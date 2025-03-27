Rethinking a Political Approach to Nuclear Abolition

Requirements for nuclear deterrence are infinitely elastic. No one knows precisely where the line is between a nuclear arsenal that will deter an adversary from starting or escalating a war and one that will make them feel they are soon going to be attacked so they should attack first. Various interest groups and political factions can always argue that more would be better and less is worse.

Identifying and prioritizing the factors that most heavily influence the intentions, capabilities, and behaviors of states is very difficult and subjective. Factors are likely different in each country, and between different administrations over time. It is even more difficult to identify changes that would greatly improve the political dynamics that heighten nuclear anxieties today. With moderate confidence, we suggest five factors that are especially important drivers of U.S. nuclear policy today and could be operating similarly in other states. The hope is that readers can assess whether and how these factors do or do not apply to other countries of concern.

Diminished Support for the Art of Give-and-Take Compromise

In democracies, the disappearance of compromise reflects and exacerbates populism and polarization. The party or leader that wins typically does so by demonizing the opposition: compromising with the devil is heavily discouraged. Refusal to compromise with domestic opponents easily becomes the norm regarding foreign adversaries. This is especially so when leaders have won election by focusing campaigns against an “other,” whether that means immigrants, religious or racial minorities, or foreign countries. A major, if not dominant, strand in U.S. foreign policy making insists that the only treaties or agreements worth supporting are those in which the United States gets much more of what it wants than the adversary does. Indeed, the long list of treaties the United States has not ratified or has withdrawn from reveals a deep reluctance to accommodate the interests of competing states and to give up its freedom of action. The politically produced preference is to outcompete others through arms building, sanctions, and alliance making.

In six of the nine nuclear-armed states, autocratic tendencies continue to expand. France and the United Kingdom are democratic exceptions for now, while North Korea has been completely autocratic for decades. In autocratic or authoritarian states, apex leaders control media and political activity. Such leaders could compromise with adversaries if they wanted to—they control the media and prohibit organized opposition. But these leaders often rise to power by promising to build national strength to correct historical slights or regain lost territory or independence. They often keep power at home by imprisoning, repressing, or killing opponents. These traits may not heighten their capacity for empathy and compromise. If leaders like Putin, Xi, Kim, and Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei do not want to pursue the give and take required to negotiate agreements with adversaries like the United States, they can block others in the society who might favor accommodation. (These leaders surely doubt that the United States would keep its side of any bargain. They also may fear that relaxing the sense of hostility with other countries and reducing barriers to exchange could encourage their populations to demand more domestic freedom, which agents of regime change would then exploit.)

Thomas Schelling and other theorists of deterrence understood that success would require not only threats but also benefits if the adversary complied by not taking a threatened action (deterrence) or by ceasing such action (compellence). What rewards are the United States, Russia, China, and North Korea offering each other for eschewing or ceasing hostile actions? This is far from clear today.

A longtime U.S. nuclear weapon policymaker was asked in 2023, “What are we offering Xi, in particular, as a reward/benefit these days?”

“You got me!” he responded.

A U.S. official involved in diplomacy regarding North Korea acknowledged in private that Pyongyang would not denuclearize and could not rely on receiving proffered benefits if it did denuclearize. Sanctions, the official said, were to slow down North Korea’s technical progress, weaken the country, and show the resolve of the United States and its allies.

Similarly, regarding Iraq between 1991 and 2003, the United States had no intention to remove sanctions even if Iraqi president Saddam Hussein fully complied with the demands of international inspectors. Journalist Steve Coll recounts from tape recordings of a meeting that Saddam told a colleague in August 1991:

One of the mistakes some people make is that when the enemy has decided to hurt you, you believe there is a chance to decrease the harm by acting in a certain way, but . . . The harm won’t be less. What did the Americans show’ after the war in Kuwait ‘as a possible sign for partially decreasing their harm? He continued. ‘We didn’t see anything. . . . I have given them everything: the missiles, and the chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons. They didn’t give us anything in exchange. . . . Well, they have come worse.

