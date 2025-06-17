The California Report on Frontier AI Policy
The innovations emerging at the frontier of artificial intelligence are poised to create historic opportunities for humanity but also raise complex policy challenges. As the epicenter of global AI innovation, California has a unique opportunity to continue supporting developments in frontier AI while addressing substantial risks that could have far-reaching consequences for the state and beyond.
by Rishi Bommasani, Scott Singer, Ruth E. Appel, Sarah Cen, A. Feder Cooper, Elena Cryst, Lindsey A. Gailmard, Ian Klaus, Meredith M. Lee, Inioluwa Deborah Raji, Anka Reuel, Drew Spence, Alexander Wan, Angelina Wang, Daniel Zhang, Daniel E. Ho, Percy Liang, Dawn Song, Joseph E. Gonzalez, Jonathan Zittrain, Jennifer Tour Chayes, Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, and Li Fei-Fei
published by
on June 17, 2025
The Joint California Policy Working Group on AI Frontier Models