to arms control proposals that would one-sidedly advantage the United States. Yet, these are exactly the kinds of proposals that polarized politics motivate administrations to insist upon. Republican administrations’ withdrawals from the ABM Treaty in 2002 and the JCPOA with Iran in 2018, as well as their halting fulfilment of the Agreed Framework negotiated with North Korea in 1994, reinforce doubts that the United States will uphold agreements that benefit adversaries, not only itself. All of this deepens suspicions that limiting or reducing military capabilities will only invite aggression or coercion—it will not lead to reciprocal and balanced outcomes.
Taiwan is a special variant of the regime change problem. Despite formal declarations in 1972, 1978, and 1982, U.S. officials, especially in Congress, tend to see Taiwan-China as an interstate problem rather than an intra-China problem.26 Many in Washington who do not closely follow these issues treat Taiwan as if it is independent. This outrages and alarms Chinese officials and much of the nationalist public. It appears to violate U.S. commitments to China. In China, welcoming or, worse, encouraging Taiwanese independence is treated as alarming interference in China’s internal affairs.
The respected international relations scholar Charles Glaser summarizes the dilemmas here in a way that deserves to be quoted at length:
Even purely defensive capabilities deployed by Taiwan and the United States would appear threatening to China because they could increase Taiwan’s willingness to declare independence and reduce China’s ability to coerce or invade the island. Consequently, even if the conditions that would usually blunt a security dilemma were available—such as highly effective defense capabilities that do not double as offensive capacities—they would do little to reduce competition and China’s insecurity. Instead, China would see the United States as a threat and respond in ways that then threaten Taiwan. As China’s power and military potential increase, so will military competition and political tensions.
The United States is therefore left with only bad options. It can toughen Taiwanese defenses and its own commitment to safeguarding the island but will thereby continue to threaten China’s security and risk a major war. It can implement that policy in a variety of ways, but not in one that solves the fundamental problem: that China sees Taiwan as a vital interest. Alternatively, the United States can end its commitment to using force to defend Taiwan, potentially inviting a Chinese invasion and the forcible unification of the island with the mainland. There are no options in between.
It is tempting for many in Washington and elsewhere to assume that if China were not a one-party state ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, perhaps the problem of Taiwan’s freedom and security would go away. Unfortunately, this happy thought may be unrealistic. If China democratized and had free and fair competitive elections, what evidence is there that Chinese Communist Party candidates insisting on unification with Taiwan would not win at least a plurality? If such candidates were elected, and the Taiwanese preferred not to unify with the resulting mainland government, on what basis would the United States defend Taiwan against a democratically elected government in China?
Perhaps even if Communists were omitted from leadership on the mainland, the people of Taiwan could still prefer not to unify. Having grown comfortable with their self-government, they could understandably resist opening the potential for actors elected by mainland voters to influence it. Then the question would be whether the elected officials and voting public of China would accept Taiwanese independence or instead would threaten the use of force to prevent that. Again, on what basis would it be legitimate for the United States to intervene?
This discussion suggests that the United States’ legitimate interest is not in seeking or promoting regime change but, rather, in deterring or defeating actions by either Beijing or Taipei that would predictably lead to large-scale violence.
The United States (and others) could clarify this by vowing not to act overtly or covertly to remove governments of other nations unless authorized by the UN. Washington may never convince the likes of Putin, Xi, Kim, or Khamenei that it will not act to remove them from power, but it could try to educate itself about the poor results such efforts have achieved over the years. A partial list of the seventy-plus U.S.-led regime change attempts during the Cold War includes the ouster of Mohammed Mossadegh in Iran (1953), repeated attempts to remove Fidel Castro in Cuba and Sukarno in Indonesia, collusion in removing Salvador Allende from Chile (1973), the invasion and overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq (2003) and Muamar Gaddafi in Libya (2011), and various efforts against the regimes in Iran and North Korea (which remain in power twenty-three years after being labeled part of the “axis of evil”).27
U.S. and international security could benefit if current and future U.S. policymakers understood that when their adversaries possess nuclear weapons, any perception that the United States pursues regime change is all the more counterproductive. Rather, it makes adversaries want even more nuclear weapons to reassure themselves that the United States will not run the risk of invading to remove them.
The Emergence of New Technologies
Militaries are paid to seek the capacity to win wars. No military voluntarily embraces being deterred and accepting that it cannot win. The famous Reagan-era historian Richard Pipes put it well in an influential 1977 article titled “Why the Soviet Union Thinks It Could Fight & Win a Nuclear War.” Modern nuclear deterrence strategy, beginning with the classic work of Bernard Brodie and colleagues, posited that militaries now had to focus on “preventing wars rather than winning them, securing sufficiency in decisive weapons rather than superiority, and even ensuring the potential enemy’s ability to strike back,” Pipes wrote.28 “Needless to elaborate, these principles ran contrary to all the tenets of traditional military theory, which had always called for superiority in forces and viewed the objective of war to be victory.” Pipes went on to argue that Soviet nuclear forces and doctrine followed traditional military theory and U.S. policy should be corrected to counter this. Similar tensions between the precepts of deterrence and warfighting have flared over the ensuing decades.29
Technological innovation inspires temptation to escape from nuclear deterrence by gaining some usable advantage over the adversary. New military technologies improve the detection of targets and accuracy of attack, so the yields of nuclear weapons can be reduced without decreasing confidence that targets will be destroyed. Some targets that previously only nuclear warheads could destroy can now be ruined by conventional weapons. These emergent capabilities can reduce the risks of collateral damage and, more broadly, of crossing the threshold to nuclear conflict. Political leaders may then be more inclined to pursue military theories of victorious warfighting.
This can be a paradoxical destabilizing effect of nuclear deterrence: capabilities that deter your adversary may embolden yourself, but that adversary may fear that this new boldness will lead to aggression—which, in turn, leads them to desire more weapons for deterrence.
When adversaries perceive (or fear) their opponent is seeking supremacy, they may be more readily deterred. On the other hand, political and military advisors who believe their adversaries will be deterred by superior capabilities may become less deterred themselves and make moves that end up provoking or escalating nuclear war. This can be a paradoxical destabilizing effect of nuclear deterrence: capabilities that deter your adversary may embolden yourself, but that adversary may fear that this new boldness will lead to aggression—which, in turn, leads them to desire more weapons for deterrence. This paradox produces security dilemmas and insecurity spirals: your effort to technologically strengthen your deterrent (and limit your opponents’ capacity to damage you) looks like an offensive threat, which the adversary then tries to counteract through speech and/or action that you perceive as an offensive threat. Your counteraction to that move threatens your adversary, who may counter in return, and so on in a spiral.30
The diffusion of ever-more lethal conventional and dual-use weapons and reconnaissance and command-and-control capabilities, along with regional missile defenses and low-yield nuclear weapons, blurs the boundary between conventional and nuclear warfighting. As Russian scholar Alexey Arbatov notes, “Many current and future systems of this kind are dual-purpose delivering nuclear and conventional munitions, and their employment would be indistinguishable from a nuclear strike until detonated. This is true of heavy and medium bombers, tactical strike aircraft with missiles and bombs, surface ships and attack submarines with dual-purpose missile systems.”31
All of this increases the prospect of inadvertent escalation to nuclear war, as James Acton has detailed.32 An attacker may use non-nuclear capabilities—including hypersonic cruise missiles with conventional warheads or malware targeting command-and-control systems—to target what it thinks are the adversary’s non-nuclear warfighting capabilities. But the victim may not be able to distinguish these operations from a nuclear attack: the incoming weapons could resemble nuclear ones, or the assets being attacked—such as command-and-control systems—may be part of the victim’s nuclear deterrent system as well as its conventional capabilities.