Arms control can be a reward. Mutual restraints or reductions in the development, testing, and deployment of designated weapons systems, and/or eschewing designated types of behavior, benefit all parties. But if adversaries have reason to think that the terms are leading to power imbalances over time, or that one or more of the parties will cheat on agreements or withdraw from them, then they will resist because the benefits disappear. This resistance is all the greater when the proposal is to eliminate one’s ultimate deterrent, the nuclear arsenal.

New or expanding nuclear weapon programs could be bargaining chips. However, today’s governments in Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang, and Washington (as well as New Delhi and Islamabad) do not communicate clearly what, if anything, they are prepared to negotiate on or for.

U.S. president Ronald Reagan, the great cold warrior, eventually understood this problem. Reagan initially “proceeded from the notion that the United States should gain advantages at all costs and not necessarily yield anything in return to its opponent,” as a senior State Department official told Soviet ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin in 1982. The Soviet leadership perceived “that the United States would only agree with such a situation where it would be militarily ahead of the USSR.” Meanwhile, Reagan believed that “when the Soviets refer to maintaining stability they mean superiority and they have it.” But Reagan soon began reaching out to Soviet leaders. “Because arms reduction was so important,” Reagan’s memoir reports, “I decided in this instance to switch to a more hands-on approach—without help from the bureaucrats.” In a letter to Soviet general secretary Konstantin Chernenko, Reagan recalls saying, “it would be advantageous for us to communicate directly and confidentially. I tried to use the old actor’s technique of empathy: to imagine the world as seen through another’s eyes and try to help my audience see it through my eyes.”

It is perhaps not an accident that Republican presidents in the United States have been freer to limit or reduce nuclear forces, though this has only been done with the former Soviet Union and Russia. Nixon and Reagan rose to power as rather extreme anticommunist cold warriors who favored building new nuclear weapon systems and ballistic missile defenses. Beyond helping win elections, this helped them neutralize conservative or xenophobic opposition to their arms control initiatives. Voters and members of Congress could trust that these men would prevent lying and menacing communist leaders from taking advantage of them. It may similarly be the case in India and Pakistan, for example, that hardline leaders would find it easier to negotiate diplomatic breakthroughs. The question, of course, is whether such leaders, who have spent years demonizing adversaries, would be motivated to compromise with them sufficiently to make lasting deals.

Reagan knew that his Democratic Party competitors would not oppose him on this. Yet, he did feel a need to hide his outreach to Soviet leaders from his own Defense and State Department officials! Later, U.S. president Bill Clinton realized it could be useful to talk with Saddam Hussein in 1998 but feared the domestic costs of doing so. “‘If I weren’t constrained by the press, I would pick up the phone and call the son of a bitch’” to address the mess of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in Iraq, Clinton told British prime minister Tony Blair privately in 1998, according to Steve Coll. “‘But that is such a heavy-laden decision in America. I can’t do that,’” Clinton concluded. As Coll rightly noted, although “success was improbable, . . . in an arena of only bad choices, it was self-defeating to foreclose secret diplomacy. It deprived the administration of a chance to probe Saddam’s motivations and claims about WMD up close, ultimately contributing to America’s blindness to the truth” that there were no WMDs in Iraq anymore.

Politics within the Republican Party today, and between Republicans and Democrats, is more polarized than when Reagan and Clinton were in office. (Polarization within the Republican Party is reflected, among other ways, by the number of moderates who have not run for reelection or have vowed not to serve in a Trump-led administration.) The virtue of empathetic compromise appears more like a vice. When polarization (or sectarianism) renders the “other side” in your own state evil—let alone the other country across the world—negotiating to restrain nuclear arms building may not appear as courageous leadership. Instead, you are giving evil opponents power to inflict damage across an entire range of issues, not only international security. During U.S. president Barack Obama’s tenure in office, all but a handful of Republicans senators united against any agreements Obama would negotiate with Russia, Iran, or any other adversary. As Robert Soofer, a senior advisor to Republican senators during ratification of the New START Treaty in 2010, observed, “If the [Obama] administration found it difficult negotiating the treaty with the Russians, they must surely have sunk into despair upon seeking Senate advice and consent.” Soofer candidly acknowledges that Republican senators resisted Obama’s nuclear handiwork for reasons unrelated to nuclear policy.

