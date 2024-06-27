Washington Wants to Avoid a Repeat of Last Year’s NATO Summit

On this week’s episode of The World Unpacked, host Sophia Besch speaks with Eric Ciaramella, senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program, about Ukraine and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. An excerpt from their conversation, which has been edited for clarity, is below.

Sophia Besch: This summit is very much taking place in the shadow of last year’s summit. We had a really contentious debate over Ukraine last year. What were your main takeaways?

Eric Ciaramella: In talking to European and American officials, the constant refrain I’ve heard ahead of Washington is “no repeat of Vilnius.” And what they mean is the acrimony that was displayed between Ukrainian leadership and NATO member-state leadership over the issue of membership invitation—which obviously Ukraine wanted, and still wants, and pursued up until the last minute of the Vilnius summit.

But the allies did not have consensus to be able to invite Ukraine. And so that created a very unusual situation where the communiqué text was being negotiated on the spot at the very last minute. Typically, at big summits like this, you have all of the major issues wrapped up weeks or days in advance. And the fact that senior officials were having to make decisions about language at the last minute, tweets were being sent out, and feelings were hurt did not create a great atmosphere.

That being said, the Vilnius summit did achieve some significant breakthroughs for Ukraine. The two main policy decisions that allies reached was number one, converting the NATO Ukraine Commission to a NATO Ukraine Council. This elevates that body as the main consultative forum between Ukraine and the allies that Ukraine can call upon for advice, for consultations if they perceive threats, if they want to talk about any issues in the Euro-Atlantic security space. That was a big win for the Ukrainians.

The second was removing the requirement for a membership action plan, which was typically seen as the step before getting a formal invitation. From the allies’ perspective, saying that Ukraine no longer needed that was an effort to say to the Ukrainians that, “We can't invite you now, but we’re trying to remove all the possible obstacles, so that if conditions warrant, we could potentially move expeditiously, without these bureaucratic obstacles in the way.”

Sophia Besch: Help us understand how Ukraine is thinking about this upcoming summit.

Eric Ciaramella: I would say that Ukrainian leadership has been much more pragmatic this time around in terms of trying to shape an agenda that really focuses on capabilities rather than on an invitation, which is clearly a bridge too far at this point. I haven’t seen the same kind of expectation-setting that we saw in advance of the Vilnius summit happening this time.