There is some hope that new technologies can improve the capacities of states, international bodies, and civil society to monitor and verify compliance with arms control and confidence-building measures.33 New monitoring and verifications capabilities could buttress confidence in older treaties that limit numbers of large objects like missile launchers, submarines, and bombers. But dual-use launchers and multiple-use satellites and software probably will not be subject to old-style controls. Instead, competing states will have to agree on codes of behavior. Breaches will be detected after the fact—hopefully not after significant damage has been done.34 This trend toward controlling behaviors instead of military capabilities is driven partly by technological change and partly by the political factors discussed here and throughout this book. Instead of arms control, the new focus may be on behavior control.
The Political and Economic Power of Military-Technical-Industrial Complexes
The so-called military-industrial complex refers both to cognitive and material phenomena. A military-industrial complex is an interest group of military leaders, corporate shareholders, managers, and employees interacting with the state agencies that authorize and fund them. It is also a way of thinking that prioritizes building military capabilities over diplomatic initiatives and socioeconomic investments to resolve or redress disputes and influence foreign populations.35
Leaders determine nuclear-armed states’ intentions, but military-industrial complexes can drive decisions on the development and deployment of capabilities.36 U.S. president Dwight Eisenhower, in his famous 1961 farewell address, described how the military-industrial complex in the United States could acquire “unwarranted influence” and “public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”37 Nuclear weapons laboratories and related think thanks invent new capabilities and potential uses for them. Military services vie for nuclear missions. Large construction and manufacturing companies lobby for contracts to build and base nuclear weapon systems.38 Congressional representatives of the states hosting all these activities and related employees promote government spending on them. Eisenhower understood the implications.
Militaries are paid to win wars, not to be deterred. Their job is to imagine the worst plausible thing their adversaries could do and find ways to either prevent it or to do even worse to the adversary. It is up to national leaders to decide whether and how to start, limit, or terminate wars. Yet, planning for wars, including nuclear conflict, is conducted primarily by militaries, so politicians get pressured to endorse large and variegated arsenals that planners claim (or hope) could win tactical advantages in combat and will therefore deter adversaries. While these winning capabilities may be defensively sought for deterrence, adversaries are likely to perceive them as aggressive. U.S. strategic missile defenses are an obvious example. China’s new ICBM silos may be another example if their purpose is to ensure the survivability of China’s basic deterrent in the face of potential U.S. missile defenses and offensive conventional strike forces.
Correcting worst-case perceptions, reducing escalation pressures, and facilitating political settlement requires political leaders to assert power over their military-defense establishments. This is not easy in democracies or non-democracies.39 In the United States, and likely in other countries, political leaders often find it risky to challenge or temper military leaders’ desires to pursue victory in political or military contests with adversary countries. It is especially difficult when a leader is feeling politically vulnerable for any reason.
Similar military-industrial exertions occurred in the Soviet Union. As Anatoly Dobrynin recounted:
The growing influence of the Soviet military-industrial complex was among the major factors gradually undermining détente, and not just because of its growing demands for technological sophistication, as in the United States. . . . In short, the military brass and the captains of military industry, who were Brezhnev’s reliable supporters in the party and the government, had free access to him with their projects, but they had little knowledge and less responsibility in the field of foreign policy. . . . All this led to an uncontrollable arms race that was not linked to specific objectives of foreign policy or general concepts such as détente.40
In bilateral competition—such as the United States and Russia, or India and Pakistan—the nuclear military-industrial complexes feed off each other. This is increasingly the case with the U.S.-China competition too, after decades of relative self-restraint by Beijing as it bolstered the nation’s economic power. One side’s reported technological advance helps the other side’s nuclear weapons laboratories or missile design bureaus obtain new funding for their desired countermeasures. A humorous variant of this phenomenon occurred at a meeting hosted by a nongovernmental organization in the early 1990s: U.S. nuclear weapons designers smilingly told their Russian counterparts how glad they were when Russia resumed nuclear testing in 1987 after a moratorium imposed by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev throughout 1986.41 The Russian test made it more likely the United States would respond in kind rather than imposing their own moratorium on testing, as the weaponeers had feared. (A moratorium on U.S. nuclear testing was established in 1992 and continues to this day.)
Similarly, in South Asia, the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation’s frequent (and often ill-founded) boasts about being on the cusp of a major new weapon capability—a ballistic missile defense, or multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVS)—delighted the leadership of Pakistan’s nuclear weapon complex. It helped them justify Pakistan’s constantly evolving missile capabilities and warhead stockpiles as necessary defensive responses to India.42
There is at least one countervailing example where a military-industrial complex’s shortcomings create a constraint against competition: when physical and managerial challenges and shortcomings beset the military-industrial complex. Huge delays and cost overruns in the new U.S. Sentinel ICBM program and uranium and plutonium component production facilities, for example, mean the American military-industrial complex may not be able to expand the U.S. nuclear arsenal as they would prefer.43 Arms control or other forms of constraint then may become more attractive as means to manage competition with adversaries.
Worst-Case Policymaking
All four of the phenomena discussed previously encourage worst-case policymaking, which has long been a problem in and between nuclear military-industrial complexes. As Aleksandr’ Savel’yev and Nikolay Detinov wrote from firsthand experience in their important book, The Big Five: Arms Control Decision-Making in the Soviet Union, “it should surprise no one that—as with the United States—the leaders of the Soviet Union proceeded from a worst-case scenario in all their actions and forecasts.”44 Tong Zhao reports that “China’s heavy reliance on worst-case-scenario thinking has created unintended consequences.”45
Worst-case analyses reflect low confidence in intelligence assessments: if your intelligence community does not have good knowledge or insights into your adversaries’ capabilities and intentions, it seems safest—for analysts’ and policymakers’ careers and perhaps for the nation—to assume the worst. Assuming the worst is even more natural (and tacitly encouraged) in an environment where compromise with domestic as well as foreign adversaries is anathema. When domestic political culture is highly polarized, being wrong in one’s assessment and/or policies can invite vicious social media slander or even end a career. To the extent that worst-case thinking and analyses magnify threats, defense bureaus and industries’ revenues will increase.
Mainstream analysts and policymakers assume, not unreasonably, that the more destructive or preemptively useful a state’s weapons are, the more aggressive the intentions of that state. General (ret.) John Hyten, a former vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, reflected this tendency when he suggested that China’s maneuverable hypersonic glide vehicle tested in July 2021 “look[s] like a first-use weapon. That’s what those weapons look like to me.”46 Chinese counterparts and longtime China scholars would not draw this conclusion so easily.
Worst-case thinking intensifies the feeling that regime change is necessary to stem adversarial threats. In the case of Iraq, the more monstrous U.S. officials thought Saddam was, the surer they were that he was harboring chemical and biological weapons and building nuclear ones. To them, he simply had to go. And the more Saddam heard these allegations, the more he thought Washington was determined to kill him—even if he let inspectors prove that he had no WMDs. His worst-case thinking held that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency was omniscient and must know that he didn’t have these weapons. Assuming U.S. (and Israeli) determination to lie, sanction, and overthrow him no matter what, he defied inspectors to maintain his standing at home and in the Arab world.47 Putin’s decision to invade and take over Ukraine was motivated in part by his worst-case belief that Ukraine would be invited to join NATO, which would then “take Crimea back through military means.”48
Worst-case projectors, and the people who quote them, may not even be aware they are using such logic. Nor do they warn their audience. Yet, some champions of nuclear disarmament evince a similar-yet-opposite approach: best-case-scenario thinking. They do not warn audiences that the argued benefits of nuclear disarmament depend on best-case assumptions, in which bigger powers are not more likely to prey on smaller ones in the absence of nuclear deterrence.
