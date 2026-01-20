How Caribbean States Became Climate Mobility Policy Innovators

Finally, climate change is rarely the sole driver of movement. Instead, it intersects with and intensifies other social, economic, cultural, and political factors that lead to displacement. Climate stressors cause environmental shifts that affect food security and livelihoods, and those who move may not consider climate change as the direct reason for leaving, making it challenging to disentangle climate change from other factors that drive migration. Considering the complexities of climate mobility and the varied drivers and resulting types of movement, FMAs are particularly useful as they provide benefits regardless of the rationale for mobility. FMAs do not respond to the root cause of migration but to its effects. They do not differentiate protection or policies based on why individuals choose to move—within the OECS, citizens of protocol member states would receive the same rights and benefits if they move due to climate-induced challenges as they would if they moved simply due to a desire to live and work in a different community. Without the need to differentiate benefits, such an arrangement neatly avoids the need to determine who qualifies as a “climate migrant,” a contested and often imprecise term given the complexities of the phenomenon and challenges of categorization.

The benefits of the OECS free movement regime are already evident. Research has shown that during the 2017 hurricane season, this regime enabled displaced people to find shelter and social protection in neighboring countries. Crucially, it:

Ensured the right of entry for disaster-displaced persons into other islands, offering them safety and security during times of crisis

Facilitated travel by waiving document requirements for those whose papers had been lost or damaged, taking into account the practical challenges that those moving in the context of disasters may face—an aspect that has been highlighted as a potential obstacle for many situations of climate displacement

Provided opportunities for indefinite stays, allowing some individuals to permanently resettle

Allowed access to foreign labor markets by the recognition of skills schemes from the country of origin and/or a waiver of the work permit requirements, enabling displaced persons to find formal employment

When Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica in 2017, damaging and destroying over 95 percent of housing on the island, citizens of Dominica were able to use the free movement regime to travel to Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Saint Lucia for shelter. Notably, even individuals whose identification documents were damaged were able to enter other OECS countries, and government officials were flexible in accepting alternative forms of identification, including evidence of family networks, to expedite travelers’ registrations and ensure rapid admissions. During Hurricane Maria, border management systems were not operational, which prevented exact reporting on the number of individuals from Dominica who utilized the FMA to leave the island. However, it is clear that many residents of Dominica benefited from the flexibility of this agreement in seeking safe refuge. While many returned after the disaster, some displaced individuals from Dominica chose to resettle permanently across other protocol member states, and the FMA allowed them to access new labor markets through mutual skills recognition schemes and no work permit requirements.

Recognizing that the region faces severe environmental and climate hazards that drive migration, displacement, planned relocation, and increased vulnerability for exposed populations, and in the spirit of regional integration and friendship, the OECS took another key step toward cementing regional cooperation regarding human mobility, but this time in direct relation to the impacts of climate change. The Ministerial Declaration on Migration, Environment and Climate Change was adopted in 2023 and proposed a comprehensive framework on human mobility in the context of climate change, including a commitment to “develop concrete solutions for persons crossing borders in the contexts of disasters, environmental degradation and climate change on the basis of national legislation and regional frameworks.” It also outlines actionable strategies, including the establishment of an OECS Inter-Ministerial Working Group on Climate Change, Environment and Migration and the development of a plan of action for implementing the declaration. Figure 2 summarizes the key policy developments that this article has analyzed.

Additional Policy Innovations Offered by the OECS Free Movement Agreement

In a world that appears increasingly focused on border security and hostile toward migrants of all kinds, bilateral and regional agreements offer a different narrative, one based on embracing the freedom of movement of people. The OECS model of regional integration provides a new way to address modern development challenges, viewing human mobility and regional cooperation as opportunities for economic growth and shared prosperity. Likely because of their shared geography, history, culture, and small-scale economies, OECS countries aimed for a unified economic goal by establishing their economic union, with a vision centered on the region’s people and their quality of life, which has resulted in a greater appreciation for people’s contributions to development, through labor and otherwise. By focusing on people’s contributions, the OECS framework mirrors global evidence that well-managed migration can stimulate the economy and strengthen labor markets. Not only would such a strategy build individual and community resilience, but it could also support intraregional growth. Experiences from other FMAs reinforce this: Within the European Schengen region, for example, free movement is understood to generally lead to higher employment, productivity, and income, and to have a positive effect on the flow of taxes and social contributions.