In the United States today, there is little chance that the Senate would consent to ratify any agreement that the leaders of Russia, China, or North Korea would be willing to sign. At least one former senior Republican official privately suggests that limits on some U.S. offensive forces and homeland defenses could be acceptable if Democrats would agree in return to support big increases in spending on other offensive forces. This would extend a long tradition of, essentially, paying for arms control with spending on new weapons capabilities. It remains unclear how such domestic compromises create incentives for foreign adversaries to negotiate and maintain restraints on their weaponry. Yet, if nuclear-armed countries are not willing to negotiate arrangements that satisfy each other’s interests in some sustainably balanced way, confidence-building agreements will not be made—or they will be made and then cheated on. In the words of a Chinese correspondent, “arms control that aims at increasing one’s own security at the expense of the security of others is neither acceptable nor sustainable.”

If nuclear-armed countries are not willing to negotiate arrangements that satisfy each other’s interests in some sustainably balanced way, confidence-building agreements will not be made—or they will be made and then cheated on.

Trump cultivates an image as a dealmaker, but he made no significant deals with China, Russia, North Korea, or Iran in his first term. As former national security advisor John Bolton’s memoir reports, Trump sought very one-sided terms, for example in his dealings with North Korea. He insisted on full denuclearization before North Korea would receive significant sanctions relief. North Korea had previously experienced U.S. refusal to pay promised benefits under the 1994 Agreed Framework. Now Kim was being asked to trust that after giving up his leverage, the United States would still pay as promised—and he would live to collect. Kim, unsurprisingly, was not ready to accept. Regarding Iran, Trump pulled the United States out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) while Iran was complying with it, denying Iran most of its promised benefits. Trump, it seems, likes to be televised taking meetings with other leaders to discuss possible deals. But he rarely is willing to come to mutually acceptable terms with them.

For their part, Xi, Putin, Kim, and Khamenei are not known for being empathetic. They have done no better than recent U.S. administrations in proposing possible mutual restraints or other confidence-building measures that would be attractive enough to pursue negotiation. They do not allow competing political actors, civil society, or free media to question them on these issues, so it is left to other governments to encourage them to say what restraints they might be prepared to offer and under what conditions.

The Regime Change Problem

When a president who champions American values declares that another government is “evil,” as Reagan said of the Soviet “empire” in 1983 and as George W. Bush said of the Iraq, Iran, and North Korea “axis” in 2002, he creates expectations in his own party and abroad that his government should try to replace that evil regime with a better one. Governments that are denounced as evil (or similar invectives) naturally draw the conclusion that they should prepare for the worst, especially after the experiences of Libya, Iraq, and, by some readings, the aftermath of the Soviet Union. Thus, leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea retain nuclear weapons as an ultimate defense against regime change. (This fear of regime change is largely why Saddam did not cooperate to prove that he did not have nuclear weapons, all of which enabled the George W. Bush administration to justify its invasion of Iraq in 2003. “Saddam thinks he’s going to be toppled if he doesn’t have weapons,” an Iraqi general who had defected told Charles Duelfer, the deputy chief UN weapons inspector.)

If all nuclear-armed states supported free speech and political association and conducted free and fair elections, each would be less likely to feel that the others seek to subvert its government or take its territory. They would feel that the others’ basic openness would give them sufficient warning of any threats of aggression, and that leaders proposing to spend heavily for military supremacy when facing no clear threat of aggression by others would encounter effective opposition. Compared with today, U.S. leaders would not have had to take the political risk of compromising with “bad guys.” The political differences among democratic or quasi-democratic governments would be relatively minor. But today, when some nuclear-armed states do not allow free speech and free and fair elections, there is a circular problem: attempts to democratize other countries through subversion or coercion would intensify their leaders’ attraction to nuclear weapons and increase risks of conflict that could escalate.