These analytic and policy risks were well represented in a recent article in Joint Force Quarterly by Kayse Jansen on U.S. deterrence strategy. Jansen, an official of the U.S. Strategic Command, suggested “best practices” to help strategists “recognize the threats as they are, and face head-on the reality of a complex, congested, and compounding security environment.” The first imperative, she wrote, is to “let the worst-case scenario become the planning scenario.”49 Jansen goes on to instruct that “The statement ‘They would never’ should be prohibited from the modern strategist’s lexicon.” Yet, logically and historically, rejecting best-case thinking does not validate worst-case thinking. Both betray a lack of quality information, familiarity, and analysis regarding the adversary and problem at hand.
The five phenomena sketched in this chapter create powerful political, economic, and technological interests that are both causes and effects of nuclear arms racing and instability. These phenomena can derail nuclear arms control and disarmament; they can also be consequences of this failure and abandonment. This is not tautological. Rather, the factors discussed here reflect the complex ways that polities organize and direct themselves as they perceive and manage relationships with competitors in what may be existential struggles. Change comes when polities and decisionmakers want to increase or decrease their intimidation of competitors, or instead when they prefer to assure them. Such changes in intention and practice often spring from the arrival of new leadership at home as much as from changes in adversarial behavior abroad.
Near the end of a lifetime of study and government service, Robert Jervis assessed the relative influence of domestic and foreign factors in shaping U.S. nuclear policymaking. He wrote:
Internally generated impulses can override external stimuli; internal preoccupations can drown out a concern for what others are saying and doing. . . . The desire of democratic leaders to gain and retain power can guide foreign policy; concentrated and well-organized interests can trump or constitute the national interest; struggle and compromises within the bureaucracy can shape the information and options displayed to leaders. . . . The external world is glimpsed only dimly and in distorted form, and states may be reacting more to themselves than to others. Although deterrence theory and the security dilemma interpret arms competition differently, they both see states reacting to what others are building and doing. . . . But this may be more of a rationalization—sometimes without leaders being aware that this is the case—and the driving forces may be lodged within the state’s own political economy. . . . It is surely a truism that the US government spends at least as much time negotiating with itself as it does negotiating with other countries—and the domestic struggles seem even more bitter.50
This is not a partisan observation. The former Trump administration deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy, Robert Soofer, candidly details many of the dynamics Jervis described:
The conventional wisdom about policymaking suggests that decisions should flow from a rational calculation of interests and objectives, with a conscious calibration of means and ends, and that the president wields extraordinary power in guiding policy formulation and its implementation by cabinet members and the national security bureaucracy. . . . In practice, policy – even that initiated by the president – is affected by institutional procedures, bureaucratic politics, the push and pull of domestic and international politics, individual priorities and personalities, interest groups, media influence, and even the press of time and events.51
Different observers in different states could add or subtract from this list of drivers. Not all these drivers need to be removed or reduced to create the possibility for cooperative efforts to stabilize nuclear competitions. For example, nuclear-armed states could request worst-case analysts to assess the effects of nuclear war and consider these analyses just as they weigh worst-case analyses of Russian or Chinese intentions and weapon programs. This could generate more interest in negotiating stabilization measures than occurs today. Leaders who became more aware of their counterparts’ concerns about regime change could take steps to reassure them and clarify that peaceful coexistence is the guiding strategy. Maybe new technologies could be designed that bolster deterrence without conveying offensive threats. The one impediment to stabilization that must be reduced or removed is the unwillingness or political inability to compromise. This means recognizing the reality that people and nations may feel hostile toward each other; for them to live together without killing each other, they must sometimes negotiate outcomes that benefit the other side too—even if they don’t like doing it. This does not mean giving away one’s own interests. By making security arrangements that also account for the other side’s interests, you can protect and advance your own.
Three Options for Nuclear Competition
The whole world has an existential stake in the prevention or limitation of nuclear war. The first question we must ask is whether nuclear deterrence (in some form or another) will prevent major war, including nuclear war, more effectively than nuclear abolition would. (Abolition could fail to prevent nuclear war if, in a crisis or conflict, one or more states raced to remake nuclear weapons or take them out of hiding, as discussed below).1 The next question is whether some approaches to nuclear deterrence are more dangerous and unnecessarily costly than others. For example, are some arsenals and operational plans more likely to lead to overkill, in which massive nuclear exchanges kill indiscriminately and cause damage and suffering far greater than the threat being contested? Answers to these questions are highly debatable.
The next three chapters analyze arguments for and against: 1) nuclear abolition (disarmed competition); 2) unstabilized nuclear competition; and 3) stabilized nuclear competition. (The latter could entail a wide spectrum of doctrines, arsenals sizes, targeting plans, and potential destructiveness.) The analysis here is intended to be historically, technically, and logically valid and politically effective. That is, each chapter provides an argument that political actors could assess in deciding their nuclear weapon policy.
(A note on terminology: we use “stabilized” and “unstabilized” to reflect intentions and policy choices. Nuclear arsenals may inherently deter adversaries and thereby provide some degree of stability. However, as the stability-instability paradox suggests, in the absence of cooperative stabilizing measures, competitors may be emboldened to act aggressively below the presumed—and uncertain—threshold of strategic nuclear attack. When risks of escalation from conventional war to limited nuclear war to all-out nuclear war are unregulated by mutual understanding and negotiated stabilization measures, this is unstabilized nuclear competition. On the other hand, competitors may choose to genuinely negotiate or reciprocate restraining behaviors and military capabilities. This is stabilized nuclear competition. Stabilization can have varying forms and extent. In terms of the stability-instability paradox, stabilization can be pursued vis-à-vis nonstrategic and strategic nuclear forces as well as conventional forces. It can encompass restraints on behaviors by nuclear forces, conventional forces, paramilitary forces, and cyber forces. Leaders can foster stabilization via reassuring communications—confidential or public—and gestures such as summit meetings.)
Obviously, the merits and demerits of each approach depend on the historical circumstances in which they are being pursued or imagined. When the United States and the Soviet Union had no significant diplomatic communication and problem-solving capacity, their nuclear competition was unstabilized. Between 1963 and 1972, they cooperated to negotiate several stabilizing measures that epitomized their political détente, notwithstanding the Soviet intervention in Czechoslovakia and the war in Vietnam. In the 1990s, major reductions in nuclear and conventional forces occurred dialectically with intense leader-to-leader communication and problem-solving initiatives, all of which fostered hope in the early 2000s that nuclear disarmament could eventually be possible. Today, the circumstances among competing nuclear-armed states are more complicated than any previous period. Yet, the world has the benefit of being able to draw upon past experience in restraining nuclear competitions and averting the use of nuclear weapons.
Under political and security conditions like those today, stabilized competition would provide a better benefit-risk balance than either nuclear abolition or unstabilized competition.
