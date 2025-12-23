Carnegie Podcast Hosts and Producers’ Favorite Episodes of 2025

Carnegie Politika Podcast: “Victory Day in Russia, with Arkady Ostrovsky”

Most Carnegie Politika episodes cover topics that the larger Politika team is working on right now. If it’s not a crisis of the day, then it’s an attempt to look around the corner to help listeners frame the major issues that animate our research, be it the trajectory of war in Ukraine or the state of the Russian economy. It’s very rare that we are able to zoom out of policy debates and take a 10,000-foot view on long-term trends, particularly if we deal with history.

In this episode with The Economist Russia editor Arkady Ostrovsky, we discuss the cult of World War II in Putin’s Russia and dig deep into the hive mind of the Russians, which helps to uncover some origins of the Ukraine invasion.

—Alexander Gabuev, Carnegie Politika Podcast host

China in the World: “Calibrating China Ties—Japan”

This season looked at key relationships with the People’s Republic of China. Perhaps this is recency bias, but the episode that stands out is the one on Japan with Akira Igata and Ayumi Teraoka. We discussed economic security, diversification, supply chains, and maritime access in the face of punishment and coercion from Beijing, given Japan’s experience with the PRC since 2010. Insights from that episode seem particularly salient as Beijing and Tokyo engage in yet another round of escalating tensions.

—Ian Chong, China in the World host

Europe Inside Out: “Europe’s Place on the Global Chessboard”

Europe Inside Out is all about bringing Brussels to the world and the world back to Brussels. Our episode “Europe’s Place on the Global Chessboard” embodies this mission: It brings together diverse voices to outline how Europe responds (or fails to respond) to shifting geopolitical realities.

From Donald Trump undermining the transatlantic alliance to Russia continuing its aggression, from intensifying competition with China to the spiral of conflicts in the Middle East, events are moving faster than the EU’s ability to keep pace. In this episode, Rym Momtaz, Rosa Balfour, and Erik Jones unpack why European leaders must move past the fear of confrontation, the rigidity of their rules, and the constraints of domestic politics to articulate a truly shared and strategic vision.

—Mattia Bagherini, Europe Inside Out producer

Grand Tamasha: “Why Washington Is Wooing Pakistan”

In a year full of whiplash-inducing shifts in U.S. foreign policy, few have been as striking as Washington’s renewed courtship of Pakistan. After the Osama bin Laden raid and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan had largely fallen out of America’s Indo-Pacific calculus. But the second Trump administration has taken a decidedly different tack.

In this episode, Uzair Younus—veteran Pakistan watcher and chief product officer at TAG AI, the artificial-intelligence platform developed by The Asia Group—breaks down the structural forces and key personalities driving this unexpected turn. The conversation explores the administration’s interest in Pakistan’s critical minerals, its hopes for India-Pakistan thaw, and Islamabad’s ambitions to position itself as a bridge to the Middle East.

Agree or disagree with Younus’s analysis, his arguments illuminate one of the year’s most surprising foreign-policy reversals—and demand serious attention.