Additionally, rather than solely aiming to extract the financial benefits of the economic union, the OECS has focused on fostering a shared identity and the well-being of all OECS citizens and their families. It is not surprising, then, that an effort such as the contingent rights policy, which has a people-centered approach at its core and aims to guarantee the portability of rights linked to the free movement regime, was grounded in three fundamental principles:

Maintaining the quality of life for OECS citizens exercising their right to freedom of movement within the economic union Protecting the unity of the family and the right to reside together Upholding a rights-based approach to human and social development in accordance with international best practices

Through this policy, the OECS cements its aim of providing more than simply legal access to foreign territory. In addition, it creates a pathway that tackles practical barriers, addresses broader social needs, considers family unity, and promotes long-term settlement solutions for those who want or need to move. This approach can change mobility from a short-term plan into a sustainable choice for long-term settlement. When combined, all the instruments that conform to the OECS free movement regime form a comprehensive system that benefits many OECS citizens and their families, allowing them to enjoy the portability of social and economic rights when moving within the region.

Furthermore, some scholars argue that FMAs provide a more politically feasible approach to address climate mobility compared to pursuing a global multilateral agreement. This increased feasibility stems from the fact that neighboring states—which often share similar concerns and priorities—can reach a regional consensus more quickly than a complex area of global negotiations. Regional agreements are also generally easier to finalize because they involve fewer countries, reducing the complexity of international negotiations. Another noteworthy feature of regional FMAs is their ability to adapt to changing circumstances and environments. In practice, member states can unilaterally expand the scope of rights or add new categories based on humanitarian grounds. This was evident in Argentina in 2022, when the government issued a new legal provision to facilitate additional entry into the territory for nationals of neighboring countries when fleeing sudden-onset disasters. Under the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) and its Residence Agreements, Argentina’s neighbors already benefit from free movement. This measure, therefore, serves as a supplementary provision that provides greater safeguards to people who face increased vulnerability. This example clearly shows how existing FMAs can be expanded to address climate mobility.

Developments in the Caribbean region show a similar trajectory. CARICOM has long considered the idea of full free movement among its member states. Although this goal has been discussed among its members, its realization has been limited, focusing mainly on easing the mobility of skilled labor. This changed in October 2025, when CARICOM members Barbados, Belize, Dominica, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines launched the implementation of a full free movement regime. This agreement allows nationals from those four countries to reside, work, and remain indefinitely in the host country with the right to access healthcare and education. According to Mottley, “a country like Barbados needed the regional integration project in order to do better for [its] people.” Safe and regular migration was understood to be key for supporting Barbadian national development goals and resilience. Many CARICOM states are experiencing labor shortages in key sectors, and freedom of movement has been seen as a way to match skills with opportunities and support economic growth. There are now expectations that several other countries are in a wait-and-see mode and that many more will join.

Limitations and Challenges of Free Movement Agreements

Some academics caution against assuming that FMAs alone will resolve climate mobility challenges, and they are likely correct. More commitment from participating states and extra external support are needed to address the main challenges. For instance, while FMAs offer important opportunities for those who move due to disasters and/or climate change, key gaps remain in ensuring that affected communities can access these mechanisms in practice. Key challenges include the ability of participating states to suspend the agreements in situations of disaster; exclusion of stateless people; limited protections of rights; lack of protections against forcible return; and lack of pathways to permanent residence for disaster-displaced people. Furthermore, FMAs generally accord rights and benefits for nationals of participating states, but climate mobility will also involve refugees, stateless people, and third-country nationals who may fall outside the scope of such agreements. Safeguards for such groups will be necessary to ensure that mobility frameworks can benefit all.

The OECS FMA has laid out a comprehensive regime, enabling many citizens to benefit from the portability of social and economic rights. However, as in other examples analyzed across different parts of the world, implementation across the region has been inconsistent. Differences in domestic legislation and administrative practices have caused variations in how these rights are realized across member states. To address these issues, an OECS working group in May 2024 assigned the OECS Commission to develop a comprehensive model legislation, resulting in the OECS Contingent Rights Model Bill, which considers the application of contingent rights for OECS citizens, their spouses, and dependents within disaster scenarios, demonstrating member states’ recognition of the impact of climate disasters on the region. Because the early legal instruments that set out the free movement regime in the OECS region did not explicitly reference human mobility in the context of climate change, the OECS could utilize its Contingent Rights Model Bill as a key opportunity to specifically include additional considerations and protections tailored to climate change and related disasters, thereby clarifying and reaffirming its applicability in the context of free movement.