We suggest that under political and security conditions like those today, stabilized competition would provide a better benefit-risk balance than either nuclear abolition or unstabilized competition. Within the wide range of possible postures and doctrines for stabilized competition, we argue further that the United States, Russia, and China would serve their own interests and the interests of the rest of the world if they pursued an agenda of steadily rolling back intentions and capabilities to threaten each other’s nuclear deterrents and adopted an explicit goal of ending nuclear overkill—a level of death and destruction that would far exceed any damage done in the conventional conflicts that states hope to deter.2
The Nuclear Abolition Option: Disarmed Competition
If nuclear weapons could be securely and verifiably abolished, it would arguably mean that governments had solved the various challenges and dilemmas associated with securing the world from apocalyptic warfare today. There are many ways to define and accomplish the reduction, dismantling, and disposition of nuclear weapons on the way to abolition. The process would involve stages of disarmament that, for technical, budgetary, and political reasons, would take a long time.1 This is a goal for the 191 state parties to the NPT. That seventy-three states have also acceded to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons reflects their impatience and frustration that this goal is not being pursued effectively. To them, nuclear deterrence is second best. And, of course, some approaches to deterrence are better than others at balancing risks and costs with reliability.
Notwithstanding the desired benefits, nuclear abolition is not being pursued in practice by any of the nine nuclear-armed states and their allies—at least, not as a near-term goal. For the most powerful actors, nuclear disarmament (as a process leading to abolition) has been taken off the agenda thanks to Russia’s invasion of non-nuclear-armed Ukraine, the Chinese and North Korean nuclear weapon buildups, the U.S. nuclear modernization program, and the absence of structured arms control and confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan. So long as each nuclear-armed state feels more threatened by conventional war than by the risk that such a war will go nuclear, they will hold on to their nuclear deterrent.
Still, it is prudent and politically advisable to reinforce the G20 leaders’ declaration that the “use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” and the Reagan-Gorbachev declaration that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” No one knows whether a limited nuclear war can be kept limited. And if all-out nuclear war occurs, everyone will lose devastatingly. It is asking too much of twenty-first-century human beings and machines to believe that nuclear deterrence will work without fail over the next seventy-five years; if no powerful actors seriously pursue the disarmament project, the human species will doom itself on Earth (and probably on any other planet to which wealthy people hope to escape). This chapter, though, confines itself to the simpler purpose of briefly explaining the fundamental political obstacles that would need to be overcome to motivate competitive states to dismantle their nuclear weapons.
The giant challenge, of course, is how to get politically and physically from today’s world, where nine countries have a total of more than 12,000 nuclear weapons, to a world in which all those weapons have been verifiably eliminated and everyone is sufficiently confident that no one will get away with secretly rebuilding them. How can the international community move purposefully toward such a world when great powers are arms racing rather than arms controlling, breaking nonproliferation norms rather than prioritizing them, hedging on old test-ban commitments rather than affirming them, and in a few cases making nuclear threats rather than making them taboo?
There is no agreed plan to do this. Joan Rohlfing, president of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, outlines the basic approach:
An alternative strategy for preventing nuclear use could rely on a strict and effective technology-control regime around the dual-use technologies that can be utilized for peaceful purposes as well as for nuclear weapons. Seventy years ago, the technical capacity to do that did not exist. Today, it does. We have learned a lot about how to monitor, detect, and regulate nuclear technology that could be used or diverted for weapons purposes. Such a regime would need to be coupled with a legal prohibition against nuclear weapons possession, deployment and use, as well as with the policies, institutions, and capabilities necessary to implement, verify, and enforce such a prohibition. Each of these goals is formidable and will require steady effort over a generation or more.2
The negotiation of such a regime, especially its enforcement, would require concurrence from at least the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, Israel, India, Pakistan, and North Korea—the nine states that now possess nuclear weapons. NATO and Asian allies under the U.S. security umbrella would also need to tolerate dismantling the U.S. nuclear deterrent. Each of these countries presumably would not be willing to eliminate their weapons unless all the others did: as long as one country retains nuclear weapons, it is assumed others will want to balance that power.
The biggest challenges today are the non-nuclear threats that make nuclear-armed states (or alliances) feel they need to retain their nuclear deterrent, even if everyone else were willing to get rid of their nuclear weapons.
As previously discussed, North Korean leaders fear that without a survivable nuclear deterrent, they could be attacked and removed by some combination of the United States and South Korea. Russian elites see that “Westerners are trying to make their latent economic advantage pay political dividends, to wear Russia out, and to provoke an internal split. . . . They are eager to degrade, or better yet, disintegrate Russia in order to later halt or even reverse China’s victorious march,” writes Sergei Karaganov. “The fear of nuclear weapons, or of nuclear war in general, must be restored without any further delay.”3
China’s rapid buildup of its nuclear arsenal suggests a fear that Taiwan would be more likely to declare independence with Washington’s backing if China did not have nuclear weapons to deter U.S. conventional military intervention. Pakistan has long felt that nuclear weapons are necessary for it to stand up to India’s increasingly superior economic power and Hindu-nationalist anti-Muslim central government. Israel, in the aftermath of the horrific October 7, 2023, terrorist attack by Hamas and the horrific Israeli military response in Gaza, feels that Iran-backed adversaries would threaten the existence of the Jewish state if Tehran (and others) were not deterred by Israeli nuclear weapons.
The United States is probably most capable of defending its territory and sovereignty without nuclear weapons. Vast oceans separate it from its main adversaries or competitors, and the United States still possesses greater conventional military power than any other state (though it may lack sufficient time to deploy it to defeat a Chinese assault on Taiwan or a Russian assault on a Baltic state). Indeed, this advantage in non-nuclear military capabilities and other elements of national power informed Obama’s call in Prague in 2009 for all countries “to seek the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons.” Like the longstanding nuclear hawk and negotiator Paul Nitze, Obama understood that in a world without nuclear weapons, U.S. power would be unrivalled.4 Or, in the words of former secretary of defense Les Aspin:
During the Cold War, our principal adversary had conventional forces in Europe that were numerically superior. For us, nuclear weapons were the equalizer. The threat to use them was present and was used to compensate for our smaller numbers of conventional forces. Today, nuclear weapons can still be the equalizer against superior conventional forces. But today it is the United States that has unmatched conventional military power, and it is our potential adversaries who may attain nuclear weapons. We’re the ones who could wind up being the equalizee.5
Even if the United States had magically eliminated all its nuclear weapons in 2010, would Russia have followed? Would China have? Pakistan? North Korea? Israel? Today, nearly sixteen years after Obama’s speech in Prague, nuclear weapons are even more important for these countries and for U.S. allies. Tellingly, since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, German politicians, including from the Green Party, have stopped speaking of disarmament. “Security concerns now seem to trump anti-nuclear sentiments,”6 as Tobias Bunde argues.
So long as there are powerful neighbors who might use military force, particularly nuclear weapons, to try to take disputed territory, nuclear-armed states and allies feel it is prudent to retain a nuclear deterrent. This wariness of nuclear abolition is intensified by the worry that even if a nuclear disarmament regime could be negotiated among all nuclear-armed states, an adversary could secretly remake their nuclear weapons and then dictate to the rest of the world. Each nuclear-armed state would worry this about the others.
“A ‘world without nuclear weapons,’” Thomas Schelling wrote in 2009, “would be a world in which the United States, Russia, Israel, China, and half a dozen or a dozen other countries would have hair-trigger mobilization plans to rebuild nuclear weapons and mobilize or commandeer delivery systems, and would have prepared targets to preempt other nations’ nuclear facilities, all in a high-alert status, with practice drills and secure emergency communications.”7 In a disarmed world like this, “every crisis would be a nuclear crisis, any war could become a nuclear war. The urge to preempt would dominate; whoever gets the first few weapons will coerce or preempt. It would be a nervous world,” Schelling concluded.