Tong Zhao aptly describes an important asymmetry in how U.S. officials think about their own nuclear posture and decisionmaking compared with that of China, Russia, and North Korea: “The U.S. perspective holds that authoritarian countries are more inclined to initiate unjust wars and pursue revisionist objectives, more impulsive in their threats of nuclear first use, less reliable in adhering to international norms and ethical standards, and more unpredictable in their strategic decision-making. Consequently, the United States sees valid grounds for adopting a different nuclear policy standard toward authoritarian adversaries, underpinned by these perceived distinctions in governance and international behavior.”

The regime change problem appeared vividly on March 26, 2022, when Biden gave a speech in Warsaw. “For God’s sake,” Biden exclaimed, “this man [Putin] cannot remain in power.” Then secretary of state Antony Blinken soon tried to clarify: “We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else. . . . It’s up to the Russian people,” Blinken said.

Two days later, Biden tried again. Putin, he said, “shouldn't remain in power. Just like . . . bad people shouldn’t continue to do bad things. But it doesn’t mean we have a fundamental policy to do anything to take Putin down in any way,” Biden emphasized. “The last thing I want to do is engage in a land war or a nuclear war with Russia.”

Clarifications like this may or may not reassure leaders like Putin, Xi, and Kim that the United States is not actively seeking to bring them down. Liberal democracies tend (for good reason) to focus on threats of physical attack and invasion. But non-liberal governments feel very threatened by the power that U.S. financial institutions, tech and media companies, and nongovernmental organizations project into their societies. As Putin told the Munich Security Conference in his famous February 2007 speech, “One state and, of course, first and foremost the United States, has overstepped its national borders in every way. This is visible in the economic, political, cultural and educational policies it imposes on other nations. Well, who likes this? Who is happy about this? . . . Of course such a policy stimulates an arms race.”

There are always enough voices in Washington calling for regime change that worst-case-thinking adversaries can always make an argument that this is the United States’ intention. For example, in an April 2024 Foreign Affairs article, Trump’s former deputy national security advisor, Matt Pottinger, and former congressman Mike Gallagher argued that regime change should be the driving goal of U.S. policy toward China. Nor do champions of regime change offer to remove sanctions or relieve pressure if the adversary restrains some particular behavior or capability.

The history of U.S. regime change interventions abroad does not make adversaries receptive to arms control proposals that would one-sidedly advantage the United States. Yet, these are exactly the kinds of proposals that polarized politics motivate administrations to insist upon. Republican administrations’ withdrawals from the ABM Treaty in 2002 and the JCPOA with Iran in 2018, as well as their halting fulfilment of the Agreed Framework negotiated with North Korea in 1994, reinforce doubts that the United States will uphold agreements that benefit adversaries, not only itself. All of this deepens suspicions that limiting or reducing military capabilities will only invite aggression or coercion—it will not lead to reciprocal and balanced outcomes.

Taiwan is a special variant of the regime change problem. Despite formal declarations in 1972, 1978, and 1982, U.S. officials, especially in Congress, tend to see Taiwan-China as an interstate problem rather than an intra-China problem. Many in Washington who do not closely follow these issues treat Taiwan as if it is independent. This outrages and alarms Chinese officials and much of the nationalist public. It appears to violate U.S. commitments to China. In China, welcoming or, worse, encouraging Taiwanese independence is treated as alarming interference in China’s internal affairs.

The respected international relations scholar Charles Glaser summarizes the dilemmas here in a way that deserves to be quoted at length:

Even purely defensive capabilities deployed by Taiwan and the United States would appear threatening to China because they could increase Taiwan’s willingness to declare independence and reduce China’s ability to coerce or invade the island. Consequently, even if the conditions that would usually blunt a security dilemma were available—such as highly effective defense capabilities that do not double as offensive capacities—they would do little to reduce competition and China’s insecurity. Instead, China would see the United States as a threat and respond in ways that then threaten Taiwan. As China’s power and military potential increase, so will military competition and political tensions.

The United States is therefore left with only bad options. It can toughen Taiwanese defenses and its own commitment to safeguarding the island but will thereby continue to threaten China’s security and risk a major war. It can implement that policy in a variety of ways, but not in one that solves the fundamental problem: that China sees Taiwan as a vital interest. Alternatively, the United States can end its commitment to using force to defend Taiwan, potentially inviting a Chinese invasion and the forcible unification of the island with the mainland. There are no options in between.

