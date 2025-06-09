The Life of the Party: Past and Present Constraints on the Future of the Chinese Communist Party

Little could the founders of the Chinese Communist Party have known that they were setting in motion one of history’s greatest revolutionary movements. A party that would seize power and, despite self-inflicted setbacks, one hundred years later would develop into an economic juggernaut that would eventually cause the United States to view China as its greatest geopolitical rival. Are there lessons to be learned from this revolutionary history that guide the CCP’s actions today? China’s founders may have been baffled by the role of private capital, engagement with the global economy, and that the party no longer portrays itself as representing a radical break with the past. Yet, while much has changed, there is important continuity in the practice and the culture of the party.

The Organization and Propaganda Party

Crucially, the organizational structure has changed little. By the late-1920s the party had consolidated the key features of a Leninist party under the core organizing principle of democratic centralism, ensuring that lower levels are subordinate to higher levels and individuals subordinate to the collective. Ever since, the party has wrestled with the problems of overconcentration of power and the possible dominance of a supreme leader. Representation is Leninist in nature, an extreme form of a trustee relationship, with the party knowing what is in the people’s best interests. Despite attempts to permit a more collective leadership, Xi Jinping has emerged as the “Chairman of Everything.” The preeminence was confirmed in 2022 at the Twentieth Party Congress. Not only were all the members of the new Standing Committee of the Politburo his close associates, but also his appointment for an unusual third term was confirmed. How to decenter this power remains a key challenge for the party’s leadership system. In China today, faced with the challenge of growing beyond the middle-income trap, is this the political structure that China needs?

Equally important as organization are propaganda and ideology to ensure that all party members remain on message and that society is aware of what is expected behavior. As the Deng Xiaoping-inspired economic reforms gained momentum, most analysts dismissed ideology as a factor driving policy choice, describing a more pragmatic approach. However, ideology has always provided a framework for defining policy parameters and directions. Under Xi, this has become abundantly clear, with the centrality of “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era” in all policy domains. Huge resources are invested in ideological training through the party schools, compulsory training in Marxism-Leninism for students, and periodic campaigns. Only the party can provide the correct interpretation of past events, even though the interpretation may change over time, lay down current policy, and decipher the future trajectory for state and society. The correct interpretation of the past is vital to ensuring the right to rule in the here and now. Just as Mao Zedong’s legitimacy derived from an official 1945 history that placed him at the center of all that was correct in the revolutionary struggle, Xi Jinping has overseen the development of a new party narrative that reveals the inevitable conclusion that he is the preordained leader to take China forward into the new era. His “China Dream” and call for “the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” would be applauded by the founding generation. They sought in Marxism a framework that would rescue China from the chaos of the warlord years to deliver “wealth and power.” For Xi, that time has come with China taking center stage as the West faces its inevitable decline.

Given this, no one will be surprised that the CCP views itself as the sole legitimate authority, possessed with an absolute and uncontested mandate. The party’s unique ability to interpret Marxism is strengthened by validation of the victory in the revolutionary struggle. These provide the party with the belief that it can unilaterally set the political agenda domestically and internationally.

The Infallible and Autonomous Party

Setting aside the Great Leap Forward (1958–1960) and the Cultural Revolution (1966–1976), the party’s exclusive ability to understand the dialectical forces of development stands to reason that the party is infallible. Any serious mistakes must stem from the machinations of individuals or the interference of hostile foreign forces. The scapegoating of individuals was inherited from Soviet and Stalinist practices. It became standard practice once Chen Duxiu was removed as the first party leader in 1927 for his “right opportunism.” Infallibility of the party leadership renders challenging prevailing policy difficult and even comments made in the past can be dredged up to criticize an individual in the present. As Liu Shaoqi, once Mao’s chosen successor who was later denounced as a “capitalist roader,” wrote in 1937, calm, rational debate within the party was all but impossible, while it was always safer to criticize policy from the left rather than the right.

The meddling of foreigners in China’s affairs follows from the self-told narrative of one hundred years of national humiliation. Foreign interference is seen in the unrest in Tibet and Xinjiang, and recently the British have been accused of being involved in the large-scale protests in Hong Kong. The Chinese leadership has also followed Russia’s talking points regarding the conflict in the Ukraine, faulting the West and especially the United States, with the expansion of NATO and the threat that this posed to Russian sovereignty.