Some form of nuclear deterrence would operate in this disarmed world. The United States, Russia, China, and others would retain experts who know how to make nuclear weapons and would have access to fissile materials in extremis. As Schelling wrote, “‘Mutual nuclear deterrence’ could take the form of letting it be known that any evidence of nuclear rearmament would be promptly reciprocated.” Here, the question would be whether this kind of nuclear deterrence with zero declared weapons would be more or less stable than nuclear deterrence with negotiated, restrained arsenals and operational practices among the possessor states. A related and less obvious question asked by Schelling is whether individuals or political parties in a world of nuclear-disarmed states would be allowed to advocate nuclear rearmament. If not, what are the human rights implications of such stricture? And if one or more political factions did press for nuclear rearmament, how would that affect international stability? How would competitor governments’ worst-case analysts and military-industrial complexes react to such calls for nuclear rearmament in other countries? How would stability and confidence in the disarmament regime be maintained?
Such risks and concerns might be exaggerated, but the operative question is whether leaders contending for power in any of today’s nuclear-armed states would gamble their careers on nuclear disarmament.
This is extremely difficult to imagine unless and until the world’s major powers evolve a reliable mechanism for enforcing international law even over the objection of the most powerful states in the system. (The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, for instance, has no enforcement mechanism.) If enforcement of agreements were highly reliable, then a legal treaty committing all states to eschew the possession and acquisition of nuclear weapons, with rigorous verification modalities, could become the basis for perpetuating a world without nuclear weapons. The problem, of course, is that the most powerful states in the system do not agree to allow others to enforce unwelcome interpretations of international law on themselves. Wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and Iraq, to name three in the past twenty years, make this point. And Russia’s, Israel’s, and the United States’ nuclear weapons help ensure that international legal judgments cannot be imposed on them.
All this is quite unsatisfying to much of the world whose future lives depend on a handful of leaders continuing to avoid nuclear war. All states share national security interests in avoiding nuclear war. Almost all states share interests in preventing nuclear weapon proliferation. But the world of nuclear haves and have-nots denies most states’ desires for equal status. This world leaves most nations physically hostage to two or three leaders who could wage a nuclear war that, under certain conditions, could disrupt global supplies of food and other resources for decades.8 No wonder, then, that the flaws of decisionmakers and the life-ending consequences of nuclear war make nuclear deterrence tolerable only until a better alternative can be negotiated and enforced and/or until a nuclear war erupts, in which case no one can predict what might happen after.9
For now, if major powers favor nuclear deterrence over disarmament, what form of nuclear deterrence, with what types of guardrails, is best for global security? Best in terms of deterring adversaries without provoking unlimited competition for first-use or other escalatory advantages that are destabilizing, excessively costly, and futile. Best in terms of minimizing overkill—the scale of immediate and long-term destruction of life on earth. Best in terms of respecting the interests and legal protection of people in nations that are uninvolved in a given nuclear war but who are potentially casualties of its radioactive, climactic, and economic fallout. Best in terms of fulfilling the NPT bargain of security (neighbors do not acquire nuclear weapons; nuclear-armed states do not use these weapons to attack non-nuclear-armed states), peaceful uses of atomic energy, and progress toward the equity and peace of a nuclear-disarmed world.
In the next two chapters, we will analyze the perceived benefits and drawbacks of two alternative types of nuclear deterrence: unstabilized competition and stabilized competition. We say “perceived benefits and risks” because no one really knows what is most likely to make nuclear deterrence fail and what will happen if it does. There are no data. That is a good thing, but its meaning is debatable. It could mean that nuclear deterrence has worked so well that it has not failed and will continue to spare humanity from wars that might otherwise occur. It could also mean that nuclear deterrence will fail tomorrow and, if it does, no one knows whether or how nuclear war could be limited.
Nuclear Deterrence Option #1: Unstabilized Competition
Unstabilized nuclear competition was on full display between the United States and the Soviet Union from 1945 until about 1963. In 1967, after collaborating to complete the NPT, Moscow and Washington began negotiations to limit offense-defense arms racing.1 This resulted in the first Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT I) Interim Agreement and the ABM Treaty, both signed in 1972. Before that, the two powers built their nuclear arsenals as fast as their money and technical resources allowed. (The number of U.S. nuclear weapons peaked at 31,255 in 1967 when the Soviet Union had “only” 8,400. Soviet numbers peaked in 1986 at 40,159, when the United States had “only” 23,312.)2
Today, concerns are mounting that the expiration of the New START Treaty in February 2026 means Russia and the United States will again compete up and down the escalation ladder without restraint—with capabilities and plans to conduct demonstration shots, limited regional use of low-yield weapons, preemptive attacks, and massive retaliation. Gone will be any agreed-upon limits to the numbers and types of deployed strategic (long-range) nuclear weapon systems and intermediate-range systems of any kind. No limits will exist on missile defenses. The two countries may still abide by moratoria on explosive nuclear weapon testing, but neither nation is bound legally to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.
This pending lack of restraint coincides with China’s recent rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal, after six decades of exceptional self-restraint. A new era of three-way unrestrained competition appears underway (unless Chinese leaders credibly clarify how their buildup reaffirms their stated no-first-use policy and a continued rejection of the plausibility of limited nuclear warfighting). North Korea could be added to this mix of unstabilized competition, as it appears to be advancing its nuclear weapon capabilities as rapidly and fully as it can, without any negotiated restraints. Indeed, Russia may be helping it.3 The United States and its allies now fear that China and Russia, perhaps with North Korea, could coordinate in simultaneous conflicts in Europe and Asia, making it impossible for the United States to defend all its allies at once.4
“The main challenge,” from the perspective of the United States and its allies, “is that adversaries think that nuclear blackmail, brinksmanship, or coercion can make the United States quit regional conflicts where we have less at stake than they do,” in the words of longtime U.S. nuclear policy official Brad Roberts.5 The Trump administration’s handling of the Ukraine war could heighten that challenge. In terms of technology, all the antagonists are affected by largely unrestrained competition for dominance in cyberspace, outer space, and conventional forces.
Fortunately, the other four acknowledged nuclear-armed states are more self-restrained or constrained, even though they have not negotiated arms control agreements. The United Kingdom, France, India, and Pakistan all have arsenals under 300 weapons. They do not plan to conduct preemptive nuclear strikes on their opponents’ deterrents, which would drive arms racing and motivate adversaries to prepare early use of nuclear weapons against them. They do not threaten to forcibly take disputed territory from others.
This chapter describes ways in which unstabilized competition is irrational and counterproductive and may be explicable largely through domestic defects that reinforce each other. Some influential actors have known this. Obama, for example, opened a high-level meeting on nuclear policymaking by saying, “Let’s stipulate that this is all insane.” Reagan reminisced in his memoir, “some people in the Pentagon . . . thought in terms of fighting and winning a nuclear war. To me it was simple common sense: A nuclear war couldn’t be won by either side. It must never be fought. . . . As far as I was concerned, the MAD [mutually assured destruction] policy was madness. For the first time in history, man had the power to destroy mankind itself. A war between the superpowers would incinerate much of the world and leave what was left of it uninhabitable forever.”6 Reagan’s Soviet counterpart, Gorbachev, had a similar perspective, which he struggled to impress upon his “generals and even some people in the Foreign Ministry . . . [who] were firmly stuck in a logic of antagonism, and the military [who] sought to protect their corporate interests.”7 A deep study of Eisenhower’s approach to nuclear weapons led the scholar Campbell Craig to conclude, “We should pay more attention to what the leaders of the superpowers did at the moments of truth than what their bureaucracies planned for in quieter times.”8 This could be amended by noting that, after they retire, some former military and national security officials question much of what they said and did regarding nuclear weapons while in office (Lee Butler and Sir John Gower are outstanding examples).