In fact, other FMAs are more explicit about this, such as Eastern Africa’s Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which includes countries in the Horn of Africa and neighboring regions. Here, environmental stressors are understood to be a key factor driving human mobility in the region. The 2020 IGAD Protocol on Free Movement of Persons included provisions to establish a legal basis for the movement of citizens in anticipation of, during, or in the aftermath of an environmental disaster. There are a few relevant provisions in this regard. First, IGAD’s protocol grants residents of border communities straightforward access to mobility. This access allows individuals living in these areas to use mobility as a tool for adapting to climate-related challenges. A second relevant provision permits citizens from other member states to enter the territory when moving in anticipation of, during, or after a disaster. This measure ensures that those affected by disasters can seek safety without unnecessary barriers, especially when their circumstances require them to cross borders. Finally, it facilitates the extension of stays or the exercise of other rights for citizens of member states affected by a disaster. This is especially important in situations where returning to a home country is not possible or reasonable.

During moments of sudden-onset natural disasters, FMAs can allow for anticipatory movement, offering the opportunity for ease of relocation before and during a disaster. However, regional FMAs like the OECS present a challenge if and when regional vulnerabilities increase. The Caribbean as a region is highly vulnerable to climate shocks, including slow-onset climate processes. These events such as sea-level rise, salinization, increased drought, and coastal erosion produce adverse effects and degrade terrestrial and marine ecosystems in ways that are often less understood. Such changes can become drivers of migration as livelihoods become unsustainable. In contexts where the entire region faces similar push factors that can drive a desire to relocate, regional FMAs may fail to provide individuals with the same level of supportive policy response. This is where the combination of policy tools—including the FMA regime, the Ministerial Declaration on Migration, Environment and Climate Change, as well as strategies and initiatives to promote climate and disaster resilience such as the OECS Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy and Disaster Preparedness and Response Plans—will be needed to craft a regional climate mobility policy response that takes into account the various impacts, drivers, resulting movements, and related vulnerabilities.

Additionally, while FMAs offer a potential pathway for facilitating climate mobility, more must be done to ensure that free movement is not just accessible in policy but also in practice for affected communities. Within the OECS, similar concerns emerge. These include resource constraints preventing the operationalization of rights under the agreement, limited data-sharing mechanisms, and the need to ensure that the FMA can coexist and interact with existing short-term disaster response mechanisms, such as the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. Similarly, citizens of OECS protocol member states also enjoy privileges under the CARICOM Free Movement of Skills regime. A clearer articulation of how both regimes interact, and how individuals can exercise rights under each, will be essential to ensure policy coherence and avoid duplication. Increased alignment between OECS and CARICOM provisions could create a stronger, layered mobility system that responds more effectively to climate challenges.

Looking Forward

Most human mobility will remain internal or regional. Many regions and subregions have existing FMAs in place—over 110 states currently participate in such arrangements. Although few include explicit climate considerations, FMAs are a high-potential option for governance responses that support climate-vulnerable populations. They can provide legal access to another territory, rights in a foreign country, lasting solutions elsewhere, circular movement, and proactive, preemptive mobility.

However, as the OECS case study illustrates, accelerating regional integration during periods of economic crises, natural disasters, and public health challenges cannot occur without the necessary resources. Strengthening the capacity of participating OECS states will require greater technical and financial support to ensure coordination, effective implementation, and policy coherence across the region.

The success of FMAs requires effective free movement to occur in practice. This requires the implementation of contingent rights that support broader social and economic integration. One main concern that has been highlighted is that implementing FMAs is often challenging and requires significant resources. Most regional economic communities interested in promoting free movement lack the capacity, whether in financial resources or technical support, to ensure coordination, effective implementation, and policy coherence of the FMAs. For these efforts to be truly effective, they will need technical and financial support from various external actors, including development financial institutions, bilateral donors, philanthropy, and dedicated climate funds. These sources can help pilot different aspects of free movement regimes that can address climate mobility considerations, which can then be expanded if successful.

Regional tools such as the OECS will be key instruments that can be adapted to address the challenges of climate mobility, as they have greater flexibility to create proactive pathways to safe and dignified movement for individuals who may desire to move. FMAs are far from a magic bullet for addressing climate mobility; however, with the right support, they are a promising instrument for mobility policy, with the capacity for sustained innovation to address the multifaceted challenges of climate mobility. The OECS framework illustrates how regional agreements to design flexible systems of mobility can serve as a forward-looking strategy for resilience amid climate change.