The lack of accountability of the party elite is reinforced by the high degree of autonomy that the CCP has enjoyed from social forces. The self-ascribed role as a vanguard party has meant that it has taken upon itself the right to speak on behalf of the people. In 1927, the party’s bond with the urban working-class was shattered and was never rebuilt until 1949. Despite this, the party continued to claim that it was the chosen representative of the proletariat. The peasantry provided the bulk of the support before 1949, but the party could hardly be called a peasant party in terms of the interests it represented. True, the party did exterminate the landlords and implemented policies of rent reduction and tax elimination upon ascending to power; however, the land was soon taken away from the peasantry with collectivization, pursued to facilitate capital accumulation to build up state finances and Soviet-style industrialization. This autonomy from all social forces or classes during the revolutionary struggle and after allowed the more controlling and authoritarian impulses within the party to come to the fore.

The Controlling Party

Despite periods of relative of calm, there has been no wavering in the view of the indispensability of the party for China’s progress. After the shock of the Cultural Revolution, when the party as an institution seemed to come under attack, Deng Xiaoping soon enshrined the absolute leadership of the CCP, indicating that there would always be limits to just how far the reforms could go in questioning the structure of single-party rule.

Xi Jinping has embraced the notion that the party is the only entity that can move China forward. He has revived the slogan of “Party, government, military, civilian, and academic; east, west, south, north, and center, the Party leads in everything.” He has rejected the idea that there should be a division of responsibilities between party and state, opting for a vigorous campaign to reassert party dominance over state institutions and society. The stress on party law provides it with a more direct role in the governance of the state. Social movements are closely monitored and shut down if considered a threat. This has led to the arrest of human rights lawyers and even restricting the nascent #MeToo Movement in China.

In the absence of these kinds of civic organizations at the national level, the party acts as the moral arbiter of society, defining what a worthy life should look like. This results in the infantilization of society, with the presumption that society cannot define its own needs and wants, or at least the party may fear that if this was allowed, the outcomes may not coincide with its own goals. As a former party secretary of Tibet stated, “the Communist Party is like the parent of the Tibetan people, and it is always considerate about what the children need.” Indeed, the Central Committee was like the “real Buddha for Tibetans.” Any alternative narrative that traces a different history by Tibetan or Uighur groups or those in Hong Kong or Taiwan is repressed. Most recently, this paternal oversight is seen with the restrictions on the amount of time that children can spend gaming or posting on social media.

The Collectivist Party

Fundamental is the principle that the interests of the collective—as defined by the party leadership—supersedes those of the individual. For the CCP, the individual will gain more from relinquishing certain freedoms to the collective than they would by acting alone. Thus, the party stresses social and economic rights over those of political and civil rights. This is why the market is seen as threatening and thus needs to be guided and controlled. Markets operate on individual choices about wants and desires, anathema to party thinking. Thus, as old collectives have fallen into disrepair or been dismantled due to reforms, new frameworks and institutions have been implemented to better bind the population to party-dominated structures. This has included the party organizing its own non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

This tension is seen with respect to the role of the private sector. From its origins, the private sector, if it were to exist, was there to serve the party’s collective objectives. The First Party Congress (1921) clearly stated that capitalist structures were to be overthrown with the nationalization of industry and the establishment of the dictatorship of the proletariat. Since 1978, such an objective has proven elusive and how to deal with the private sector has become more complex. Having wiped out private business after 1949, slowly and somewhat grudgingly through the 1980s, the CCP has acknowledged a role for it. While the private sector of the economy now contributes 60 percent of GDP and provides almost 90 percent of new urban jobs, wherever possible, Xi Jinping’s approach provides preferential treatment for the state-owned sector to meet domestic and international objectives. Party policy has made it clear that major private companies, especially in the tech and real estate sectors, thrive or suffer at the party’s pleasure. Many of the entrepreneurs were lured back by the promise of a 1.4-billion-person consumer base with protective walls to exclude foreign competitors. With the party in command, should any company become too powerful or control too much data, it can be put in its place, as Jack Ma, Alibaba, and Ant Financial can attest. And, of course, they are expected to give back to party priorities under the Common Prosperity project.