“No nuclear strategy can be completely rational,” Robert Jervis wrote, “But when one attempts to escape from the nuclear revolution by conventionalizing, the situation is made even worse.”9 Each nuclear-armed military thinks that if it is losing a war at the conventional level, it must have options to use nuclear weapons in ways that will make their adversaries seek an off-ramp rather than escalate to all-out nuclear war. The problem, of course, is that each side is seeking to deny those capabilities to its adversaries as well. So, each has an incentive not to back down and instead to try another round of controlled escalation in the hopes that now the adversary will stop. And so on, it goes.
Each nuclear-armed military thinks that if it is losing a war at the conventional level, it must have options to use nuclear weapons in ways that will make their adversaries seek an off-ramp rather than escalate to all-out nuclear war.
Nobody can say with confidence that nuclear war can be kept limited. This is the risk that makes nuclear deterrence work for and against all sides—both the “good” guys and the “bad.” For the United States, the central logic in these competitions is to maximize the probability of disabling its adversaries’ most militarily important targets while minimizing the potential damage to civilians and the surrounding environment.10 According to Keir Lieber and Daryl Press, “the effort to neutralize adversary strategic forces—that is, achieve strategic primacy—spans nearly every realm of warfare: for example, ballistic missile defense, antisubmarine warfare, intelligence, surveillance-and-reconnaissance systems, offensive cyber warfare, conventional precision strike, and long-range precision strike, in addition to nuclear strike capabilities.”11 One side might hope, and the other would fear, that non-nuclear operations could neutralize nuclear deterrents. But this dynamic produces unending, expensive competition and evolving risk. In an actual crisis or armed conflict, would a head of state gamble that a preemptive attack against another’s nuclear forces will completely succeed when the consequence of being wrong is nuclear detonations on their own territory?
Russian military and political leaders assume the worst, of course. As Dima Adamsky puts it:
the Russian nuclear establishment’s main concern is a U.S. “prompt global strike” that decapitates the Russian military’s supreme command and nullifies its nuclear retaliation capacity. Russian sources assume that to achieve these aims, the United States will employ nonnuclear offensive and defensive means, as Washington seeks to – according to Russian perception – “de-militarize” and “de-sovereign Russia” and then exploit the country’s “territorial, natural, industrial, and human resources.”12
Russia is developing five new delivery systems that could bypass future U.S. missile defenses: the Sarmat ICBM, whose great range of 16,000 kilometers would enable it to take a southern approach to U.S. targets and avoid missile defenses based in California and Alaska; the Kinzhal, Avangard, and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles that can maneuver to avoid defenses; the Poseidon nuclear-powered and nuclear-armed torpedo, which can be launched from safe waters and travel deeply up to 5,000 kilometers before detonation; and the Burevestnik nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed cruise missile with a range of 23,000 kilometers.13
Putin has expressed this competitive logic. In late June 2024, he declared that Russia “should resume production of intermediate and shorter range nuclear-capable missiles and then consider where to deploy them,” in the words of Reuters. The article continues, “Putin said Russia had pledged not to deploy such missiles but that the United States had resumed their production, brought them to Denmark for exercises and also taken them to the Philippines.”14
In December 2022, Putin evinced the same logic. Speaking in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, he said it is potentially “worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our US counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security” with respect to a disarming first strike. Washington has a “theory of a preventive strike,” he said, and is “developing a system for a disarming strike” on the basis of its air- and sea-based cruise missiles. Putin claimed that Russia had already commissioned hypersonic weapons capable of carrying out such a strike, while the United States had not yet deployed such systems. “If the potential adversary believes that it can use the theory of a preemptive strike and we don’t, it makes us think about the threats posed by such ideas in other countries’ defensive posture,” he said. Putin also explained the deterrence logic of launching one’s nuclear weapons on warning that they are being attacked. “When the early warning system receives a signal about a missile attack, we launch hundreds of missiles that are impossible to stop,” he said with a smile, according to the Associated Press. “Enemy missile warheads would inevitably reach the territory of the Russian Federation. But nothing would be left of the enemy too, because it’s impossible to intercept hundreds of missiles. And this, of course, is a factor of deterrence.”15
China, playing catch up, is enhancing its capacity to defeat U.S. and allied regional conventional forces, survive U.S. preemptive attacks on its nuclear deterrent, and defeat missile defenses at the regional and strategic levels. Some urge the United States to increase its offensive and defensive missile forces, especially to counter China.16 However, these advocates do not explain why China and Russia would be unable or unwilling to add offensive capabilities to overcome whatever new increment of defenses that Washington and its allies deploy.
This competitive logic was evident in then U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan’s June 2023 speech to the Arms Control Association in Washington, D.C. “We’re investing in cutting-edge non-nuclear capabilities that will help sustain our military advantage for decades to come,” Sullivan declared. “Capabilities like conventionally-armed hypersonic missiles that can reach heavily-defended, high-value targets—in contrast to the nuclear-capable missiles of similar kind that Russia and China are developing. And capabilities like new space and cyberspace tools that will help the United States retain its advantage across every domain,” are part of the U.S. effort. The United States, Sullivan said, will “negotiate arms control from a position of strength and confidence.”
Comments like Putin’s and Sullivan’s may be intended to impress domestic audiences as much as to deter adversaries. Yet, they give adversaries compelling justification to enhance their own arsenals and war plans to compete. Russia and China see the United States as seeking advantages that they must counter. The United States sees them seeking more nuclear and other capabilities in order to take territory or sovereignty away from U.S. allies and to deter the United States from trying to stop them. Each, in its self-centered way, sees itself as acting defensively and the other acting offensively. The result, regardless, is ceaseless military-technical instability and political anxiety.
The rest of this chapter outlines eight major liabilities of unrestrained offense-defense competitions. The ultimate risk, of course, is that the United States and Russia and/or the United States and China could destroy each other and render earth uninhabitable for billions of other people whose nations are not in the fight.
Arms Racing
Uncontrolled pursuit of offensive and/or defensive superiority over an adversary’s nuclear forces will likely lead to arms racing. Today, each state prefers to say it is not seeking superiority but is merely seeking to prevent its adversaries from gaining superiority. Regardless, if competing states think their opponents can preemptively destroy many of their nuclear forces and command and control systems and then use missile defenses to block retaliation, they will mobilize resources to counter this risk and reinforce their own deterrent. This is the sort of arms racing the United States and the Soviet Union/Russia engaged in for decades and that China may now be conducting too, though Xi’s thinking about nuclear competition has not been disclosed.17 (India and Pakistan follow this logic in much more restrained ways, in part because India has adhered to a no-first-use posture.)
As the United States decides how to compete simultaneously with Russia and China without agreed-upon constraints, policymakers must answer why Russia would accept the United States’ deploying significantly more weapons than Russia does, or why China would accept that the United States must build up to match both Russia and China but China should not do the same. Similarly, Putin and Xi should question whether unstabilized competition in nuclear weaponry will serve their strategic and economic interests as well as negotiated restraints with Washington and perhaps others would.