It is tempting for many in Washington and elsewhere to assume that if China were not a one-party state ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, perhaps the problem of Taiwan’s freedom and security would go away. Unfortunately, this happy thought may be unrealistic. If China democratized and had free and fair competitive elections, what evidence is there that Chinese Communist Party candidates insisting on unification with Taiwan would not win at least a plurality? If such candidates were elected, and the Taiwanese preferred not to unify with the resulting mainland government, on what basis would the United States defend Taiwan against a democratically elected government in China?

Perhaps even if Communists were omitted from leadership on the mainland, the people of Taiwan could still prefer not to unify. Having grown comfortable with their self-government, they could understandably resist opening the potential for actors elected by mainland voters to influence it. Then the question would be whether the elected officials and voting public of China would accept Taiwanese independence or instead would threaten the use of force to prevent that. Again, on what basis would it be legitimate for the United States to intervene?

This discussion suggests that the United States’ legitimate interest is not in seeking or promoting regime change but, rather, in deterring or defeating actions by either Beijing or Taipei that would predictably lead to large-scale violence.

The United States (and others) could clarify this by vowing not to act overtly or covertly to remove governments of other nations unless authorized by the UN. Washington may never convince the likes of Putin, Xi, Kim, or Khamenei that it will not act to remove them from power, but it could try to educate itself about the poor results such efforts have achieved over the years. A partial list of the seventy-plus U.S.-led regime change attempts during the Cold War includes the ouster of Mohammed Mossadegh in Iran (1953), repeated attempts to remove Fidel Castro in Cuba and Sukarno in Indonesia, collusion in removing Salvador Allende from Chile (1973), the invasion and overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq (2003) and Muamar Gaddafi in Libya (2011), and various efforts against the regimes in Iran and North Korea (which remain in power twenty-three years after being labeled part of the “axis of evil”).

U.S. and international security could benefit if current and future U.S. policymakers understood that when their adversaries possess nuclear weapons, any perception that the United States pursues regime change is all the more counterproductive. Rather, it makes adversaries want even more nuclear weapons to reassure themselves that the United States will not run the risk of invading to remove them.

The Emergence of New Technologies

Militaries are paid to seek the capacity to win wars. No military voluntarily embraces being deterred and accepting that it cannot win. The famous Reagan-era historian Richard Pipes put it well in an influential 1977 article titled “Why the Soviet Union Thinks It Could Fight & Win a Nuclear War.” Modern nuclear deterrence strategy, beginning with the classic work of Bernard Brodie and colleagues, posited that militaries now had to focus on “preventing wars rather than winning them, securing sufficiency in decisive weapons rather than superiority, and even ensuring the potential enemy’s ability to strike back,” Pipes wrote. “Needless to elaborate, these principles ran contrary to all the tenets of traditional military theory, which had always called for superiority in forces and viewed the objective of war to be victory.” Pipes went on to argue that Soviet nuclear forces and doctrine followed traditional military theory and U.S. policy should be corrected to counter this. Similar tensions between the precepts of deterrence and warfighting have flared over the ensuing decades.

Technological innovation inspires temptation to escape from nuclear deterrence by gaining some usable advantage over the adversary. New military technologies improve the detection of targets and accuracy of attack, so the yields of nuclear weapons can be reduced without decreasing confidence that targets will be destroyed. Some targets that previously only nuclear warheads could destroy can now be ruined by conventional weapons. These emergent capabilities can reduce the risks of collateral damage and, more broadly, of crossing the threshold to nuclear conflict. Political leaders may then be more inclined to pursue military theories of victorious warfighting.

This can be a paradoxical destabilizing effect of nuclear deterrence: capabilities that deter your adversary may embolden yourself, but that adversary may fear that this new boldness will lead to aggression—which, in turn, leads them to desire more weapons for deterrence.