The party’s founders might look askance at the levels of foreign investment in China and its global economic engagement. However, even here the attitude remains one of caution and suspicion. Foreign businesses are there to promote party objectives, but normally sympathetic organizations such as the European and American Chambers of Commerce have been more critical publicly about what they see as the favoritism shown to domestic companies and the lack of a fair playing field for their members.

The Adaptable and Flexible Party

The attitude toward the private sector reveals one further inheritance of the revolutionary struggle: adaptability, and flexibility. We tend to think of Leninist regimes as remarkably staid and incapable of significant reform. This ability to maneuver, despite the party being wedded to the ideology of Marxism-Leninism, is reinforced by the indigenous nature of the Chinese revolution, unlike the “baggage-train” governments of Eastern Europe. Not only did the party shift from an urban-based revolution to one nested in rural strongholds, but the precarious nature of survival also meant that local politics usually adapted to meet local conditions. Peng Zhen, when leading one of the pre-1949 base areas, rejected the viability of building state-owned enterprises in the countryside, responding curtly that it was akin to building a “skyscraper on shifting sands” or “painting a cake to prevent hunger.” By contrast, for small and medium businesses, “if it gives milk, it is mother.”

This flexibility is encapsulated by the concept of the “united front,” which the CCP adopted twice before 1949 to build a broader coalition, even if on paper it was the junior partner. However, at times, post-1949, when it has needed outside help from the private sector, scientific and technical staff, and “patriotic intellectuals,” it appealed for their engagement under this flag of convenience. The tactic has also been used to gain external support for its global objectives.

The Global Party

The founders of the party thought that they were launching a movement that was linked to a global revolution destined to overthrow the colonial masters and bring a new dawn led by the representatives of the proletariat. Xi Jinping no longer proposes such a radical break and the CCP is now one of the most fervent defenders of the nation-state. Still, Xi shares the founders’ view that what is needed is the construction of a new, more favorable global order. While not rejecting the current global order in its entirety—not surprising as China has been a major beneficiary—the CCP’s mission is to restructure the global order to reflect China’s core interests and priorities. To achieve this objective, Xi Jinping has tools, power, and influence at his disposal that previous generations of leaders could not have imagined. These comprise the carrots of trade and investment as well as the sticks of threats over sovereignty claims in the South China Sea and across the Taiwan Strait, and the rise of a more aggressive public diplomacy.

Current party thinking comprises elements of the inherited Marxist tradition combined with the selective use of the traditional Chinese view of the global order. Xi frequently references historical materialism to buttress his perception that a socialist China is on the rise, while the West’s decline, especially the United States, is inevitable. At the same time, the vision of a contemporary China resembles the traditional notion of tianxia, with the nation at the center of a cultural sphere, and now an economic one, which radiates out to draw others into its sphere of influence. While the field of radiation is far more extensive than in the days of empire, the CCP is not forcing others directly to adopt its system wholesale or pushing for other nations to become subordinated states, in the manner of the former Soviet Union. That said, there is a sense within the Chinese elite that its economic and political model is one that enjoys legitimacy, deserves respect, and that others might be wise to follow. Xi has been actively promoting “Chinese-style modernization” as a positive alternative to “Western models.” The ill-timed Joint Statement between Xi Jinping and Putin indicated a greater conviction that the world was on the cusp of a major global realignment. The failure, to date, of the invasion of Ukraine and the West’s response seems to put this on a back burner.

That said, the CCP has made it clear that it will exert global leadership in those areas where it sees America withdrawing and on regulations and in institutions that will formulate frameworks for new global public goods. Naturally, as China has become more explicit about its aims, this has caused concern within the region and in the West. Thus, in October 2017, Xi, despite stating that China would be a global leader in terms of its strength and influence by 2050, noted it would be a “defender of the international order,” not a threat or destabilizer.

The question arises as to what kind of international order? The answer depends on the challenge and the institution. China is a strong defender of the UN Charter but rejects international scrutiny on rulings over the South China Sea. Similarly, it has sought to undermine the impact of the international human rights regime, an approach supported by other authoritarian regimes. Clearly, the internationalism of China’s founding fathers has been replaced by a laser focus on pursuit of the national interest.