Crisis Instability and Conflict Escalation
Militaries are paid to win wars. Damage limitation, by targeting an opponents’ nuclear forces and command and control systems, makes sense for the attacker. But, to the target, it looks like preemptive denial of deterrence. When there are no mutually agreed-upon norms of behavior in low-earth orbits, in disputed territorial waters and airways, or in cyberspace, competition to target each other’s nuclear forces and command and control systems can be especially risky and destabilizing. This is compounded when competing states lack high-level communication channels to clarify intentions and manage crises. In these conditions, accidental collisions or misinterpreted intrusions can escalate crises into conflict, conflict into big wars, and big wars into nuclear catastrophe.
States facing an uncontrolled competitor may plan to launch their nuclear forces before they can be destroyed. This can involve launch on warning (LOW) or launch under attack (LUA) plans, possibly including preprogrammed automatic launch of weapons if centralized command and control systems have been disabled. Both of these options are subject to human and technical error. Putin’s remarks in Bishkek reflect this logic, as does official North Korean nuclear doctrine calling for nuclear launch if hostile forces conduct or appear on the verge of conducting “a nuclear or non-nuclear attack on the state leadership and the command organization of the state’s nuclear forces.”18
LOW and LUA policies are especially dangerous. They give decisionmakers less than ten minutes to assess whether warnings are valid or are due to technical malfunction, spoofing, mischaracterization, or some other human error. Time pressures make it likely that heads of state will be given response options that have been prepackaged by their military and may not reflect how that leader would wish to respond in the actual event.
China’s limited experiences with early-warning technologies and LUA command and control operations add to the risk of accidents, mistakes, and misunderstandings, which occurred repeatedly in the early U.S. and Soviet/Russian competition. New technologies—such as maneuverable hypersonic missiles and malware that could interfere in command, control, and communications—present additional challenges for threat evaluation and decisionmaking compared with the nuclear rivalry of the Cold War.
Alexey Arbatov aptly summarized the risks that flow from targeting each other’s strategic nuclear forces and command and control while relying on launch on warning to escape such targeting: “the LOW strike carries a significant risk of inadvertently triggering a nuclear war due to a technical failure of the ballistic missile early warning satellites and ground-based radars, unauthorized launch of missiles by the opponent, misinterpretation of the other side’s actions or intentions, and uncontrolled escalation of a local armed conflict.”19
U.S. nuclear strategists today emphasize that LUA or LOW is an option, not a first-choice plan. They argue the capability must be retained, even if a president is unlikely to authorize the use of nuclear weapons this way. Some observers say China is moving in a similar direction, toward LOW capabilities, to ensure that the United States cannot preemptively destroy China’s nuclear deterrent.20 The dilemma, of course, is that adversaries assume that deploying LUA or LOW capabilities reflects the intention to use them. Assuming the worst, they build and plan accordingly. This is likely to continue, so long as these states prioritize nuclear counterforce targeting.
The Fleeting Illusion of Superiority
Logic and U.S.-Soviet history show that uncontrolled offense-defense competitions cannot be won in sustainable and affordable ways. The other side, unless it faces bankruptcy or radically different leadership, will find a way to counter whatever short-term advantage your side might gain on offense or defense. For some, the demise of the Soviet Union fosters hope that the United States could arms race China to death, too.21 But China is too rich and its leaders too smart for that; it will seek affordable ways to deny U.S. strategic dominance. And the evolution of Russia from 1991 to 2021 should temper expectations that the losing side of a cold war will stay down for long. (Putin, in a February 2024 speech exhorting the Russian nation to victory in Ukraine, celebrated five new nuclear weapon systems that Russia is building. He noted that the West “attempts to draw us into an arms race, thereby exhausting us, mirroring the strategy they successfully employed with the Soviet Union in the 1980s.”22 Putin indicated Russia would not repeat that episode.)
As the wise Anatoly Dobrynin summarized:
The whole history of the arms race showed that neither side would let the other pull ahead. . . . From the MIRV controversy all the way to Ronald Reagan’s favorite dream of a Star Wars defense, it is easy to trace an American desire to acquire some form of ultimate weapon guaranteeing superiority over the Soviet Union, however illusory that might have been. . . . Because a limitation on MIRVed warheads or an outright ban would have been opposed by the Pentagon and its political supporters on the right, Nixon and [national security advisor Henry] Kissinger gradually decided to seek curbs on ABM systems only. . . . MIRVed missiles lasted as an American advantage for only a couple of years, when the Soviet Union built its own.23
Dobrynin tells a similar story about the Soviet leadership’s “mistaken decision to deploy the SS-20s under pressure from our military, who were mesmerized by their high performance.”24 As a result, Dobrynin writes, the United States countered by deploying Pershing II missiles. “Military tensions rose in Europe, and the overall strategic nuclear balanced shifted in favor of the United States. Major efforts had to be made much later to relieve tension by mutually renouncing such missiles and scrapping them.” Gorbachev shared Dobrynin’s assessment that the SS-20 deployment was a huge mistake initiated by the Soviet military-industrial complex.25
Direct and Opportunity Costs
Uncontrolled competition can be extremely expensive, especially for weapons that are meant never to be used. Funding uncontrolled competition in nuclear forces diminishes the pool that could fund conventional forces, whose quality and quantity do more to determine outcomes on the ground and whether nuclear war will occur
Funding uncontrolled competition in nuclear forces diminishes the pool that could fund conventional forces, whose quality and quantity do more to determine outcomes on the ground and whether nuclear war will occur.
Competing with two peers—Russia and China—will be especially costly for the United States unless allies in Europe and Asia significantly increase the scale and effectiveness of their military capabilities, as Trump is once again imploring them to do.26 Costs for the new Sentinel ICBM and the Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine programs have risen 13 percent between the budgets for fiscal year 2024 and rate year 2025.27 Both programs, as well as the over-budget Department of Energy plutonium pit program, are behind schedule. According to an in-depth New York Times report, the United States began an extensive nuclear weapon modernization program in 2010, budgeted at $1.7 trillion, “with no significant debate.” Keeping with historical patterns, “At least 20 major projects are already years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.”28 Russia, China, North Korea, India, Pakistan, Israel, the United Kingdom, and France do not inform their citizens or the rest of the world what they spend in total on their nuclear weapon systems.
Overkilling People and the Planet
Even after their nuclear competition was controlled by treaties, the United States and the Soviet Union together deployed more than 60,000 nuclear weapons in 1985. That number finally began declining thereafter thanks to verifiable treaties. These two arsenals clearly could have killed more people than “required” for any sane deterrence or warfighting strategy. In determining how many weapons of what explosive yield (power) were necessary, U.S. planners considered only effects of blast—the tremendous shock wave and wind from a detonation. They did not consider the destructive effects of fire and radiation.29 This resulted in war plans with shocking overkill. Civilian officials in the United States intermittently have examined military targeting plans and found hundreds of targets that did not merit nuclear weapons. But, despite these efforts to reduce overkill, successors ten or fifteen years later found that target lists were excessive again.30
U.S. and Soviet nuclear war planners (and others) also did not calculate environmental effects that could produce what became known has nuclear winter. Fire that burns large quantities of materials, especially from urban and industrial areas, can lift sufficient volumes of soot into the upper stratosphere in sufficient quantities to block sunlight, severely disrupting agriculture for years in nations that had nothing to do with the war.31
Nuclear Counterforce Strategy: What Leaders Value Most
There is a maxim that deterrence depends on targeting what adversary leaders value most.32 But how do opponents assess what adversary leaders value most?