When adversaries perceive (or fear) their opponent is seeking supremacy, they may be more readily deterred. On the other hand, political and military advisors who believe their adversaries will be deterred by superior capabilities may become less deterred themselves and make moves that end up provoking or escalating nuclear war. This can be a paradoxical destabilizing effect of nuclear deterrence: capabilities that deter your adversary may embolden yourself, but that adversary may fear that this new boldness will lead to aggression—which, in turn, leads them to desire more weapons for deterrence. This paradox produces security dilemmas and insecurity spirals: your effort to technologically strengthen your deterrent (and limit your opponents’ capacity to damage you) looks like an offensive threat, which the adversary then tries to counteract through speech and/or action that you perceive as an offensive threat. Your counteraction to that move threatens your adversary, who may counter in return, and so on in a spiral.

The diffusion of ever-more lethal conventional and dual-use weapons and reconnaissance and command-and-control capabilities, along with regional missile defenses and low-yield nuclear weapons, blurs the boundary between conventional and nuclear warfighting. As Russian scholar Alexey Arbatov notes, “Many current and future systems of this kind are dual-purpose delivering nuclear and conventional munitions, and their employment would be indistinguishable from a nuclear strike until detonated. This is true of heavy and medium bombers, tactical strike aircraft with missiles and bombs, surface ships and attack submarines with dual-purpose missile systems.”

All of this increases the prospect of inadvertent escalation to nuclear war, as James Acton has detailed. An attacker may use non-nuclear capabilities—including hypersonic cruise missiles with conventional warheads or malware targeting command-and-control systems—to target what it thinks are the adversary’s non-nuclear warfighting capabilities. But the victim may not be able to distinguish these operations from a nuclear attack: the incoming weapons could resemble nuclear ones, or the assets being attacked—such as command-and-control systems—may be part of the victim’s nuclear deterrent system as well as its conventional capabilities.

There is some hope that new technologies can improve the capacities of states, international bodies, and civil society to monitor and verify compliance with arms control and confidence-building measures. New monitoring and verifications capabilities could buttress confidence in older treaties that limit numbers of large objects like missile launchers, submarines, and bombers. But dual-use launchers and multiple-use satellites and software probably will not be subject to old-style controls. Instead, competing states will have to agree on codes of behavior. Breaches will be detected after the fact—hopefully not after significant damage has been done. This trend toward controlling behaviors instead of military capabilities is driven partly by technological change and partly by the political factors discussed here and throughout this book. Instead of arms control, the new focus may be on behavior control.

The Political and Economic Power of Military-Technical-Industrial Complexes

The so-called military-industrial complex refers both to cognitive and material phenomena. A military-industrial complex is an interest group of military leaders, corporate shareholders, managers, and employees interacting with the state agencies that authorize and fund them. It is also a way of thinking that prioritizes building military capabilities over diplomatic initiatives and socioeconomic investments to resolve or redress disputes and influence foreign populations.

Leaders determine nuclear-armed states’ intentions, but military-industrial complexes can drive decisions on the development and deployment of capabilities. U.S. president Dwight Eisenhower, in his famous 1961 farewell address, described how the military-industrial complex in the United States could acquire “unwarranted influence” and “public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.” Nuclear weapons laboratories and related think thanks invent new capabilities and potential uses for them. Military services vie for nuclear missions. Large construction and manufacturing companies lobby for contracts to build and base nuclear weapon systems. Congressional representatives of the states hosting all these activities and related employees promote government spending on them. Eisenhower understood the implications.

Militaries are paid to win wars, not to be deterred. Their job is to imagine the worst plausible thing their adversaries could do and find ways to either prevent it or to do even worse to the adversary. It is up to national leaders to decide whether and how to start, limit, or terminate wars. Yet, planning for wars, including nuclear conflict, is conducted primarily by militaries, so politicians get pressured to endorse large and variegated arsenals that planners claim (or hope) could win tactical advantages in combat and will therefore deter adversaries. While these winning capabilities may be defensively sought for deterrence, adversaries are likely to perceive them as aggressive. U.S. strategic missile defenses are an obvious example. China’s new ICBM silos may be another example if their purpose is to ensure the survivability of China’s basic deterrent in the face of potential U.S. missile defenses and offensive conventional strike forces.