Steve Coll, in his formidable 2024 book The Achilles Trap, describes how U.S. officials could not fathom Saddam’s motivations and intentions. Nor could Saddam understand and predict the behavior of U.S. leaders. “During the conflict over Kuwait,” for example, Coll writes, Saddam “was so convinced that an atomic strike by Israel or America was coming that he commissioned plans to evacuate Baghdad’s population to the countryside.” But this did not cause him to reverse his aggression or bow to international pressure.33
In much of the Cold War, Paul Nitze was an exceptionally influential voice in U.S. nuclear policymaking. He insisted with great confidence that Soviet leaders would use advantages in the carrying capacity (throw weight) of Soviet ICBMs to coerce the United States and others to accede to Soviet demands around the world. The throw-weight advantage, Nitze asserted, would make Soviet leaders confident that launching those heavy missiles’ warheads against U.S. ICBM fields would so decimate the U.S. arsenal that the president could only retaliate against Russian cities. Doing so, he said, would motivate Russia to launch its remaining forces against U.S. cities. Faced with that prospect, a president would choose not to respond to Russian first strikes. Anticipating this U.S. inhibition, Russian leaders would then feel free to impose their will around the world.34 Nitze propounded this view even after Gorbachev became general secretary. Yet, as Gorbachev, Dobrynin, and other memoirists and historians write, Soviet leaders had no such confidence. For every case of geopolitical competition in the Cold War where the Soviet Union gained an advantage against Western interests, there is another case where Western interests prevailed over Moscow’s. And in the end, the Soviet Union collapsed despite its throw-weight advantage.
How many U.S. intelligence analysts and nuclear war planners in their offices in Langley, Virginia, or Omaha, Nebraska, have a real sense of how Putin, Xi, and Kim perceive U.S. intentions and capabilities? How many of those analysts and planners have ever spent time in Russia, China, or North Korea, and interacted with people there long enough to actually determine which targets would most threaten their leader’s grip on power? There are many counterintelligence and security constraints on U.S. officials engaging with adversary counterparts or traveling in adversary countries to better understand their perspectives. Official meetings often amount to a sterile trade of talking points. These tendencies help explain why past breakthroughs have often been achieved directly through secret correspondence between top leaders and perhaps a designated back channel.
Political policy debates in Washington often feature the claim that adversaries do not sufficiently fear the United States (typically due to the weakness of whoever is being blamed for U.S. policy in Washington). So, the thinking goes, the country needs more and better weapons and a clearer willingness to use them. But Russian, Chinese, and Iranian officials and scholars often indicate in private and in public that they think the United States has clear military superiority and is always trying to bully or overthrow them.35 What would happen if U.S. leaders asked their Russian and Chinese counterparts what they believe U.S. nuclear targeting plans are, and whether they have questions or warnings about them? When adversary leaders—be they Chinese, Russian, North Korean, or American—give speeches projecting their side of a dispute and describing the threats they perceive, their opponents tend to ignore or dismiss them. Yet, competitors’ most menacing statements or capabilities are widely cited to justify one’s own most belligerent or threatening policies.36
The United States, for decades, has selected targets on the reasonable assumption that the leaders of these countries value perpetuating their regimes and staying in power over their people.37 But how does threatening to destroy some fraction of their nuclear arsenal make adversary leaders conclude that they would be removed from power? And how will that make them cave to whatever Washington is trying to make them do?
It seems there are two alternative ways the United States could threaten to end these regimes’ power (and thereby deter or compel them to act differently). One—which is both repugnant and ridiculous—is to destroy their people so they have no one to rule over. The other, more theoretically and morally acceptable option is to remove and replace leaders and their apparatuses of repression and aggression. But doing that requires boots on the ground: hundreds of thousands (if not more) occupying soldiers, who can uproot existing repressive institutions and personnel and somehow replace them with leaders who are more decent to their people and less threatening to their U.S-allied neighbors and the United States. Destroying an adversary’s nuclear weapons, so that they could not be unleashed to stop a U.S.-led invasion, could make a regime-change war more credible in theory. But detonating the number of nuclear weapons needed to preemptively destroy an adversary’s nuclear forces would have devastating and dangerous effects. Are U.S. and allied leaders likely to send their troops and other personnel into radioactive environments to replace the odious regimes in Russia, China, or North Korea? Even if Russia and China had zero nuclear weapons, it is inconceivable that the United States and its allies would invade and occupy either country and undertake the long, arduous process of rooting out their repressive and aggressive actors and institutions.
From a different angle, do Russian, Chinese, and North Korean leaders accurately judge what U.S. leaders value most? How would U.S. scholars, journalists, nuclear strategists, and politicians from different parties assess what U.S. leaders (ranging from Barack Obama to Donald Trump) value most? One answer must be that leaders value heavily their own reelection: how should that inform Moscow, Beijing, and Pyongyang’s selection of targets? Would Electoral College swing states be targeted because residents might be less likely to reelect a president who presided over nuclear attacks against them? Or would targeting swing states make them more likely to support that president as a way to defy and seek revenge against the enemy? Performing this exercise of target valuation on your own country shows some of the limitations of nuclear deterrence targeting dogma. Leaders or the public can be surveyed about what they value most, but their perspective might change considerably after the experience of a nuclear attack.
As the United States, Russia, and China proceed to develop and deploy more nuclear weapons that threaten overkill, it is reasonable to ask what their targets are and why they think those choices will make each adversary leader desist from initiating or escalating the use of force.
Nuclear Counterforce Competition: Leaders May Think Differently
The variety of nuclear weapon systems that states develop and deploy in uncontrolled competition often reflects the desires of military-scientific-industrial establishments. Heads of state authorize these programs, doctrines, and general targeting plans, but they rarely understand the details. Nor do they reveal whether they, as the sole deciding authority, would launch the number of weapons envisioned in such plans.
McGeorge Bundy, national security advisor to U.S. president John F. Kennedy, wrote in his magisterial 1988 study of Cold War nuclear history, Danger and Survival, that “The president as commander in chief has been missing all too often in the planning, the procurement, and the doctrinal guidance of nuclear defense policy.”38
In a similar vein, historian Marc Trachtenberg noted:
the military establishment still invests heavily in counterforce, and this suggests a certain willingness, in the final analysis, to strike first in a general war. But this argument is weak for a number of reasons. First of all, the sort of counterforce targeting embodied in the war plans does not necessarily reflect a real commitment to anything like a first-strike strategy. It can be explained in other ways—for example, in terms of traditional military approaches to war fighting that were continued out of habit, well into the era of secure second-strike forces. Moreover, it is not up to the generals to decide whether to launch such an attack, and there is every reason to suppose that the political leadership is viscerally opposed to first-strike strategies.39
Soviet/Russian political leaders between Joseph Stalin and Putin appear to have been similarly more cautious about launching nuclear weapons than their military planners and large arsenals would suggest. In 1972, according to Gordon Barrass, a longtime British intelligence official, the Soviet Ministry of Defense invited then Soviet general secretary Leonid Brezhnev and colleagues to participate in a so-called war game. The scenario, recounted in Barrass’s fascinating history The Great Cold War, involved a surprise attack by more than a thousand U.S. nuclear-armed missiles that resulted in more than 80 million deaths, the destruction of the armed forces, and 85 percent of industry. Soviet minister of defense Marshal Andrei Grechko, according to Barrass’s account:
then asked Brezhnev to push a button that would launch a “retaliatory strike,” which in reality involved the launch of just three missiles with dummy warheads along a test range. Brezhnev turned pale, began perspiring and trembl