Correcting worst-case perceptions, reducing escalation pressures, and facilitating political settlement requires political leaders to assert power over their military-defense establishments. This is not easy in democracies or non-democracies. In the United States, and likely in other countries, political leaders often find it risky to challenge or temper military leaders’ desires to pursue victory in political or military contests with adversary countries. It is especially difficult when a leader is feeling politically vulnerable for any reason.

Similar military-industrial exertions occurred in the Soviet Union. As Anatoly Dobrynin recounted:

The growing influence of the Soviet military-industrial complex was among the major factors gradually undermining détente, and not just because of its growing demands for technological sophistication, as in the United States. . . . In short, the military brass and the captains of military industry, who were Brezhnev’s reliable supporters in the party and the government, had free access to him with their projects, but they had little knowledge and less responsibility in the field of foreign policy. . . . All this led to an uncontrollable arms race that was not linked to specific objectives of foreign policy or general concepts such as détente.

In bilateral competition—such as the United States and Russia, or India and Pakistan—the nuclear military-industrial complexes feed off each other. This is increasingly the case with the U.S.-China competition too, after decades of relative self-restraint by Beijing as it bolstered the nation’s economic power. One side’s reported technological advance helps the other side’s nuclear weapons laboratories or missile design bureaus obtain new funding for their desired countermeasures. A humorous variant of this phenomenon occurred at a meeting hosted by a nongovernmental organization in the early 1990s: U.S. nuclear weapons designers smilingly told their Russian counterparts how glad they were when Russia resumed nuclear testing in 1987 after a moratorium imposed by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev throughout 1986. The Russian test made it more likely the United States would respond in kind rather than imposing their own moratorium on testing, as the weaponeers had feared. (A moratorium on U.S. nuclear testing was established in 1992 and continues to this day.)

Similarly, in South Asia, the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation’s frequent (and often ill-founded) boasts about being on the cusp of a major new weapon capability—a ballistic missile defense, or multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVS)—delighted the leadership of Pakistan’s nuclear weapon complex. It helped them justify Pakistan’s constantly evolving missile capabilities and warhead stockpiles as necessary defensive responses to India.

There is at least one countervailing example where a military-industrial complex’s shortcomings create a constraint against competition: when physical and managerial challenges and shortcomings beset the military-industrial complex. Huge delays and cost overruns in the new U.S. Sentinel ICBM program and uranium and plutonium component production facilities, for example, mean the American military-industrial complex may not be able to expand the U.S. nuclear arsenal as they would prefer. Arms control or other forms of constraint then may become more attractive as means to manage competition with adversaries.

Worst-Case Policymaking

All four of the phenomena discussed previously encourage worst-case policymaking, which has long been a problem in and between nuclear military-industrial complexes. As Aleksandr’ Savel’yev and Nikolay Detinov wrote from firsthand experience in their important book, The Big Five: Arms Control Decision-Making in the Soviet Union, “it should surprise no one that—as with the United States—the leaders of the Soviet Union proceeded from a worst-case scenario in all their actions and forecasts.” Tong Zhao reports that “China’s heavy reliance on worst-case-scenario thinking has created unintended consequences.”

Worst-case analyses reflect low confidence in intelligence assessments: if your intelligence community does not have good knowledge or insights into your adversaries’ capabilities and intentions, it seems safest—for analysts’ and policymakers’ careers and perhaps for the nation—to assume the worst. Assuming the worst is even more natural (and tacitly encouraged) in an environment where compromise with domestic as well as foreign adversaries is anathema. When domestic political culture is highly polarized, being wrong in one’s assessment and/or policies can invite vicious social media slander or even end a career. To the extent that worst-case thinking and analyses magnify threats, defense bureaus and industries’ revenues will increase.

Mainstream analysts and policymakers assume, not unreasonably, that the more destructive or preemptively useful a state’s weapons are, the more aggressive the intentions of that state. General (ret.) John Hyten, a former vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, reflected this tendency when he suggested that China’s maneuverable hypersonic glide vehicle tested in July 2021 “look[s] like a first-use weapon. That’s what those weapons look like to me.” Chinese counterparts and longtime China scholars would not draw this conclusion so easily.

Worst-case thinking intensifies the feeling that regime change is necessary to stem adversarial threats. In the case of Iraq, the more monstrous U.S. officials thought Saddam was, the surer they were that he was harboring chemical and biological weapons and building nuclear ones. To them, he simply had to go. And the more Saddam heard these allegations, the more he thought Washington was determined to kill him—even if he let inspectors prove that he had no WMDs. His worst-case thinking held that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency was omniscient and must know that he didn’t have these weapons. Assuming U.S. (and Israeli) determination to lie, sanction, and overthrow him no matter what, he defied inspectors to maintain his standing at home and in the Arab world. Putin’s decision to invade and take over Ukraine was motivated in part by his worst-case belief that Ukraine would be invited to join NATO, which would then “take Crimea back through military means.”

Worst-case projectors, and the people who quote them, may not even be aware they are using such logic. Nor do they warn their audience. Yet, some champions of nuclear disarmament evince a similar-yet-opposite approach: best-case-scenario thinking. They do not warn audiences that the argued benefits of nuclear disarmament depend on best-case assumptions, in which bigger powers are not more likely to prey on smaller ones in the absence of nuclear deterrence.

These analytic and policy risks were well represented in a recent article in Joint Force Quarterly by Kayse Jansen on U.S. deterrence strategy. Jansen, an official of the U.S. Strategic Command, suggested “best practices” to help strategists “recognize the threats as they are, and face head-on the reality of a complex, congested, and compounding security environment.” The first imperative, she wrote, is to “let the worst-case scenario become the planning scenario.” Jansen goes on to instruct that “The statement ‘They would never’ should be prohibited from the modern strategist’s lexicon.” Yet, logically and historically, rejecting best-case thinking does not validate worst-case thinking. Both betray a lack of quality information, familiarity, and analysis regarding the adversary and problem at hand.

The five phenomena sketched in this chapter create powerful political, economic, and technological interests that are both causes and effects of nuclear arms racing and instability. These phenomena can derail nuclear arms control and disarmament; they can also be consequences of this failure and abandonment. This is not tautological. Rather, the factors discussed here reflect the complex ways that polities organize and direct themselves as they perceive and manage relationships with competitors in what may be existential struggles. Change comes when polities and decisionmakers want to increase or decrease their intimidation of competitors, or instead when they prefer to assure them. Such changes in intention and practice often spring from the arrival of new leadership at home as much as from changes in adversarial behavior abroad.

Near the end of a lifetime of study and government service, Robert Jervis assessed the relative influence of domestic and foreign factors in shaping U.S. nuclear policymaking. He wrote:

Internally generated impulses can override external stimuli; internal preoccupations can drown out a concern for what others are saying and doing. . . . The desire of democratic leaders to gain and retain power can guide foreign policy; concentrated and well-organized interests can trump or constitute the national interest; struggle and compromises within the bureaucracy can shape the information and options displayed to leaders. . . . The external world is glimpsed only dimly and in distorted form, and states may be reacting more to themselves than to others. Although deterrence theory and the security dilemma interpret arms competition differently, they both see states reacting to what others are building and doing. . . . But this may be more of a rationalization—sometimes without leaders being aware that this is the case—and the driving forces may be lodged within the state’s own political economy. . . . It is surely a truism that the US government spends at least as much time negotiating with itself as it does negotiating with other countries—and the domestic struggles seem even more bitter.

This is not a partisan observation. The former Trump administration deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy, Robert Soofer, candidly details many of the dynamics Jervis described:

The conventional wisdom about policymaking suggests that decisions should flow from a rational calculation of interests and objectives, with a conscious calibration of means and ends, and that the president wields extraordinary power in guiding policy formulation and its implementation by cabinet members and the national security bureaucracy. . . . In practice, policy – even that initiated by the president – is affected by institutional procedures, bureaucratic politics, the push and pull of domestic and international politics, individual priorities and personalities, interest groups, media influence, and even the press of time and events.